Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell

Owura Edwards says Ross County must capitalise on the quick opportunity to make amends when they face Motherwell on Tuesday.

County were defeated 2-0 by Hibernian at Victoria Park on Saturday, courtesy of second half goals by Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle.

Manager Malky Mackay felt his side’s display after the break was the Staggies’ poorest so far this season.

County remain 10th in the Premiership, with Kilmarnock and Dundee United below them also losing.

The Dingwall men are now five points adrift of ninth-placed Well, who they host in midweek.

Winger Edwards is intent on getting Saturday’s defeat out of the system.

Edwards said: “It was very disappointing – the second half especially.

“It was nowhere near the level we should be striving for.

“If you make the right decisions, and the team plays really well, you win games.

“We need to find a way to play better and create more chances as a team.

“This game has gone now. The next focus onwards is the Motherwell game on Tuesday.

“The manager will be looking for a reaction and everyone has to be ready for that game.”

County showed promise in an evenly-matched first half against Hibs, but were unable to take advantage.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Edwards, who was played through on goal by Ross Callachan midway through the half, however he was thwarted by a fine save by Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall.

Although acknowledging the former Scotland international’s role in keeping the ball out of the net, Edwards was left rueing his missed opportunity.

He added: “We should have been 1-0 up in the first half from my chance.

“If I had scored, I think it would have been a different game.

“I think I have made good contact with the ball. Maybe if it’s a bit higher, it’s a goal.

“The goalkeeper saved it really well to be fair.”

Edwards hoping to retain place in Staggies side

Mackay handed on-loan Bristol City player Edwards his first start since the 1-0 defeat to St Mirren on August 13.

Edwards has come off the bench in each of the five matches since then, and netted a late winner in a home match against Killie which remains their only league triumph so far.

The 21-year-old is determined to keep his place in the side, adding: “The manager gave me the opportunity to start again.

“I have to be ready, I’ve got to stay fit and focused on the game.

“I thought I had a really good first half. The only thing was my chance, but it is a good performance to build on personally.

“The manager had told me to be direct, and play with freedom.

“He wants me to get loads of shots off and cause the opposition havoc, but also stay switched on defensively.

“Those have been the messages he has been giving me. I will be giving my all again if I start against Motherwell.”