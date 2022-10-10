Ross Laidlaw says Ross County underlined mettle with victory at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County underlined mettle with victory at Livingston

By Andy Skinner
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:14 am
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw.

Ross Laidlaw insists Ross County’s victory over Livingston showed the mettle within Malky Mackay’s squad.

The Staggies returned to winning ways at Almondvale, with Owura Edwards’ goal securing their second victory of the season.

It followed back-to-back losses, including Tuesday’s bruising 5-0 defeat at home to Motherwell.

The defeat, which was County’s heaviest since Malky Mackay took charge, prompted the Staggies boss to apologise to supporters.

Laidlaw knew the need for a strong reaction, with the goalkeeper insisting the win over Livi underlines the resolve within the dressing room.

He said: “We showed a lot of character to bounce back from that away from home. It would’ve been easy to go to Livingston and just sink but this result says a lot about us, especially because our next two games are really important.

“The best thing to do is to look through each of the goals to see what happened and be honest about it. There’s no hiding place so people held themselves accountable for each and every one of them.

“I was just desperate to get back on to the training pitch and the manager has stripped things back to the basics. He asked us to win the battle against Livi and I think we did that in our third match in a week.

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring against Livingston.

“It was massive for us to bounce back from such a disappointing result and I think that did show we had character.

“We could have come down and just moped about but we got a big result, which shows we have something about us.”

County aiming to keep momentum building

County’s win narrows the gap on some of the teams they are chasing, with only two points now separating them from ninth-placed St Johnstone.

The Staggies take on bottom-side Dundee United in a crucial game on Saturday, before they travel to Kilmarnock the following weekend

Laidlaw hopes the result against Livi can spark a fine run of form.

He added: “We just look at ourselves because we can’t affect anyone else’s results. Obviously, we haven’t been getting enough points on the board before now. Hopefully, we can start kicking on.

Malky Mackay

“At the moment, it really is a case of one game at a time. We’ve brought a lot of new players in and that’s difficult when you’re bringing in guys on loan because we always have a big turnover every summer.

“I’m hoping that we can move on from this. It’s a steep learning curve for players arriving in Scotland and not being used to our league, which is a lot different from what most of them have been used to.”

Fine goalkeeping display to keep Livi out

Laidlaw was in impressive form at Almondvale, with second-half saves from Scott Pittman and Ayo Obileye helping to preserve his clean sheet.

The 30-year-old was pleased to restore pride following the disappointment of shipping five goals to Well.

Laidlaw added: “That’s my job – I’d let in five the other night so I wasn’t too happy about that. It was good to put that to bed and it’s a great feeling to have a shut out, especially away from home.

Ross Laidlaw in action against Motherwell.

“I was just waiting for Obileye to put it in the net when it dropped for him but I think the ball checked up and I think it came off my shin. I’m not sure which part of me it hit.

“I’m just glad I was able to keep it out, although I’m not sure why he was free at the back post in the first place.

“At Pittman’s shot, I somehow I managed to get a foot on it and put it over the bar. It was a big chance for them so I celebrated the save because I knew we could hit them on the break.”

