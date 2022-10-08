Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston

By Andy Skinner
October 8, 2022, 5:04 pm
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.

Ross County delivered the perfect response to their crushing midweek defeat to Motherwell by returning to winning ways against Livingston.

The Staggies rose to the battle at Almondvale, holding firm in a tightly-contested game in which the home side offered plenty attacking threat but saw their goalscoring opportunities limited.

Malky Mackay’s introduction of Jordy Hiwula proved to be a significant one, with his shot coming off the crossbar before being tucked home by Edwards to seal just County’s second league win of the season.

It is the Staggies’ first win at Almondvale since April 2012, when a 3-1 triumph put them on course for the First Division title.

The return of the winning feeling will come as a huge boost to the Dingwall side, who will now aim to kick on in the weeks ahead.

A damaged crossbar on one of the goal frames threatened to cause disruption in the build up to the game, with Livingston boss David Martindale involved in the repair efforts.

David Martindale helps to fix the crossbar ahead of kick-off.

Eventually, a replacement goal frame was wheeled into place to the satisfaction of referee Graham Grainger, which allowed the game to go ahead.

County’s need for a reaction prompted Malky Mackay to make three changes from the side which went down heavily against Well. Skipper Keith Watson, Kazeem Olaigbe and David Cancola were drafted in, with Callum Johnson, Josh Sims and Ben Paton making way.

The Almondvale crowd was boosted by an initiative which saw more than 4,000 free tickets made available to local schools, along with 50 tickets which went to the Staggies support.

Ross Callachan in action against Livingston.

The trip to West Lothian marked a difficult task for County in their attempts to get back to form, having not recorded a win at Livi since April 2012.

Livi applied early pressure, with Andrew Shinnie’s low shot forcing a block by Jack Baldwin, however County looked quick on the breakaway, with Owura Edwards’ cross unable to find the head of Jordan White following a quick counter attack.

The best early chance fell the way of the hosts on 15 minutes though, when Cristian Montano angled a low delivery across the face of goal, with Kurtis Guthrie somehow turning the ball wide with his back to goal from close range.

Livi boss David Martindale was adamant Watson should have seen red on 22 minutes, with referee Grainger handing him a booking after he swiped Joel Nouble to the ground on the edge of the box as he bore down on goal.

Keith Watson slides in on Joel Nouble.

Ayo Obileye struck the free-kick into the Staggies wall, with the defender striking another set-piece over the bar moments later.

The Staggies’ first meaningful attempt came on 40 minutes, when Edwards drifted down the inside left channel but pulled his effort wide of goal.

Although Livi had more spells of attacking threat it had not amounted to much serious goal threat in the opening 45 minutes.

The early stages of the second half had proven to be the Staggies’ undoing in their last two matches, however Ross Laidlaw came to their rescue on 53 minutes to prevent another setback.

A well-worked free-kick saw former Staggie Sean Kelly play in Nouble, who teed up Scott Pittman for a powerful shot which diverted over by the feet of Laidlaw – in his first save of the afternoon.

An unlikely defensive intervention by Jordan White was required to deny Obileye a far post tap-in, following a wicked delivery by Kelly.

Jordan Tillson in action against Livingston.

County were able to stretch the Livi defence on occasions, with Olaigbe dragging an effort past the post from a wide angle after being released by Ross Callachan.

It was to prove Olaigbe’s final action as he was replaced by Jordy Hiwula, in a reshuffle of Mackay’s attack.

Hiwula threatened to make an instant impact on 63 minutes when he latched on to a ball over the top by Cancola, however he was unable to keep his effort underneath Shamal George’s crossbar.

The signs were beginning to look more encouraging for the visitors, however they survived a let-off on 68 minutes when a Kelly corner came all the way through to Obileye, who could not beat Laidlaw from point-blank range.

County made their breakthrough on 73 minutes however. They were given a helping hand by Kelly whose header fell straight to the lively Hiwula, who cut inside before striking an effort which came back off the underside of the crossbar, before falling kindly for Edwards to head home the rebound.

The final stages of the game were backs to the wall for the Staggies, who needed Laidlaw to beat away a deflected Obileye effort.

County held on for their third clean sheet of the season however, with the win cutting the gap on some of the teams above them.

 

 

LIVINGSTON (4-1-4-1) – George 6; Devlin 7, Obileye 7, Sean Kelly 6, Montano 6 (Penrice 79); Holt 6; Bahamboula 6 (Anderson 69), Shinnie 6 (Stephen Kelly 66), Pittman 6, Nouble 6; Guthrie 6. Subs not used – Hamilton, Konovalov, Brandon, Longridge, Cancar, Boyes.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Watson 5 (Johnson 46), Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7, Purrington 6; Tillson 6, Cancola 7; Olaigbe 6 (Hiwula 62), Callachan 6, Edwards 6 (D Samuel 79); White 7. Subs not used – Eastwood, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Akio, Smith.

Referee – Graham Grainger

Attendance – 3,696

Man of the match: Jack Baldwin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay knows cutting edge in front of goal holds key to changing Ross…
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Aberdeen and Ross County matches among live games for December
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
Malky Mackay.
ANALYSIS: Ross County need calm heads to navigate recent struggles following Malky Mackay's heaviest…
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay apologises to Ross County supporters following heaviest defeat of his Dingwall tenure…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County suffer heaviest defeat of Malky Mackay's tenure in 5-0 home loss to…
Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington believes victory over Motherwell can spark Ross County upsurge
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl

Editor's Picks