Malky Mackay says his own demeanour is key in shaping morale of Ross County squad

Malky Mackay is determined to lead from the front in ensuring Ross County’s spirits remain high.

The Staggies ended a five-game run without a league victory when they defeated Livingston 1-0 at Almondvale last weekend.

Results elsewhere have since seen the Dingwall men drop to the foot of the table on goal difference.

They remain level on points with Kilmarnock and Dundee United – who County host in a crucial match on Saturday.

Regardless of prior results, Mackay believes his own demeanour through the week has a big role to play in shaping the mood of his squad.

He said: “After a win it doesn’t so much change them in the work. They are just coming in with extra confidence in their step.

“There’s a lot that is guided by how I look when I walk back in and that’s something, over the years, I’ve come to realise.

“The demeanour of the manager at the start of the following week can shape how the mood of the training ground is, certainly for a couple of days.

“I’m very conscious of that. Much as I’m not bounding in doing cartwheels every Monday, I’m conscious that I lead the attitude and demeanour.

“I’ve got to make sure I carry a positive air when I talk to the players. If I do that, their shoulders relax a little bit and they can go and express themselves.”

Spell as Watford interim boss opened Mackay’s eyes to management challenges

Mackay insists his dialogue with County’s players is only a small facet of his responsibility as the Victoria Park manager.

His experiences as a manager have only served to reaffirm advice from his former Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd during the early days of his own coaching career.

Mackay added: “Going out there and doing the training is the easy bit.

“Even then, stuff comes up with players that is way out of kilter with what football management is meant to be about. There are personal situations that have nothing to do with the club, but the person has come to me for help.

“You have the club ownership, chairman or board; you have the public and supporters; the press; and staff.

“Those bits are the differential between being manager and coach while having that love we all do of what happens on the grass.

“Aidy Boothroyd at Watford said to me a long time ago, when I was a coach: ‘Until you’ve stood in my shoes, don’t ever assume to judge what I have to deal with.’

“It was an incredible statement and, at the time, I didn’t have a clue what he was talking about.

“It was not until he was sacked that I started to get it. They asked me to take the team for a few weeks, with Aidy and his assistant leaving.

“Within three and half weeks, I understood that when you are actually manager, you have to have that hide of a rhino.

“The pressures, and the criticism you can take from all quarters, is something that comes with the job.”

‘Be a good ambassador for the club’

Mackay, who was appointed as Staggies boss by Roy MacGregor in May 2021, is driven to represent the Dingwall club as best he can.

He added: “As manager, you’re the front to your football club and the badge. You are the person the owner has put to the front of the football club and you make sure you stand up for that football club and be the good ambassador.

“You’re there as the guy who looks after your staff and group of players and, at times, you have to make sure staff work for you and players play for you.”