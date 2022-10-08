Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s 1-0 win over Livingston was the perfect response to question marks over their character.

Owura Edwards’ second half goal secured three points for the Dingwall outfit, ending a run of six matches without a victory.

It followed a chastening 5-0 home defeat to Motherwell in midweek, which was the heaviest loss of Mackay’s Victoria Park tenure.

Mackay was proud of the reaction his players delivered at Almondvale.

He said: “I’m delighted for the players, especially after Tuesday night where character was at times questioned.

“I have a group here that I know are as good as anything in the Premiership, in our little section for want of a better word.

“We can compete with anyone and we showed that.

“In the last year to 18 months there have been times we have not won games, but in most games we have had periods.

“Even on Tuesday and last Saturday, we were terrific in the first half of both games.

“In the second half against Livingston I wanted to make sure we kicked on, and we were actually able to show that grit and determination I knew was needed.

“It was always going to have to be a grind in the second half. If we did the correct things, the fundamentals, those little chances would come.”

The victory was County’s first at Almondvale since April 2012, when a 3-1 victory put the Staggies on course to win the First Division title.

Mackay praised his players for standing up to the challenge at a difficult venue, where Livi had won their last three home matches.

He added: “I really enjoyed the nature of the win.

“I always knew it was going to be difficult coming down here. We hadn’t won here in a decade so I’m delighted to put a marker down as far as that is concerned.

“David Martindale sets his teams out really well and I don’t think anyone comes here and gets an easy game.

“They have three really big, physical but talented strikers. They get it up to them early so we knew we were going to have to defend our box well.

“In the first half we hung in there, and at half-time we tweaked a couple of things.

“In the second half we dealt with that really well. We were on the front foot which allowed us to get on to second balls, break on them, and cause some issues.”