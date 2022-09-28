Jack Baldwin hails impact of Ross County boss Malky Mackay on his defensive performances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Baldwin says the guidance of Ross County boss Malky Mackay is helping to develop his defensive qualities.

Centre-half Baldwin, who is County’s team captain, has been a stellar performer since Mackay brought him to Victoria Park from Bristol Rovers last summer.

Mackay was a central defender throughout his own playing career, during which he played for Celtic, Norwich City, West Ham and Watford.

At the age of 32, Mackay received his first Scotland call-up, before going on to win five national team caps.

Englishman Baldwin says the tutelage he has received from his manager has helped his game to thrive.

Baldwin said: “When I first signed I highlighted the fact that the manager was a top level centre-back himself.

“We’ve had multiple chats where he has told me he didn’t start playing his best football until he was in his early-30s, which I’ll be approaching soon enough.

“He believes that could be the case for me as well, that there’s still a lot more to come, and hopefully that’s the case.

“His experience and knowledge helps to understand game scenarios and how things will play out.

“It’s brilliant to have as a centre-half.

“On the flip side he’s brilliant with the forwards as well, because defenders know what we don’t want from attackers. He relays that to our forward players to help them kick on as well.

“The balance that he’s got is brilliant, he’s great to work with.”

Partnership with Iacovitti is flourishing

Baldwin’s defensive partnership with Alex Iacovitti has played a big part in the Staggies developing strong foundations in the early weeks of the Premiership season.

In six games they have started together, County have kept two clean sheets during a tough opening run of fixtures.

Baldwin says the ever-increasing understanding he and Iacovitti have built up is helping to get the best out of both players.

The 29-year-old added: “Growing up and watching football, understanding football, you try to develop partnerships all over the pitch.

“That can be with a full back and a wide player, centre forwards or at centre back.

“Continuity helps, you get to learn about that person inside out.

“Big Al is a character, so I’ve got to know all the little things in his game.

“Knowing that you’re going to be playing with the same person on a regular basis allows you to settle into your own game as well.

“He’s a bit younger than me, but he’s played a lot of games, so I think we’re both senior enough and experienced enough to know what it’s about.

“I think the right foot and left foot balance helps a lot, he’s a physical guy that can take the ball at his feet. He can mix it up – he’s no-nonsense when he needs to be – and I think that all-round nature between the pair of us is good.

“When one of us is down, the other one will help lift them up and vice-versa.”

Solid foundations can bring success further upfield

Baldwin believes the solid core at the heart of the backline can help team-mates further upfield to flourish.

He added: “It comes down to playing together regularly and understanding each other.

“For example, I might recognise what kind of day he’s having, and whether that will be in his game throughout the whole game, and vice-versa.

“He will recognise if I’m having an off day, and he’s pretty vocal out there which always helps.

“Being the base of the team and being solid has a domino effect for the lads in front of us.”