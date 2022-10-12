Ross County boss Malky Mackay supports early introduction of VAR to Scottish Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay supports the plan for VAR to be introduced to the Scottish Premiership before the World Cup shutdown.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the video assistant referee system will be in use for the first time during next weekend’s top-flight card.

It means VAR will be in operation for County’s trip to Kilmarnock on October 22.

It was not initially expected to arrive in Scottish football until top-flight matches return from the winter break on December 17.

With pilots having already been in operation at Scottish matches, Mackay believes there should be no further delay if VAR is ready to be rolled out.

Mackay said: “I’m delighted it’s coming in quicker than we thought.

“The pitch was for after the World Cup break, but it’s great we can get it in beforehand.

“We have all been piloted. VAR is already being used at the clubs as a practice to make sure all grounds and the signals were ok.

“I think we have had it two or three times already in use, but not used as such.

“I’m looking forward to it coming in and clearing up obvious errors.

“We have been hampered on a couple of decisions.

“It took time for clubs to agree to it, for funding to happen, and for stadiums to be ready.

“The easy thing would be to not do it until after the international break. But that just achieves more possible mistakes that can’t be rectified.”

Introduction of VAR ‘can only be good for the game’

VAR has proven to be a constant topic of debate ever since it was first rolled out in English Premier League matches three years ago.

Mackay remains adamant the positives will outweigh the negatives.

He added: “There is always going to be debate and discussion concerning some of it. Even three years later in England, there are still discussions about it.

“There still is a margin for error, but a lot of the fundamental errors and the clear and obvious things are cleared up and the right decisions happen on the day.

“That can sometimes go against you, as it can go for you.

“But if it can be something that helps to be right rather than wrong, it can only be good for the game.”

Mackay, who previously served as the Scottish FA’s performance director, will make efforts to familiarise himself with the operation of VAR in the coming weeks.

He added: “I’ll be going down to see the centre itself in the next week or two. They have been up here to see the players to discuss it and show us everything that’s being done.

“It’s a credit to the referees department at the Scottish FA for the way they have kept us involved and informed.

“Crawford Allan at the Scottish FA has been very communicative and transparent as far as where they are at.”