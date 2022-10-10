Ross County fan view: Livingston tonic was much-needed after Motherwell disaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poor form and bad performances are always to be expected throughout a season but being the whipping boys in an excruciating 5-0 slaughtering at the hands of mid-table Motherwell was arguably one of the worst results in the history of Ross County.

After such an exasperating performance, travelling to the Tony Macaroni Area was one of the toughest tasks on offer.

The Lions impressive start to proceedings, paired with our midweek drivel looked like a recipe for further disaster for County fans – whilst having not won a game in Livingston in over ten years.

Bouncing back was imperative for manager Malky Mackay. Some Staggies supporters would understandably be quicker to turn on him than other managers due to cosmic controversy regarding his past leaked comments.

Livingston outshone the Staggies in every department in the opening 45 minutes. They were quicker, stronger, and created several golden chances that came agonisingly close.

Joel Nouble and Dylan Bahamboula mesmerised the County full backs who had a torrid day defending against the pace and trickery of the pair. The County contingent aired discontented boos and disgruntled shouts after a lacklustre opening.

It was more the same in the second period – Livi dominating possession and creating chances, whilst Ross Laidlaw and fabled defensive pair Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin somehow managed to keep the match 0-0.

Ayo Obileye, who had the best of Livingston’s chances, will still be questioning how he didn’t turn the ball over the line into an empty net.

When Jordy Hiwula entered the fray, the game turned in the Staggies favour for a ten-minute spell. He caused havoc down the flank and managed to create our first chances of the day.

An error from former County man Sean Kelly allowed Hiwula inside to cannon a shot off the crossbar which dropped perfectly for Owura Edwards who had – somehow, massively against the run of play – sent the Staggies into a leading position.

With all honesty, the win went against the run of play, and overall wasn’t deserved despite strong defensive displays in the closing stages.

The performance wasn’t good enough, and if Livingston were ever so slightly clinical, they would have taken at least a share of the spoils. However, noses will not be turned up at three glorious points away from home.