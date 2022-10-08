Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell loss

By Andy Skinner
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.

Jordan White hopes Ross County will be galvanised into a reaction when they travel to Livingston in the Premiership today.

The Staggies are aiming to bounce back from a chastening 5-0 home defeat to Motherwell in midweek.

Malky Mackay’s men have dropped to 11th in the table, three points above bottom side Dundee United.

Having recovered from a slow start to last season before going on to finish in the top-six, forward White knows his side is capable of turning it around.

White insists there is no better time to act than now, as the Staggies aim to add to their solitary win from their opening nine league matches.

He said: “Sometimes there’s a bit of realisation when something like that happens.

“On the whole, it has probably been the last two second halves of football.

Malky Mackay.

“Whilst it wasn’t good and we weren’t happy with how we did, it’s not been like that the full season.

“We’ve just got to take a deep breath, calm ourselves down and go again.

“We know we’ve got the ability to do it.

“There’s always time to turn it around. At the same time, because it happened last year we can’t wait for it to happen this year.

“We’ve got to go and do it ourselves. Everything we are saying in the meetings needs to be taken on to the pitch. We can’t just talk about it, we need to act on it.”

White eager for Staggies to get on front foot

In suffering back-to-back defeats against Hibernian and Motherwell, County have remained firmly in both matches at half-time before turning in poor second half displays.

White believes an early breakthrough could provide his side with the timely boost they require.

He added: “There’s maybe just a bit of fragility in the confidence at the moment.

“We will get there. We have got a strong group that believes in each other.

Jordan White nets for Ross County against Hearts.

“Goals change games. When Motherwell got the penalty the other night I thought it was against the run of play at that time.

“That just gave them a foothold in the game.

“In this league, the first goal is very important.

“A lot of teams will be hard to break down after you score, while other teams will be anxious and throw more bodies forward.

“At the moment we are not getting the first goal, and if we can do that we will put the onus on the other team to come out and try to get back into the game.

“If we do that, I think we can definitely go on from there.”

White knows all about former side

White will revisit a former club when the Staggies make the trip to Livi this weekend.

The 30-year-old expects a testing encounter against David Martindale’s men at Almondvale.

Jordan White

He added: “First and foremost it’s going to be a battle as it always is. They are good at it, they do it well.

“They have been good at home as well this season, so nobody thinks it’s going to be an easy game.

“We’ve got to try and win our individual battles first. Hopefully within that we can maybe get ahead in the game and see it out.”

