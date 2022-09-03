Aberdeen’s extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Aberdeen’s extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.

Jordan White is reading nothing into Aberdeen needing extra-time to see off Annan Athletic – because their firepower saw the Dons through.

The Ross County striker is relishing a shot at Jim Goodwin’s team in the Premiership on Saturday as the Staggies seek to add to their three-point tally after a demanding run of games.

They’ve already visited Hearts and Rangers, losing 1-0 and 4-0 respectively, while taking Celtic deep in a 3-1 league loss in early August.

County faced Celtic again in midweek in the Premier Sports Cup when they pulled the second-round tie back to 2-1 in the second half before the Hoops ran out 4-1 victors to secure a quarter-final at Motherwell.

Aberdeen also have a quarter-final to look forward to when they host Championship promotion contenders Partick Thistle next month.

Jim Goodwin’s side were made to work hard on Tuesday at League 2 Annan Athletic, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Class, quality and fitness told, according to Goodwin, as the Reds, backed by 1,000 fans at Galabank, roared away to net a 4-1 win after extra-time.

Ross County’s Jordan White scored in the opening day 2-1 league loss against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen will travel with confidence

White, who continues to impress his manager Malky Mackay, doesn’t see Aberdeen’s testing tie at Annan as any signs of weakness because they coped with the situation.

He said: “Every game is different. People might look at the Annan tie, but at the end of the day Aberdeen still got through it.

“Sometimes you get games that are sticky, but I think their confidence will be high after getting through.

“Aberdeen will bring a big following and they’ll come at us and believe they can take all three points, but we believe we can certainly achieve that ourselves. We want to make this place a fortress, like we did last season.

“Although we lost to Celtic, we also had positives to take from it. As a group, we always believe in ourselves, especially at home.”

County chasing rise up the division

County are desperate to rise from 11th place, having beaten the Dons 1-0 in April to secure a top-half Premiership finish last term.

In fact, the Dingwall side took five of the nine available points from these fixtures and White backs his team-mates to rise to the challenge.

Ross County players celebrate their victory over Aberdeen in April, which sealed a top-six spot in the Premiership.

He said: “We did well against Aberdeen last season. They were maybe not playing as well as they would have liked, but we’re at home on Saturday and we want to take the game to them. We fully believe we can get three points.”

Not undone by ‘world-class’ goals

Losing 4-1 to a much-changed Celtic side which hammered Dundee United 9-0 on Sunday is no disgrace, especially as they made the Hoops step it up when Alex Iacovitti halved the deficit in the second half.

On reflection, former Caley Thistle forward White feels they have to learn from the way the goals were conceded, with balls into the box and simple finishes.

He said: “There was obviously a bit of disappointment within the camp. It was always going to be hard as Celtic are a very good team.

“The disappointing thing for us is that the goals we lost could have been stopped – they were not world-class goals. They were from our own doing, but we live and learn. We need to move on.”

