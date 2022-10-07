Malky Mackay knows cutting edge in front of goal holds key to changing Ross County’s fortunes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has called for his side to show more ruthlessness in front of goal.

The Staggies have netted just four goals in their opening nine league games, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

County have taken the lead on only one of those occasions, when Owura Edwards netted an 86th-minute winner against Kilmarnock in their only victory thus far.

Back-to-back defeats to Hibernian and Motherwell have seen Mackay’s men drop to 11th place in the table.

The Staggies boss believes a lack of cutting edge has caused otherwise tight matches to swing out of County’s favour.

Mackay said: “We have to take our chances.

“We have discussed this – even back to the header that hit the post at Hearts and the couple of saves Craig Gordon made on the first day of the league season.

“Owura Edwards had one with David Marshall saving at the weekend.

“In the first half the other night (5-0 loss to Motherwell), we had two or three chances. Ben Paton had two and Josh Sims had one.

“If one of those goes in, there’s a slight change.

“I’m not trying to grasp there – we just have to take our chances when we get them, whether or not it is early in the game.

“It can fundamentally change how the opposition looks and feels.”

Calm heads required at Almondvale

County were left hurting from a chastening 5-0 defeat to Well in midweek, however, Mackay has urged his side to remain level-headed following the setback.

He added: “It hadn’t really happened in the year or so I’ve been here and the players were hurting every bit as badly as our fans.

“That being the case, they are desperate to get back on an even keel.

“It is about stability and making sure we have a sense of staying calm under fire.

“That’s what we undoubtedly have to do at the moment. I’ve been here before in my career.”

County are aiming to end a run of six matches without a win when they travel to Almondvale this weekend.

Mackay expects a formidable test against a Livi side who have racked up three consecutive home league victories.

He added: “I’ve said plenty on David Martindale, a terrific manager, who has shown it for a number of years in this division.

“They are a club similar in size to us.

“He was unlucky last year not to make the top six.

“Every year, they reinvent themselves in a different way. This will be a tough task without a doubt.

“They have recruited well again and there is never an easy game on the astroturf – although it is the same for both teams.”