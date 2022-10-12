Ross County boss Malky Mackay supports early introduction of VAR to Scottish Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay supports early introduction of VAR to Scottish Premiership

By Andy Skinner
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 5:30 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay supports the plan for VAR to be introduced to the Scottish Premiership before the World Cup shutdown.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the video assistant referee system will be in use for the first time during next weekend’s top-flight card.

It means VAR will be in operation for County’s trip to Kilmarnock on October 22.

It was not initially expected to arrive in Scottish football until top-flight matches return from the winter break on December 17.

With pilots having already been in operation at Scottish matches, Mackay believes there should be no further delay if VAR is ready to be rolled out.

Ross County will experience VAR for the first time against Kilmarnock next weekend.

Mackay said: “I’m delighted it’s coming in quicker than we thought.

“The pitch was for after the World Cup break, but it’s great we can get it in beforehand.

“We have all been piloted. VAR is already being used at the clubs as a practice to make sure all grounds and the signals were ok.

“I think we have had it two or three times already in use, but not used as such.

“I’m looking forward to it coming in and clearing up obvious errors.

“We have been hampered on a couple of decisions.

“It took time for clubs to agree to it, for funding to happen, and for stadiums to be ready.

“The easy thing would be to not do it until after the international break. But that just achieves more possible mistakes that can’t be rectified.”

Introduction of VAR ‘can only be good for the game’

VAR has proven to be a constant topic of debate ever since it was first rolled out in English Premier League matches three years ago.

Mackay remains adamant the positives will outweigh the negatives.

He added: “There is always going to be debate and discussion concerning some of it. Even three years later in England, there are still discussions about it.

“There still is a margin for error, but a lot of the fundamental errors and the clear and obvious things are cleared up and the right decisions happen on the day.

“That can sometimes go against you, as it can go for you.

Malky Mackay protests to fourth official Alan Muir during Ross County’s 4-0 loss to Rangers.

“But if it can be something that helps to be right rather than wrong, it can only be good for the game.”

Mackay, who previously served as the Scottish FA’s performance director, will make efforts to familiarise himself with the operation of VAR in the coming weeks.

He added: “I’ll be going down to see the centre itself in the next week or two. They have been up here to see the players to discuss it and show us everything that’s being done.

“It’s a credit to the referees department at the Scottish FA for the way they have kept us involved and informed.

“Crawford Allan at the Scottish FA has been very communicative and transparent as far as where they are at.”





