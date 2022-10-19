ANALYSIS: Statistics show Ben Purrington’s injury is an untimely blow for Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The loss of Ben Purrington for a potentially lengthy period comes as an untimely blow for Ross County.

Left back Purrington suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee United, following a collision with forward Steven Fletcher.

Following the match, County boss Malky Mackay hinted the injury could be a problematic one, with the Staggies now expecting to be without Purrington for a “period of time.”

We can today confirm that Ben Purrington will face a period of time out following an injury to his ankle sustained during Saturday’s match. We now begin the journey to recovery with Ben which will undoubtedly bring him back better & stronger. pic.twitter.com/w2LJFqF5wj — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 17, 2022

It comes as a cruel blow for the 26-year-old, who until that point was arguably enjoying his best Staggies performance since joining from Charlton Athletic in the summer.

Left back is developing as an attacking threat

Purrington’s assist led to Ross Callachan’s goal, which had put County ahead in the first half.

It followed some neat link up play with Owura Edwards down the left hand side.

Purrington’s willingness to engage in attacking play is something which Mackay revealed has increasingly impressed him as the season has gone on.

Following the match, Mackay said: “The difference for him is this front foot nature. He’s someone that over a period has started to get further and further forward.

“In the first half against Dundee United, him and Edwards worked really well together down the left hand side. It was causing them a threat.

“I talked about players trying to grab the jersey, taking it and making me not drop them. Owura has done that to a point. Him and Ben have started to show that little partnership.

“It’s not always easy with two brand new players coming into a Premiership they have never been involved in before.

“When we see Ross Callachan in around and about it, it’s starting to look like something that works and gels quite well.”

By his own admission, Purrington sees his main full back task as being a defensive one.

When asked about his style of play upon completing his summer move, he also indicated he was keen to develop as a forward outlet.

At County’s pre-season training camp in Italy in July, Purrington said: “Going back over the years I have predominantly been a traditional left-back.

“I’m probably more of a defensive left-back, but I do like to support from behind by overlapping and trying to help out with goals and assists if I can.”

Promising link up with Edwards

Purrington’s injury is untimely, given the blossoming partnership with Edwards which Mackay spoke of above.

Although Purrington has started every game so far this term, there has not been the same continuity in front of him until recent weeks.

Edwards has now started County’s last four matches, having been reinstated to the side for the first time in seven weeks in the 2-0 loss to Hibernian earlier this month.

The link-up play between Purrington and Edwards played a key role in Callachan’s opener, but the full back’s heatmap from the match shows that Purrington was regularly supporting his team-mate further up the left flank.

Mackay always maintained it would take time for partnerships to build when so many new faces were brought in.

It therefore comes as a harsh blow that Purrington should be sidelined at a time when he is building such a promising rapport with Edwards – who he has completed more passes to than any other Staggies player – on the left-hand side.

County’s overall distribution stats on Saturday underline Purrington’s active role within the side.

The Englishman topped his side’s tallies for chances created (CC), touches (T), total passes (TP) and passes in the final third (PiFT).

Opportunity could await for Harmon

Depending on how long he is sidelined for, the Staggies may have to adapt to being without a player who is becoming increasingly important to their side.

That in turn could present an opportunity for George Harmon, who Mackay revealed is nearing a return from a hamstring injury.

Harmon was also a summer signing, but has less experience than Purrington having joined from English non-league side Oxford City.

Although he is a left back by trade, his only two starts so far this term have come in the heart of midfield where Mackay called upon him earlier in the campaign.

Another option is midfielder Ben Paton, who has previously filled in at left back but missed the draw with United due to a knee problem.