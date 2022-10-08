Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County delivered the perfect response to their crushing midweek defeat to Motherwell by returning to winning ways against Livingston.

The Staggies rose to the battle at Almondvale, holding firm in a tightly-contested game in which the home side offered plenty attacking threat but saw their goalscoring opportunities limited.

Malky Mackay’s introduction of Jordy Hiwula proved to be a significant one, with his shot coming off the crossbar before being tucked home by Edwards to seal just County’s second league win of the season.

It is the Staggies’ first win at Almondvale since April 2012, when a 3-1 triumph put them on course for the First Division title.

The return of the winning feeling will come as a huge boost to the Dingwall side, who will now aim to kick on in the weeks ahead.

A damaged crossbar on one of the goal frames threatened to cause disruption in the build up to the game, with Livingston boss David Martindale involved in the repair efforts.

Eventually, a replacement goal frame was wheeled into place to the satisfaction of referee Graham Grainger, which allowed the game to go ahead.

County’s need for a reaction prompted Malky Mackay to make three changes from the side which went down heavily against Well. Skipper Keith Watson, Kazeem Olaigbe and David Cancola were drafted in, with Callum Johnson, Josh Sims and Ben Paton making way.

The Almondvale crowd was boosted by an initiative which saw more than 4,000 free tickets made available to local schools, along with 50 tickets which went to the Staggies support.

The trip to West Lothian marked a difficult task for County in their attempts to get back to form, having not recorded a win at Livi since April 2012.

Livi applied early pressure, with Andrew Shinnie’s low shot forcing a block by Jack Baldwin, however County looked quick on the breakaway, with Owura Edwards’ cross unable to find the head of Jordan White following a quick counter attack.

The best early chance fell the way of the hosts on 15 minutes though, when Cristian Montano angled a low delivery across the face of goal, with Kurtis Guthrie somehow turning the ball wide with his back to goal from close range.

Livi boss David Martindale was adamant Watson should have seen red on 22 minutes, with referee Grainger handing him a booking after he swiped Joel Nouble to the ground on the edge of the box as he bore down on goal.

Ayo Obileye struck the free-kick into the Staggies wall, with the defender striking another set-piece over the bar moments later.

The Staggies’ first meaningful attempt came on 40 minutes, when Edwards drifted down the inside left channel but pulled his effort wide of goal.

Although Livi had more spells of attacking threat it had not amounted to much serious goal threat in the opening 45 minutes.

The early stages of the second half had proven to be the Staggies’ undoing in their last two matches, however Ross Laidlaw came to their rescue on 53 minutes to prevent another setback.

A well-worked free-kick saw former Staggie Sean Kelly play in Nouble, who teed up Scott Pittman for a powerful shot which diverted over by the feet of Laidlaw – in his first save of the afternoon.

An unlikely defensive intervention by Jordan White was required to deny Obileye a far post tap-in, following a wicked delivery by Kelly.

County were able to stretch the Livi defence on occasions, with Olaigbe dragging an effort past the post from a wide angle after being released by Ross Callachan.

It was to prove Olaigbe’s final action as he was replaced by Jordy Hiwula, in a reshuffle of Mackay’s attack.

Hiwula threatened to make an instant impact on 63 minutes when he latched on to a ball over the top by Cancola, however he was unable to keep his effort underneath Shamal George’s crossbar.

The signs were beginning to look more encouraging for the visitors, however they survived a let-off on 68 minutes when a Kelly corner came all the way through to Obileye, who could not beat Laidlaw from point-blank range.

County made their breakthrough on 73 minutes however. They were given a helping hand by Kelly whose header fell straight to the lively Hiwula, who cut inside before striking an effort which came back off the underside of the crossbar, before falling kindly for Edwards to head home the rebound.

The final stages of the game were backs to the wall for the Staggies, who needed Laidlaw to beat away a deflected Obileye effort.

County held on for their third clean sheet of the season however, with the win cutting the gap on some of the teams above them.

LIVINGSTON (4-1-4-1) – George 6; Devlin 7, Obileye 7, Sean Kelly 6, Montano 6 (Penrice 79); Holt 6; Bahamboula 6 (Anderson 69), Shinnie 6 (Stephen Kelly 66), Pittman 6, Nouble 6; Guthrie 6. Subs not used – Hamilton, Konovalov, Brandon, Longridge, Cancar, Boyes.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Watson 5 (Johnson 46), Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7, Purrington 6; Tillson 6, Cancola 7; Olaigbe 6 (Hiwula 62), Callachan 6, Edwards 6 (D Samuel 79); White 7. Subs not used – Eastwood, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Akio, Smith.

Referee – Graham Grainger

Attendance – 3,696

Man of the match: Jack Baldwin