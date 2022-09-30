Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is confident Ross County can build on the stability they have shown in the early stages of the season.

County have picked up five points from their opening seven matches and sit 10th in the Premiership ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hibernian.

Mackay undertook another overhaul of his squad during the summer, making 10 new additions.

It followed a mass rebuild after he took the Victoria Park job the previous summer, in which he brought in 12 fresh arrivals.

The Staggies did not win any of their opening 10 games, and had just three points on board prior to a 5-0 triumph over Dundee on October 27.

That stunning result sparked a big turnaround, which saw the Staggies go on to clinch a top-six finish.

Mackay believes the Staggies have made themselves harder to beat, which he feels has set foundations for their attacking form to improve in the weeks to come.

Mackay said: “I don’t think we quite got to the stability aspect of the team at this stage last year.

“I’m now looking at my back four and goalkeeper looking really rock solid, and my two centre backs especially.

“I can’t say that was the case last year up until maybe another month or six weeks down the line.

“We were still bringing a whole new culture in, a way of playing and a group of players together.

“This year that is in the club. We have obviously had to add to that and build layers around it.

“But I’m looking at a team that is much more stable than that first six or eight weeks of last season.

“At times there were individual errors going on that you just can’t legislate for, or a lack of consistency.

“That has changed, we just need to make sure the new guys going from the middle to front on the pitch bring that consistency in the final third that turns those games into wins. That’s important.”

County boss keen to rack up more points during busy Autumn spell

The Staggies have scored just four goals in their opening seven matches so far.

The game against Hibs is followed by another home match against Motherwell on Tuesday, to kick start a run of nine matches in six weeks before the Premiership shuts down for the World Cup.

Mackay insists County must find a way to rack up more points during the upcoming period.

He added: “We would like to start getting points on the board, and start turning draws into wins and losses into draws.

“That’s something that we are very clear on. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got enough points on the board between now and May.

“We will focus on what is right in front of us, but we have a period of games now which we will knuckle down for and see how they go.”

It is two weeks since County last played in a 0-0 draw at St Johnstone on September 17.

Mackay hopes to make the most of the international break.

He added: “The break is an asset, because it allows us to take breath and have a wee look at where we are.

“It allows the players time to get topped up, to get away with their families and back in refocused in this period between now up to November 12.”