ANALYSIS: Ross County need calm heads to navigate recent struggles following Malky Mackay’s heaviest defeat of Dingwall reign

Ross County’s recovery from a poor start to last season offers no guarantee they will do it again this time around.

It should, however, reinforce the point that calm heads are required in the midst of the Staggies’ current struggles.

There is no hiding from how bleak Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to Motherwell was. The second half collapse was brutal viewing for Staggies supporters – which prompted an apology from manager Malky Mackay.

While credit must go to the Steelmen, they should never have been allowed to run out such comfortable winners.

Their manager Steven Hammell admitted after the game his side had played better in a number of games this season, without perhaps getting the rewards for it.

Staggies overcame early season hurdles last season

It sounds similar to many of Mackay’s post-match interviews at this stage last season. Although County failed to win any of their opening 10 games, there was a palpable sense of a team building towards something impressive.

When things changed so spectacularly, with a 5-0 win at Dundee almost 12 months ago, it genuinely felt as if it had been coming for a number of weeks.

It sparked an excellent revival, which culminated in a top-six finish.

The Staggies faithful can now empathise fully with how the Dark Blues supporters felt that evening.

The scars of such a painful defeat – the heaviest of Mackay’s reign – can be difficult to shake off. But County’s response now is more important than ever.

Similarly to last season, Mackay has assembled a new-look team at Victoria Park.

Although they have two more points on board than they did after nine games last season, it feels like the Staggies have yet to hit their stride.

Following a difficult opening set of fixtures, a victory over Kilmarnock and draws against Aberdeen and St Johnstone offered encouragement the Staggies were capable of grinding out Premiership points.

County’s defensive unit drew well-earned plaudits for some solid showings, but having conceded seven goals in their last two defeats they have clearly taken steps back the way.

At the other end of the park, the lack of goals has also been a concern. County have only netted four in their opening nine games, and have failed to score in all but two of their last seven matches.

A number of new faces are attempting to stamp their mark not only on the sharp end of the Staggies’ side, but the Scottish game. Mackay has been encouraged by glimmers he has seen from each of his attackers, but has yet to see the consistency he is crying out for.

Staggies attackers bereft of much-needed confidence

It may not be the observation County fans will draw much reassurance from at this stage, but the Staggies’ attackers gave a very promising indication of what it can produce when they defeated East Fife 7-0 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Loturi x Purrington x Hiwula x Owura x Olaigbe 😍 All 7⃣ goals from our victory over East Fife 👊#Staggies🦌 pic.twitter.com/8ODi50B5Qw — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 23, 2022

Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe netted doubles, Jordy Hiwula was also on target, while William Akio provided two assists in a swashbuckling display.

It came against a League Two side, granted. But County carried their fluent and inventive forward play into the opening league match against Hearts at Tynecastle the following week.

They produced an excellent showing, from which they were extremely unlucky not to take anything.

The point here is that County’s flair players look to be dependent on confidence, but very much capable of hurting teams when they have it behind them. The current circumstances are not conducive to them thriving, particularly when they are still sussing out the league.

This team has hardly been on the front foot all season. Edwards’ goal – after 86 minutes – which secured three points against Killie remains the only occasion they have taken the lead on league duty this term.

It looks to be a team in desperate need of taking the lead in a game, as they very plausibly could have done before falling to their defeats against Hibernian and Motherwell.

Staggies must fashion a response in crucial upcoming period

The need for points is increasing by the game however, with 10th placed County falling further and further behind the teams they are attempting to catch.

Their next game is among the toughest they could have picked to redeem themselves in, as they face an ever-robust Livingston side at Almondvale. It is a venue County have not tasted victory at since April 2012.

Following that, the Staggies have vital back-to-back matches against Dundee United and Kilmarnock who are closest to them.

While this offers the opportunity of attainable points against teams also struggling at the wrong end of the table, United and Killie will similarly see County as a target following their recent struggles.

Albeit still an early stage in the season, a crucial period awaits for the Stagges. Mackay will eagerly hope the recent lows can have a galvanising effect on the Dingwall side’s season.