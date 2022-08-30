Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists beating cup holders Celtic is not mission impossible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists beating cup holders Celtic is not mission impossible

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay insists beating Celtic isn’t mission impossible – and he wants his Ross County players to target Premier Sports Cup success by knocking the holders out on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou’s rampant Hoops have just posted their biggest competitive away win – smashing Dundee United 9-0 at Tannadice in the Premiership on Sunday.

It was a scoring defeat which led to United axing boss Jack Ross on Tuesday morning.

Celtic demonstrated passing football at a breathtaking level and are perhaps not the best team for County to face just after losing 4-0 against Rangers at Ibrox in a game they began so well in.

However, County are the only side to score against Celtic in the league this season, with two late goals ending their chances of a draw in a 3-1 league loss in Dingwall earlier this month.

And County have won the League Cup before, and beat the Parkhead club in the semi-finals at Hampden on the way to glory, under Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds in 2016.

County won League Cup in 2016

Manager Mackay reckons that recent close-run contests against the Scottish champions indicate why his players have to believe they can pull off a shock and reach the third round.

He said: “It’s not an impossible task, because Ross County have won the League Cup in this country in the last decade.

“We have a great picture from that day in the stadium, and I smile every time I walk by it.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston scored a 97th-minute winner to see off Ross County last season in Dingwall.

“We’re not talking about the 1800s, and the games here against Celtic have been good games.

“We took one to the 97th minute last year, and we took one until the last four minutes this year.

“I know exactly what we’re coming up against. Undoubtedly people are going to want to talk about last Sunday, but we played them two weeks ago, so I know we’re going up against a good team.”

Rangers were full-on against County

County started well against Rangers at the weekend and were furious when, at 0-0, home defender James Sands stayed on the park after a key challenge on striker Jordy Hiwula, having already been booked.

Referee Don Robertson took no action and the Light Blues, who joined Celtic in reaching the Champions League group stages, ran out 4-0 winners.

However, a powerful starting 11, according to Mackay, shows how seriously Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was treating County, last term’s sixth-placed finishers.

Looking again at the midweek Celtic cup clash, he said: “We will look at how they hurt teams, and it will be interesting what team they select.

“I wondered how that would go against Rangers, and I was slightly surprised that it was the full-strength team that beat PSV that got put out against us three days later.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

“I guess there’s a bit of credit where our boys are concerned that Rangers felt they had to do that.

“Celtic have us on Wednesday, Rangers on Saturday and then Real Madrid coming up, so it’s a toss-up who’s one, two and three in that.

“We’ll see what their team looks like, but they play in a certain way, in a certain style and in a certain system invariably. We’ll do what we can to upset that.”

Staggies aim to compete with Hoops

County have netted against Celtic on two of their last three trips to Dingwall, losing both games to late goals.

And Mackay is confident his players can ask big questions of the Hoops again.

He added: “We have shown our players experiences of what they’ve done in the past.

“We showed them the game here last year when we took them right to the end, and then the game against Rangers when we drew (3-3 last season).

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring to earn Ross County a 3-3 draw with Rangers at Dingwall last season.

“We’ve laid gloves on these teams before. There are times you have to hang in the game, but if you do what happened in the last game where we got back in it can happen.

“It was 3–1, but it was pretty tight right up until the last few minutes.

“We know the quality we will be playing against, but I’m really buoyed by my own team’s will to want to take these teams on and not just sit in, but actually go and find way of trying to hurt the opposition as well.”

County will learn from Ibrox clash

And, having sampled the red-hot atmosphere of Ibrox, seven of the Staggies players for the first time, Mackay is confident they will be better for the experience when they tackle Celtic.

He said: “Everyone I brought to the club this summer I talked to about having that experience of going and playing in front of 50,000 people on their CV.

“It is different, you can’t hear people five yards away – I know because I was shouting at them.

“Right now we’re playing against Champions League players, so the test is bigger than it has been over the last four or five years.

“You should want that; you should want to test yourself against the best and experience that so that the next time you’re better.

“For certain parts of the game, we were absolutely that on Saturday. In the first half, their first goal was a deflection, and there was a point we were frustrating them and catching them on the break.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Steven Davis of Rangers scores his side's fourth goal against Ross County.
Ross County fan view: Champions League riches will only increase the widening gap between…
Jordy Hiwula on the ground after being taken down by Rangers' James Sands.
Ross County's Jordy Hiwula expected Rangers defender James Sands to be dismissed in early…
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams 'inexplicable' decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to embrace opportunity to mix it on big stage…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will play host to Invergordon v Newtongrange Star this weekend in the Scottish Cup.
North Caledonian League's Invergordon gear up for Scottish Cup debut with tie at Ross…
0
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin.
Malky Mackay says Ross County had no choice but to accept Ross Callachan and…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0