‘We let Dundee United off the hook’ says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Callachan reckons Ross County have potential which has still to be unleashed.

The Staggies were held to a 1-1 draw against Dundee United on Saturday, after Callachan’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a Tony Watt goal.

Midfielder Callachan felt his side had cracked the formula required to punish United, but failed to follow up on it in the second period.

Callachan said: “I’m quite disappointed. We were leading and quite comfortable in the first half.

“We were doing a lot of things right, causing them problems getting into wide areas and putting balls in the box.

“We stopped doing that in the second half. When we are on top we need to stay on top and I think we let Dundee United off the hook.

“We’ve got to recognise what’s hurting the opposition and we didn’t really recognise that which was disappointing.

“We’ve spoken about it. We will do our debrief and speak about it during the week and hopefully get better.

“But from where we were two weeks ago after losing against Motherwell I think it’s is a big positive. Dundee United are still a decent side and a draw is not the worst result.”

County have taken four points from a possible six in their last two matches, having ended a five-match winless streak with a victory over Livingston the previous weekend.

Prior to the win at Almondvale, County had conceded seven goals in two matches in home defeats to Hibernian and Motherwell.

Callachan feels the Staggies have taken strong steps in the right direction.

He added: “We need to be positive and look forward to Kilmarnock next week. It was pleasing that we stayed strong because Dundee United were the better team for the first 25 minutes of the second half and got a goal.

“Maybe a few weeks ago they might have got one or two more but we stayed strong and then flipped it and we could have had goals at the end.”

The Staggies remain bottom of the table on goal difference, tied on nine points with both United and Kilmarnock.

Had they held out for the victory, the Dingwall outfit would have jumped to ninth in the table above St Johnstone who are just a point ahead.

Callachan is relaxed about County’s position, adding: “We’re at the bottom just now but it’s really tight. You can’t read too much into it. We need to keep picking up points and keep doing the right things and the basics well.

“We did that against Dundee United but let ourselves down in the second half. But it’s positive. If you put a couple of wins together you climb the table quickly.”