Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

The picture remains the same for Ross County following their 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

County looked to be on course for all three points following Ross Callachan’s first half breakthrough, however Tony Watt’s leveller ensured a share of the spoils in the bottom of the table encounter.

Malky Mackay’s men remain bottom of the table on goal difference on a day which further underlined how little there is between teams in another tightly-contested Premiership.

Along with United and Kilmarnock, County are among three teams on nine points, although they are now just a point away from St Johnstone.

Had County held out for the victory they would have jumped to ninth place, with their next attempt at climbing the table coming away to Kilmarnock next weekend.

Jordy Hiwula was rewarded for his impact from the bench in the previous game against Livingston, having played a major part in Owura Edwards’ winning goal. He was drafted in for Kazeem Olaigbe in the wide right position, while Callum Johnson came in for Keith Watson at right back.

Both sides came into the game fresh from recording long-awaited wins, with back-to-back triumphs for United lifting them above County who started the day bottom of the table.

It was County who began on the front foot, with Jordan Tillson the first to threaten with a looping strike from the edge of the box which drifted wide.

Although there was very little goalmouth action in the first half the Staggies continued to probe, with Jordan White finding no takers at the far post after nodding on a Ben Purrington free-kick on 27 minutes.

United’s attempts were similarly few and far between, with Aziz Behich sending a wayward shot high over the bar after the ball fell to him following a corner.

Purrington was required to make a strong defensive intervention on the half hour mark to deny Jamie McGrath getting a shot away, as he bore down on goal.

The visitors began to up their threat, with Tony Watt marginally off target with a header from Kieran Freeman’s delivery on 34 minutes.

County looked to utilise the pace of Edwards down the left flank, which often threatened to lead to a promising attack but all too often the play was broken down.

That changed six minutes before the interval, when Edwards was involved in the build up to the Staggies goal. He played full back Purrington down the line, with his cutback met by a lovely finish by Callachan who guided it high into the net past Carljohan Eriksson.

Notably, it was the first time County had scored in the opening half so far this season, which gave them the task of seeing out for the points.

Their lead was put to the test just before half-time, with Ross Laidlaw standing tall to make a strong block from Glenn Middleton, before denying Watt from the resulting corner.

Watt continued to be a lively presence after the break, seeing an effort blocked over following another set-piece.

He was presented with an even better chance on 51 minutes when he was played in by Middleton’s flick on, but he struck his effort just wide.

The forward was not to be denied on 62 minutes however. Jack Baldwin initially did well to block Middleton’s cross however the winger was able to recycle the situation, cutting the ball back from the byline for Watt to turn home from close range.

Mackay freshened up his attack by bringing Olaigbe and William Akio in place of Edwards and Hiwula.

Olaigbe looked to make an immediate impact with a driving run at the United defence, which ended with a low strike which drifted narrowly past the post.

United also pursued a winner, with Laidlaw beaten by Dylan Levitt’s long-range effort on 79 minutes, which rattled off the crossbar before bouncing clear.

A late injury to Purrington, which he suffered in a collision with Steven Fletcher, will be cause for concern given fellow left back George Harmon is still sidelined.

The two sides had to settle for a point however, which keeps County ticking along after overcoming a difficult spell earlier in the month.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Johnson 6, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Purrington 7 (Watson 90); Tillson 7, Cancola 6 (D Samuel 82); Hiwula 6 (Akio 73), Callachan 8, Edwards 7 (Olaigbe 73); White 6 (Dhanda 90). Subs not used – Eastwood, Sims, Loturi, Smith.

DUNDEE UNITED (3-4-2-1) – Eriksson 6; Smith 6, Edwards 5, McMann 6; Freeman 7, Sibbald 6 (Djoum 46), Levitt 7, Behich 7; McGrath 6 (Meekison 46), Middleton 8 (Fletcher 84); Watt 7. Subs not used – Birighitti, Mulgrew, Niskanen, Pawlett, Anaku, Harkes.

Referee – Craig Napier

Attendance – 3,744

Man of the match: Glenn Middleton