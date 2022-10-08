Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over Livingston

By Andy Skinner
October 8, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 4:37 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s 1-0 win over Livingston was the perfect response to question marks over their character.

Owura Edwards’ second half goal secured three points for the Dingwall outfit, ending a run of six matches without a victory.

It followed a chastening 5-0 home defeat to Motherwell in midweek, which was the heaviest loss of Mackay’s Victoria Park tenure.

Mackay was proud of the reaction his players delivered at Almondvale.

He said: “I’m delighted for the players, especially after Tuesday night where character was at times questioned.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“I have a group here that I know are as good as anything in the Premiership, in our little section for want of a better word.

“We can compete with anyone and we showed that.

“In the last year to 18 months there have been times we have not won games, but in most games we have had periods.

“Even on Tuesday and last Saturday, we were terrific in the first half of both games.

“In the second half against Livingston I wanted to make sure we kicked on, and we were actually able to show that grit and determination I knew was needed.

“It was always going to have to be a grind in the second half. If we did the correct things, the fundamentals, those little chances would come.”

The victory was County’s first at Almondvale since April 2012, when a 3-1 victory put the Staggies on course to win the First Division title.

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring against Livingston.

Mackay praised his players for standing up to the challenge at a difficult venue, where Livi had won their last three home matches.

He added: “I really enjoyed the nature of the win.

“I always knew it was going to be difficult coming down here. We hadn’t won here in a decade so I’m delighted to put a marker down as far as that is concerned.

“David Martindale sets his teams out really well and I don’t think anyone comes here and gets an easy game.

“They have three really big, physical but talented strikers. They get it up to them early so we knew we were going to have to defend our box well.

“In the first half we hung in there, and at half-time we tweaked a couple of things.

“In the second half we dealt with that really well. We were on the front foot which allowed us to get on to second balls, break on them, and cause some issues.”

