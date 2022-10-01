David Cancola desperate to see back of international break as Ross County return to action against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

David Cancola desperate to see back of international break as Ross County return to action against Hibernian

By Andy Skinner
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.

David Cancola insists the end of the international break cannot come quickly enough as he eagerly anticipates Ross County’s return to Premiership action.

County return from a two-week lay-off this afternoon, when Hibernian make the trip to Victoria Park.

Austrian midfielder Cancola travelled to Madrid to visit a friend last weekend, after Staggies boss Malky Mackay gave his players time off.

Despite the fine weather in Spain, Cancola insists he would far rather have been in Dingwall preparing for a league match.

Cancola is relishing the busy upcoming period, which continues with another home game against Motherwell on Tuesday, as he seeks to restore his playing routine.

David Cancola (centre) ahead of Ross County’s game against St Johnstone.

Cancola said: “I think we’re all refreshed and looking good in training, but personally I hate those breaks.

“They get me out of the rhythm, and I like to stay in the matchday rhythm.

“I’m used to it to be honest. At my last teams I was used to playing Saturday and Wednesday because of European games, so I like that the most.

“I like not to have too long before the next game, and for training to really just focus on the game so that we don’t have to work too much on keeping fitness up and staying in our rhythm.

“For me, it’s the best case having match after match.”

New recruits still adapting to challenges of Scottish football

Cancola is in his second season at Victoria Park, having made the switch from Czech outfit Slovan Liberec last summer.

He made 18 appearances in an injury-hit debut campaign, netting his only goal in a 1-1 draw with Livingston last December.

Staggies boss Mackay oversaw another summer of change, making 10 new additions who were all signed from outwith Scotland.

Drawing on his own experience of adapting to the Premiership, Cancola believes there is a lot for players to get used to.

He added: “I love watching people and soaking up as much information as I can.

“When I go to a new league I try to watch as much football on TV because I believe you can learn from just seeing them.

“I talk to some of the older guys to get all the help I can too and adapt as quickly as possible.

“It’s a very levelled league – it’s very quick and physical, but also a very high technical level.

“In the leagues I played in before, I would say the Austrian division was more technical but less physical, and the Czech league was more physical but less technical. Here is right in the middle, you need a good mix of everything.

“You can see when new players come it takes a while to adapt, but we’re all good players and I think everyone will catch up.”

Austrian midfielder intent on making Dingwall a fortress

Cancola is eager to give the Staggies support reason to celebrate when they take on Hibs.

David Cancola (right) alongside Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards.

He added: “We said that from the start of this season, we want to make this stadium a fortress again, because that will help us have a really good season.

“Obviously we’ve been working on different things that we want to change, new aspects that we want to bring into our game.

“It’s just normal things though, not rocket science or anything. Football is often simpler than you think, and if we do the basics well we’re going to see that in matches.”

