Aberdeen’s extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White is reading nothing into Aberdeen needing extra-time to see off Annan Athletic – because their firepower saw the Dons through.

The Ross County striker is relishing a shot at Jim Goodwin’s team in the Premiership on Saturday as the Staggies seek to add to their three-point tally after a demanding run of games.

They’ve already visited Hearts and Rangers, losing 1-0 and 4-0 respectively, while taking Celtic deep in a 3-1 league loss in early August.

County faced Celtic again in midweek in the Premier Sports Cup when they pulled the second-round tie back to 2-1 in the second half before the Hoops ran out 4-1 victors to secure a quarter-final at Motherwell.

Aberdeen also have a quarter-final to look forward to when they host Championship promotion contenders Partick Thistle next month.

Jim Goodwin’s side were made to work hard on Tuesday at League 2 Annan Athletic, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Class, quality and fitness told, according to Goodwin, as the Reds, backed by 1,000 fans at Galabank, roared away to net a 4-1 win after extra-time.

Aberdeen will travel with confidence

White, who continues to impress his manager Malky Mackay, doesn’t see Aberdeen’s testing tie at Annan as any signs of weakness because they coped with the situation.

He said: “Every game is different. People might look at the Annan tie, but at the end of the day Aberdeen still got through it.

“Sometimes you get games that are sticky, but I think their confidence will be high after getting through.

“Aberdeen will bring a big following and they’ll come at us and believe they can take all three points, but we believe we can certainly achieve that ourselves. We want to make this place a fortress, like we did last season.

“Although we lost to Celtic, we also had positives to take from it. As a group, we always believe in ourselves, especially at home.”

County chasing rise up the division

County are desperate to rise from 11th place, having beaten the Dons 1-0 in April to secure a top-half Premiership finish last term.

In fact, the Dingwall side took five of the nine available points from these fixtures and White backs his team-mates to rise to the challenge.

He said: “We did well against Aberdeen last season. They were maybe not playing as well as they would have liked, but we’re at home on Saturday and we want to take the game to them. We fully believe we can get three points.”

Not undone by ‘world-class’ goals

Losing 4-1 to a much-changed Celtic side which hammered Dundee United 9-0 on Sunday is no disgrace, especially as they made the Hoops step it up when Alex Iacovitti halved the deficit in the second half.

On reflection, former Caley Thistle forward White feels they have to learn from the way the goals were conceded, with balls into the box and simple finishes.

He said: “There was obviously a bit of disappointment within the camp. It was always going to be hard as Celtic are a very good team.

“The disappointing thing for us is that the goals we lost could have been stopped – they were not world-class goals. They were from our own doing, but we live and learn. We need to move on.”