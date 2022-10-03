Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County’s attacking players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has no doubts over the ability of Ross County’s attacking players – but has urged them to produce more consistently.

The Staggies have struggled for goals so far this term, having netted just four times in eight Premiership matches.

Mackay undertook a rebuild of his forward unit in the summer, having lost Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo – who netted 20 goals combined last term – in the summer.

Although Jordan White and Dominic Samuel remain from last term, Owura Edwards, William Akio, Jordy Hiwula, Kazeem Olaigbe and Josh Sims are in the early stages of their County careers.

Mackay says the consistency of performance will determine who holds down a regular place in his side.

He said: “Obviously I see them every day and I see the attributes our forward players have got.

“Some of them are experienced, some less experienced – even at men’s level, never mind Scottish league level.

“It comes back to that consistency of performance. The more consistent you are, invariably the longer you play at a higher level.

“That’s what everybody is looking for and the sign of a good player is someone who plays well, but plays well consistently over a period of years.

“That’s what some of them are striving for at the moment.

“We know what they have in their locker. We’ve seen it from all of them.

“It is the regularity of it where they have to put more demands upon themselves to say they are going to be the player that makes the difference today and the manager cannot take the jersey off him.”

Staggies’ substitutes must stake a claim

Mackay says players who start matches on the bench also have a big role to play when they are brought on.

County host Motherwell on Tuesday, which Mackay sees as the ideal chance to atone for Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Hibernian.

Mackay added: “It is a case of coming on and impacting the game and, I have to say, invariably those coming on have been doing that.

“It wasn’t so on Saturday, but they weren’t in any different company than certain ones on the pitch.

“We had the chat yesterday and they’re a very honest bunch of players. They know they are hurting from that second half performance at the weekend.

“We just need to make sure we get back on it again.”

Mackay expects difficult test from Steelmen

Although Motherwell have only picked up a point from their last four matches, Mackay is expecting Steven Hammell’s side to provide a formidable test at Victoria Park.

He added: “I was sorry to see Graham Alexander go. He’s a good guy, someone I’ve known a long time. We were in the Scotland squad together.

“That happens. I’d also say I’m glad Steven Hammell got the job. I’ve known him for a number of years through helping him gain his badges through the Scottish FA.

“More recently, he was academy director at Motherwell and he’s a really good guy.

“We brought him on a couple of the trips as a guest.

“He went in as interim to steady the ship and he and the board have obviously decided that the time is right.

“I spoke to him after he was appointed and I was delighted for him.

“He’s started well with his ground so I’m under no illusions that it is going to be a difficult game for us.”