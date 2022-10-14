Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall encounter

By Andy Skinner
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Dundee United will arrive in Dingwall eager to make up for lost time.

United go into the game looking to cap off an excellent seven days of results.

After claiming their first victory of the season with a spectacular 4-0 win against Aberdeen, they followed up in midweek with another triumph over Hibernian.

The back-to-back wins have moved them off the foot of the table, above County on goal difference, which makes for a crucial encounter at Victoria Park on Saturday.

United’s poor start to the season cost previous manager Jack Ross his job after only seven matches, with Liam Fox now in charge.

Mackay expects County to face a confident side intent on getting back on track with the expectations set upon them at the start of the campaign.

Dundee United celebrate their victory over Aberdeen.

He said: “As far as Dundee United is concerned, it will clearly be a tough game for us.

“They’ve had financial backing this summer and there’s been an array of players coming into that football club.

“There have been eyebrows raised as to where they have been so far.

“They have changed management as well, which is not easy, but in the last couple of weeks of last season they came up here and beat us to get that European spot.

“With them coming back up here now off the back of two really good results, we’ll not be underestimating the fact it will be really tough for us.”

Fox handed long-awaited opportunity

Former Tannadice number two Fox was handed the manager’s job permanently, after impressing during his interim stint following Ross’ departure.

Mackay came across Fox during his early steps in coaching and he believes the former Caley Thistle midfielder is on track for a successful career in the dugout.

Liam Fox (left) has taken over from Jack Ross.

He added: “I was absolutely delighted for the manager when he got the job. He’s someone I know well as he was on the Pro Licence that I took.

“He came through the hard yards at Hearts and went out at Cowdenbeath. By his own admission, he had a wee period there that he didn’t enjoy too much.

“But I’m absolutely delighted he got the job. He’s a talented young manager.

“We obviously want to win at the weekend, but it will be good to see him.”

Along with County and United, Killie are also on eight points after 10 games, with St Johnstone only two points further ahead.

Despite the Staggies occupying bottom spot ahead of the weekend, Mackay expects league positions to fluctuate regularly in the coming weeks.

Mackay, who is close to welcoming Connor Randall and George Harmon back from injury, added: “I don’t think it is going to be too much different from last year where there were a lot of teams nip and tuck.

Connor Randall is closing in on a return from injury.

“No-one is looking like being cut adrift, especially when you see the results from the weekend where Kilmarnock pick up four points from their last two games and Dundee United six.

“We also went down to Livingston and won for the first time in a decade.

“There are a lot of teams, on any given day, that are as good as each other. We’ve seen that for a number of weeks now.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
