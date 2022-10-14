Malky Mackay says his own demeanour is key in shaping morale of Ross County squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says his own demeanour is key in shaping morale of Ross County squad

By Andy Skinner
October 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 6:58 am
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay is determined to lead from the front in ensuring Ross County’s spirits remain high.

The Staggies ended a five-game run without a league victory when they defeated Livingston 1-0 at Almondvale last weekend.

Results elsewhere have since seen the Dingwall men drop to the foot of the table on goal difference.

They remain level on points with Kilmarnock and Dundee United – who County host in a crucial match on Saturday.

Regardless of prior results, Mackay believes his own demeanour through the week has a big role to play in shaping the mood of his squad.

He said: “After a win it doesn’t so much change them in the work. They are just coming in with extra confidence in their step.

“There’s a lot that is guided by how I look when I walk back in and that’s something, over the years, I’ve come to realise.

Malky Mackay with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin.

“The demeanour of the manager at the start of the following week can shape how the mood of the training ground is, certainly for a couple of days.

“I’m very conscious of that. Much as I’m not bounding in doing cartwheels every Monday, I’m conscious that I lead the attitude and demeanour.

“I’ve got to make sure I carry a positive air when I talk to the players. If I do that, their shoulders relax a little bit and they can go and express themselves.”

Spell as Watford interim boss opened Mackay’s eyes to management challenges

Mackay insists his dialogue with County’s players is only a small facet of his responsibility as the Victoria Park manager.

His experiences as a manager have only served to reaffirm advice from his former Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd during the early days of his own coaching career.

Aidy Boothroyd.

Mackay added: “Going out there and doing the training is the easy bit.

“Even then, stuff comes up with players that is way out of kilter with what football management is meant to be about. There are personal situations that have nothing to do with the club, but the person has come to me for help.

“You have the club ownership, chairman or board; you have the public and supporters; the press; and staff.

“Those bits are the differential between being manager and coach while having that love we all do of what happens on the grass.

“Aidy Boothroyd at Watford said to me a long time ago, when I was a coach: ‘Until you’ve stood in my shoes, don’t ever assume to judge what I have to deal with.’

“It was an incredible statement and, at the time, I didn’t have a clue what he was talking about.

“It was not until he was sacked that I started to get it. They asked me to take the team for a few weeks, with Aidy and his assistant leaving.

“Within three and half weeks, I understood that when you are actually manager, you have to have that hide of a rhino.

“The pressures, and the criticism you can take from all quarters, is something that comes with the job.”

‘Be a good ambassador for the club’

Mackay, who was appointed as Staggies boss by Roy MacGregor in May 2021, is driven to represent the Dingwall club as best he can.

He added: “As manager, you’re the front to your football club and the badge. You are the person the owner has put to the front of the football club and you make sure you stand up for that football club and be the good ambassador.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

“You’re there as the guy who looks after your staff and group of players and, at times, you have to make sure staff work for you and players play for you.”

