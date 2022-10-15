Jordy Hiwula says Ross County will earn own luck with collective desire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Jordy Hiwula says Ross County will earn own luck with collective desire

By Andy Skinner
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates Ross County's win over Livingston with Ross Callachan and Dominic Samuel.
Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates Ross County's win over Livingston with Ross Callachan and Dominic Samuel.

Jordy Hiwula believes continued persistence will ensure more breaks fall in Ross County’s favour.

The Staggies ended a run of five matches without a Premiership victory when they triumphed 1-0 at Livingston last weekend.

It followed a chastening 5-0 home loss to Motherwell in the previous match.

Forward Hiwula played a key part in the winning goal, with his well-crafted effort coming back off the crossbar before Owura Edwards tucked home the rebound.

The result has injected fresh confidence into the Staggies, ahead of today’s visit of Dundee United.

Englishman Hiwula has called for the Staggies to show a collective desire to earn their own luck.

Jordy Hiwula in action for Ross County.

He said: “The lads got a big lift from the Livingston game. After what happened here at home last Tuesday, we needed something.

“The lads stood together, be it the lads who started or the lads who came off the bench. Everyone made an impact.

“I felt lively when I came on, and I felt I was a threat.

“I just wanted to come on and contribute to the team, and I felt like I did that going forward and defensively as well.

“I just think we needed a wee bit of luck. My strike came back off the crossbar, and it rebounded to Owura who just nodded it in.

“That’s the kind of luck we needed on Saturday.

“It’s a big game on Saturday, but we’ve just got to take the confidence from the previous game into this home game. Hopefully we can get the win.”

Hiwula has yet to get off the mark for the Staggies on league duty, although he netted three goals during their Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

Ross County’s Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates his goal against Dunfermline with team-mate Dominic Samuel.

Having joined from Doncaster Rovers in the summer, Hiwula feels he is gradually getting to grips with the Scottish game.

He added: “It’s always difficult when you move teams. I have got to know the lads really well, and they have helped me to settle in.

“It’s completely different to playing down south, with the games being on more of a weekly basis.

“There aren’t many midweek games which is different from what I’m used to.

“I feel the Scottish league is progressing every year, and teams are getting stronger.

“We have seen this year there are two teams in the Champions League.

“For me personally I need to keep working hard and showing what I can do.

“I have got used to the swing of things now and hopefully I can keep moving forward.”

Early introduction of VAR a positive step for Scottish football

The game against Dundee United will be County’s final Premiership match to take place before VAR comes into place for next weekend’s trip to Kilmarnock.

Hiwula was at the centre of a controversial incident earlier in the season, when Rangers defender James Sands avoided a second yellow card despite clearly bundling him to the ground as he went clean through on goal.

Jordy Hiwula on the ground after being taken down by Rangers’ James Sands.

The 28-year-old is supportive of the move to bring the technology into Scottish football.

He added: “I think it’s good. There are some decisions that referees may miss, maybe because they are not close enough to the play or whatever else.

“It’s good they will be able to go over and look at the monitor.

“I don’t think it makes any difference when it comes in. The players will carry on playing the way they have been playing.

“In the second challenge at Ibrox, the player got me instead of the ball.

“It was one of those things I had to brush off and carry on playing.

“I think it’s going to help football. All the boys will be ready for it when it comes in.”

