‘We let Dundee United off the hook’ says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘We let Dundee United off the hook’ says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan

By Andy Skinner
October 16, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.

Ross Callachan reckons Ross County have potential which has still to be unleashed.

The Staggies were held to a 1-1 draw against Dundee United on Saturday, after Callachan’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a Tony Watt goal.

Midfielder Callachan felt his side had cracked the formula required to punish United, but failed to follow up on it in the second period.

Callachan said: “I’m quite disappointed. We were leading and quite comfortable in the first half.

“We were doing a lot of things right, causing them problems getting into wide areas and putting balls in the box.

“We stopped doing that in the second half. When we are on top we need to stay on top and I think we let Dundee United off the hook.

“We’ve got to recognise what’s hurting the opposition and we didn’t really recognise that which was disappointing.

Ross Callachan nets against Dundee United.

“We’ve spoken about it. We will do our debrief and speak about it during the week and hopefully get better.

“But from where we were two weeks ago after losing against Motherwell I think it’s is a big positive. Dundee United are still a decent side and a draw is not the worst result.”

County have taken four points from a possible six in their last two matches, having ended a five-match winless streak with a victory over Livingston the previous weekend.

Prior to the win at Almondvale, County had conceded seven goals in two matches in home defeats to Hibernian and Motherwell.

Callachan feels the Staggies have taken strong steps in the right direction.

Malky Mackay.

He added: “We need to be positive and look forward to Kilmarnock next week. It was pleasing that we stayed strong because Dundee United were the better team for the first 25 minutes of the second half and got a goal.

“Maybe a few weeks ago they might have got one or two more but we stayed strong and then flipped it and we could have had goals at the end.”

The Staggies remain bottom of the table on goal difference, tied on nine points with both United and Kilmarnock.

Alex Iacovitti in action against Dundee United.

Had they held out for the victory, the Dingwall outfit would have jumped to ninth in the table above St Johnstone who are just a point ahead.

Callachan is relaxed about County’s position, adding: “We’re at the bottom just now but it’s really tight. You can’t read too much into it. We need to keep picking up points and keep doing the right things and the basics well.

“We did that against Dundee United but let ourselves down in the second half. But it’s positive. If you put a couple of wins together you climb the table quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates Ross County's win over Livingston with Ross Callachan and Dominic Samuel.
Jordy Hiwula says Ross County will earn own luck with collective desire
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says his own demeanour is key in shaping morale of Ross County…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay supports early introduction of VAR to Scottish Premiership
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Livingston tonic was much-needed after Motherwell disaster
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County underlined mettle with victory at Livingston
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
‘We let Dundee United off the hook’ says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented