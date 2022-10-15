Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County’s efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was heartened by his side’s desire to push for a winner in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

The Staggies had led through Ross Callachan’s first half strike, however it was cancelled out by Tony Watt just after the hour mark.

Although that looked to have given United the impetus the Staggies finished strongly, and Mackay feels his side could have secured all three points on another day.

Mackay said: “I thought we were terrific in the first half. We really came out of the blocks fast, we moved the ball around the pitch and got into their final third.

“We were good value for our goal. I’m just disappointed we didn’t take a little bit more, maybe I’m a bit greedy that weren’t further ahead at half-time.

“In the second half they changed it, they brought a couple of players on at half-time and came out of the blocks fast.

“We had 15 or 20 minutes where we had to make sure we defended properly, and hold them out.

“They got back into it and it was then a decision about whether we held on for a draw, or push for a win.

“I thought there was enough space and ability on the pitch for us to do that. I was delighted they had the courage to really push, especially down that right hand side, where I felt there were gaps and spaces.

“I’m delighted we had that finish to the game which gives us that springboard.”

County remain bottom of the table following the draw, on a day when a win would have seen them jump up to ninth place.

Having taken four points from a possible six, Mackay sees no reason why his side cannot climb the table in the coming weeks.

Mackay added: “There’s a really tight group of teams that are five points from sixth position.

“It shows a marker to our players that, in this mini league we are in, we are as good as anyone.

“Dundee United are a good team. I know where they have been in the league, they have had a bit of a rollercoaster.

“When I look at the players they brought in, and the squad they have got, they are not any worse than three or four other clubs in this division.

“For us to play like we did in the first half gives me a bit of pride in my own group, in knowing they are a good team that can put pressure on teams.”

A late injury to Ben Purrington was a cause for concern, with Mackay revealing he has taken a suffered a blow to his ankle.

He added: “He has opened up his ankle. He’s in a boot just now so we are going to await that.

“It looks like it’s not something that’s going to be brushed off in the next week or so.

“George Harmon is back training again which is good. Ben Paton had a knock to his knee which we are hoping is going to be OK.

“It’s timely that George is back fit again. I’m just disappointed for Ben because in the last couple of weeks I feel he has really been starting to adapt and I thought he was terrific at left back.”