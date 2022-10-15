Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

By Andy Skinner
October 15, 2022, 5:20 pm
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.

The picture remains the same for Ross County following their 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

County looked to be on course for all three points following Ross Callachan’s first half breakthrough, however Tony Watt’s leveller ensured a share of the spoils in the bottom of the table encounter.

Malky Mackay’s men remain bottom of the table on goal difference on a day which further underlined how little there is between teams in another tightly-contested Premiership.

Along with United and Kilmarnock, County are among three teams on nine points, although they are now just a point away from St Johnstone.

Had County held out for the victory they would have jumped to ninth place, with their next attempt at climbing the table coming away to Kilmarnock next weekend.

Jordan White in action against Dundee United.

Jordy Hiwula was rewarded for his impact from the bench in the previous game against Livingston, having played a major part in Owura Edwards’ winning goal. He was drafted in for Kazeem Olaigbe in the wide right position, while Callum Johnson came in for Keith Watson at right back.

Both sides came into the game fresh from recording long-awaited wins, with back-to-back triumphs for United lifting them above County who started the day bottom of the table.

It was County who began on the front foot, with Jordan Tillson the first to threaten with a looping strike from the edge of the box which drifted wide.

Although there was very little goalmouth action in the first half the Staggies continued to probe, with Jordan White finding no takers at the far post after nodding on a Ben Purrington free-kick on 27 minutes.

United’s attempts were similarly few and far between, with Aziz Behich sending a wayward shot high over the bar after the ball fell to him following a corner.

Purrington was required to make a strong defensive intervention on the half hour mark to deny Jamie McGrath getting a shot away, as he bore down on goal.

Ben Purrington slides in on Jamie McGrath.

The visitors began to up their threat, with Tony Watt marginally off target with a header from Kieran Freeman’s delivery on 34 minutes.

County looked to utilise the pace of Edwards down the left flank, which often threatened to lead to a promising attack but all too often the play was broken down.

That changed six minutes before the interval, when Edwards was involved in the build up to the Staggies goal. He played full back Purrington down the line, with his cutback met by a lovely finish by Callachan who guided it high into the net past Carljohan Eriksson.

Ross Callachan nets against Dundee United.

Notably, it was the first time County had scored in the opening half so far this season, which gave them the task of seeing out for the points.

Their lead was put to the test just before half-time, with Ross Laidlaw standing tall to make a strong block from Glenn Middleton, before denying Watt from the resulting corner.

Watt continued to be a lively presence after the break, seeing an effort blocked over following another set-piece.

He was presented with an even better chance on 51 minutes when he was played in by Middleton’s flick on, but he struck his effort just wide.

The forward was not to be denied on 62 minutes however. Jack Baldwin initially did well to block Middleton’s cross however the winger was able to recycle the situation, cutting the ball back from the byline for Watt to turn home from close range.

Tony Watt celebrates scoring against Dundee United.

Mackay freshened up his attack by bringing Olaigbe and William Akio in place of Edwards and Hiwula.

Olaigbe looked to make an immediate impact with a driving run at the United defence, which ended with a low strike which drifted narrowly past the post.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay

United also pursued a winner, with Laidlaw beaten by Dylan Levitt’s long-range effort on 79 minutes, which rattled off the crossbar before bouncing clear.

A late injury to Purrington, which he suffered in a collision with Steven Fletcher, will be cause for concern given fellow left back George Harmon is still sidelined.

Ben Purrington receives treatment in Ross County’s match against Dundee United.

The two sides had to settle for a point however, which keeps County ticking along after overcoming a difficult spell earlier in the month.

 

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Johnson 6, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Purrington 7 (Watson 90); Tillson 7, Cancola 6 (D Samuel 82); Hiwula 6 (Akio 73), Callachan 8, Edwards 7 (Olaigbe 73); White 6 (Dhanda 90). Subs not used – Eastwood, Sims, Loturi, Smith.

DUNDEE UNITED (3-4-2-1) – Eriksson 6; Smith 6, Edwards 5, McMann 6; Freeman 7, Sibbald 6 (Djoum 46), Levitt 7, Behich 7; McGrath 6 (Meekison 46), Middleton 8 (Fletcher 84); Watt 7. Subs not used – Birighitti, Mulgrew, Niskanen, Pawlett, Anaku, Harkes.

Referee – Craig Napier

Attendance – 3,744

Man of the match: Glenn Middleton

