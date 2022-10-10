Ross County fan view: Livingston tonic was much-needed after Motherwell disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fan view: Livingston tonic was much-needed after Motherwell disaster

By Peter Mackay
October 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Poor form and bad performances are always to be expected throughout a season but being the whipping boys in an excruciating 5-0 slaughtering at the hands of mid-table Motherwell was arguably one of the worst results in the history of Ross County.

After such an exasperating performance, travelling to the Tony Macaroni Area was one of the toughest tasks on offer.

The Lions impressive start to proceedings, paired with our midweek drivel looked like a recipe for further disaster for County fans – whilst having not won a game in Livingston in over ten years.

Bouncing back was imperative for manager Malky Mackay. Some Staggies supporters would understandably be quicker to turn on him than other managers due to cosmic controversy regarding his past leaked comments.

Livingston outshone the Staggies in every department in the opening 45 minutes. They were quicker, stronger, and created several golden chances that came agonisingly close.

Joel Nouble and Dylan Bahamboula mesmerised the County full backs who had a torrid day defending against the pace and trickery of the pair. The County contingent aired discontented boos and disgruntled shouts after a lacklustre opening.

It was more the same in the second period – Livi dominating possession and creating chances, whilst Ross Laidlaw and fabled defensive pair Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin somehow managed to keep the match 0-0.

Ayo Obileye, who had the best of Livingston’s chances, will still be questioning how he didn’t turn the ball over the line into an empty net.

Jordy Hiwula made the difference for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Jordy Hiwula made the difference for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

When Jordy Hiwula entered the fray, the game turned in the Staggies favour for a ten-minute spell. He caused havoc down the flank and managed to create our first chances of the day.

An error from former County man Sean Kelly allowed Hiwula inside to cannon a shot off the crossbar which dropped perfectly for Owura Edwards who had – somehow, massively against the run of play – sent the Staggies into a leading position.

With all honesty, the win went against the run of play, and overall wasn’t deserved despite strong defensive displays in the closing stages.

The performance wasn’t good enough, and if Livingston were ever so slightly clinical, they would have taken at least a share of the spoils. However, noses will not be turned up at three glorious points away from home.

