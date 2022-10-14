Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Dundee United will arrive in Dingwall eager to make up for lost time.

United go into the game looking to cap off an excellent seven days of results.

After claiming their first victory of the season with a spectacular 4-0 win against Aberdeen, they followed up in midweek with another triumph over Hibernian.

The back-to-back wins have moved them off the foot of the table, above County on goal difference, which makes for a crucial encounter at Victoria Park on Saturday.

United’s poor start to the season cost previous manager Jack Ross his job after only seven matches, with Liam Fox now in charge.

Mackay expects County to face a confident side intent on getting back on track with the expectations set upon them at the start of the campaign.

He said: “As far as Dundee United is concerned, it will clearly be a tough game for us.

“They’ve had financial backing this summer and there’s been an array of players coming into that football club.

“There have been eyebrows raised as to where they have been so far.

“They have changed management as well, which is not easy, but in the last couple of weeks of last season they came up here and beat us to get that European spot.

“With them coming back up here now off the back of two really good results, we’ll not be underestimating the fact it will be really tough for us.”

Fox handed long-awaited opportunity

Former Tannadice number two Fox was handed the manager’s job permanently, after impressing during his interim stint following Ross’ departure.

Mackay came across Fox during his early steps in coaching and he believes the former Caley Thistle midfielder is on track for a successful career in the dugout.

He added: “I was absolutely delighted for the manager when he got the job. He’s someone I know well as he was on the Pro Licence that I took.

“He came through the hard yards at Hearts and went out at Cowdenbeath. By his own admission, he had a wee period there that he didn’t enjoy too much.

“But I’m absolutely delighted he got the job. He’s a talented young manager.

“We obviously want to win at the weekend, but it will be good to see him.”

Along with County and United, Killie are also on eight points after 10 games, with St Johnstone only two points further ahead.

Despite the Staggies occupying bottom spot ahead of the weekend, Mackay expects league positions to fluctuate regularly in the coming weeks.

Mackay, who is close to welcoming Connor Randall and George Harmon back from injury, added: “I don’t think it is going to be too much different from last year where there were a lot of teams nip and tuck.

“No-one is looking like being cut adrift, especially when you see the results from the weekend where Kilmarnock pick up four points from their last two games and Dundee United six.

“We also went down to Livingston and won for the first time in a decade.

“There are a lot of teams, on any given day, that are as good as each other. We’ve seen that for a number of weeks now.”