Malky Mackay says Ross County must be ready for big Premiership push ahead of World Cup

By Andy Skinner
September 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 7:29 am
Malky Mackay is preparing Ross County for a big push in the coming weeks as the Staggies look to make the most of their hectic schedule before the World Cup shutdown.

County return from the international break with Saturday’s game against Hibernian at Victoria Park, which is followed by another home match against Motherwell three days later.

It marks the start of a nine-match stretch, culminating with a trip to Celtic on November 12.

The Scottish top-flight season will then pause for five weeks, during the World Cup in Qatar, before County return to action at home to St Johnstone on December 17.

County are 10th in the Premiership, having taken five points from their opening seven matches.

The unique schedule is uncharted territory for Mackay and his players, however the Staggies boss is eager to maximise his side’s gains from the next six weeks.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Mackay said: “It’s not a usual season. Normally there are three international breaks before we hit Christmas, but we only have the one this season.

“We have just done our usual international break. Last week was really tough for them physically, which allowed them a few days over the weekend to go back to their families to recover their bodies.

“We are now into our usual four-day build up going into the Hibs game.

“We have a big run of games coming up now before the World Cup break. That is something none of us have experienced before, right in the middle of a season.

“There’s a five-week break, where almost a mini pre-season is going to need to be done.

“It will just take a bit more planning right the way through to December 17, but then we come back to the Christmas and New Year period where we have double the usual games again.

“It will not settle down again until after the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in January.”

Mackay keen to arrange bounce match during winter break

Although County have a busy spell of Premiership action ahead of them, Mackay is already plotting how to make best use of the World Cup break.

The Staggies boss is keen to strike the right balance between training and downtime for his players, but is also hopeful of organising a bounce game prior to the return to competitive matches.

Mackay added: “We are going to give them a week off. We will also try and get a friendly in somewhere before we come back.

“The middle bit is the grey area right now. It’s not as easy for players, in terms of them just being here for three weeks of training.

“Without anything happening at the end of the week, they need to try and keep that motivation, along with the togetherness, spirit and culture.

“We will plan as best we can, and we will all just get on with it as we do.”

Editor's Picks