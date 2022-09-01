Swift transfer work paid off for Ross County, insists assistant manager Don Cowie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Assistant manager Don Cowie reckons Ross County will go into the autumn in “a good place” after a quick and effective recruitment drive.

Led by boss Malky Mackay, the Staggies brought in 10 new players as they seek to try and replicate their efforts of last season when they finished sixth in the Premiership.

They’ve brought in goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, defenders Ben Purrington, Callum Johnston and George Harmon, midfielders Victor Loturi and Yan Dhanda, wingers Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe and striker Jordy Hiwula and William Akio.

Given the signing of 23-year-old Akio from Canadian club Valour FC came in mid-July, it has given the new faces time to settle.

Mackay was not planning any 11th-hour window shopping, unless it was an exceptional player ready to walk into the team.

Big difference in rate of recruitment

Cowie was relaxed when he discussed the way the Dingwall club got their business done this summer.

He said: “We’re in a good place.

“The difference from last year to this year is that we got a lot of the players in early, so we’re learning more and more as the weeks and games go by.

“It’s about trying to get that consistency. We showed last year that once we get it, we can be a very good team in this league.

“That’s what we’re striving for. We’ve seen bits and pieces over the last five games, it’s just about trying to put that together a bit more.”

County made Hoops work for win

County bowed out of the Premier Sports Cup second-round on Wednesday when they put up a brave show, but lost 4-1 in the end to holders and Scottish champions Celtic.

To date this season in Scotland, two Alex Iacovitti goals are the only ones conceded by the rampant Hoops, who hit nine without reply in their record away win at Dundee United on Sunday.

Cowie is encouraged by the way the Staggies asked questions of Ange Postecoglou’s winners, who were rewarded with a last-eight tie at Motherwell, who beat Inverness 4-0 in midweek.

He said: “Celtic are a fantastic team who are on an unbelievable run of form.

“We have a style of play to play against them, and we’re the only team that has managed to score against them.

“We’ve done that twice this season already, so the boys need to take a lot of confidence from the second half especially.

“They showed a lot of bravery and conviction, and really pressed Celtic high in their half.

“We showed a lot of courage and got our rewards to get the game back to 2-1.

“At that point, we felt like we were right in the game, but then we lose a sloppy goal that kills the tie off.

“We made sure that the players were aware that we can do things better, but at the same time there were lots of positives from it as well.”

Banned trio back for Aberdeen clash

After five league games, County are 11th in the division, with three points gained from their last home Premiership fixture when they saw off Kilmarnock 1-0 before losing 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox last weekend.

This Saturday, they take on Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, with the Dons fourth as they head to the Highlands.

Cowie explained the group have already switched their attention to the visit of the Reds, who County beat once and drew twice against last term.

He added: “We’ve got to turn our focus back to the league, which is our bread and butter.

“It was a difficult game in the cup, Celtic came here in very good form and we lost the game.

“It happens. We do our debrief on what went well and what we could do better, and now the focus is on Aberdeen and getting back-to-back wins in the league.”

County welcome back from suspension Jack Baldwin, Ross Callachan and Yan Dhanda, while fit-again Akio should make the matchday squad for the second match in a row.

*** Former Southampton loanee, Jake Vokins, who made 23 appearances in all competitions last year have sealed a season-long move from Saints to Woking.

The 22-year-old left-back had a promising start with the Staggies, but suffered a metatarsal fracture not long after joining.

He soon made a real impact and helped the Dingwall club achieve a top-half Premiership finish.

Vokins has two years remaining on his deal with the English Premier League Saints.