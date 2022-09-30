Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago

By Andy Skinner
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay is confident Ross County can build on the stability they have shown in the early stages of the season.

County have picked up five points from their opening seven matches and sit 10th in the Premiership ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hibernian.

Mackay undertook another overhaul of his squad during the summer, making 10 new additions.

It followed a mass rebuild after he took the Victoria Park job the previous summer, in which he brought in 12 fresh arrivals.

The Staggies did not win any of their opening 10 games, and had just three points on board prior to a 5-0 triumph over Dundee on October 27.

That stunning result sparked a big turnaround, which saw the Staggies go on to clinch a top-six finish.

Mackay believes the Staggies have made themselves harder to beat, which he feels has set foundations for their attacking form to improve in the weeks to come.

Mackay said: “I don’t think we quite got to the stability aspect of the team at this stage last year.

“I’m now looking at my back four and goalkeeper looking really rock solid, and my two centre backs especially.

Centre backs Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin have been in inspired form for Ross County.

“I can’t say that was the case last year up until maybe another month or six weeks down the line.

“We were still bringing a whole new culture in, a way of playing and a group of players together.

“This year that is in the club. We have obviously had to add to that and build layers around it.

“But I’m looking at a team that is much more stable than that first six or eight weeks of last season.

“At times there were individual errors going on that you just can’t legislate for, or a lack of consistency.

“That has changed, we just need to make sure the new guys going from the middle to front on the pitch bring that consistency in the final third that turns those games into wins. That’s important.”

County boss keen to rack up more points during busy Autumn spell

The Staggies have scored just four goals in their opening seven matches so far.

The game against Hibs is followed by another home match against Motherwell on Tuesday, to kick start a run of nine matches in six weeks before the Premiership shuts down for the World Cup.

Mackay insists County must find a way to rack up more points during the upcoming period.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

He added: “We would like to start getting points on the board, and start turning draws into wins and losses into draws.

“That’s something that we are very clear on. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got enough points on the board between now and May.

“We will focus on what is right in front of us, but we have a period of games now which we will knuckle down for and see how they go.”

It is two weeks since County last played in a 0-0 draw at St Johnstone on September 17.

Mackay hopes to make the most of the international break.

He added: “The break is an asset, because it allows us to take breath and have a wee look at where we are.

“It allows the players time to get topped up, to get away with their families and back in refocused in this period between now up to November 12.”

