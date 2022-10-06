Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss

By Andy Skinner
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 7:58 am



Jordan Tillson says Ross County must use the low of Wednesday’s humiliating defeat by Motherwell to trigger a reaction.

County fell to a 5-0 loss at home to the Steelmen, to suffer their heaviest loss during Malky Mackay’s tenure at Victoria Park.

The result keeps the Staggies just three points above bottom side Dundee United, with only one win from their opening nine Premiership games.

Midfielder Tillson described the crushing defeat as his most painful moment since joining the Staggies from Exeter City in 2020.

Tillson says the scars of the defeat must drive a reaction from the Dingwall outfit.

He said: “We’re going to have to use this to learn. It is obviously not good enough.

“We have to go again and this has to be a reset button now for our season.

Malky Mackay.

“In football, there are highs and lows and Tuesday night was a real low.

“But we need to use it to learn from.

“It is probably as tough a night as I’ve had since joining Ross County.

“In my time at the club, this hasn’t really happened before and we want to make sure it is a one-off.

“I think we have a strong enough group here to sort this out.

“It does happen in football sometimes, but we have to apologise to the fans.

“It wasn’t good enough in the second half and we’ll go again.”

Second half display fell long way below standard for Staggies

The Staggies had performed promisingly in the first half, albeit falling behind to a Kevin Van Veen penalty.

County were swept aside after the break however, with Van Veen completing his hat-trick, while Callum Slattery and Joe Efford were also among the goals.

Kevin Van Veen celebrates scoring against Ross County.

It was another poor second 45 minutes from the Staggies, who were defeated 2-0 by Hibernian at the weekend.

Tillson is keen to learn lessons from the recent disappointments.

The Englishman added: “It is a sore one to take. We had a real go in the first half and I thought it was quite even, although they took the lead from the penalty spot.

“In the second half, unfortunately, we just didn’t come out of the traps. It was similar to the Hibs game.

“We conceded early, just like against Hibs, and again we never recovered.

“We will watch it back and discover why it happened and we have to learn from it. We can’t let it happen again.”

Tillson is eager to make the most of the quick opportunity to get the result out of the system, when County make the trip to Livingston on Saturday.

The 29-year-old said: “We have to get ready for that now. We will look at what happened against Motherwell and get ourselves back up for what is another really important match for us.

“I think we can look back and learn from it, but we need to draw a line under this and get back on it for Saturday.”

