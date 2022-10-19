ANALYSIS: Statistics show Ben Purrington’s injury is an untimely blow for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: Statistics show Ben Purrington’s injury is an untimely blow for Ross County

By Andy Skinner
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:32 pm
Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington.

The loss of Ben Purrington for a potentially lengthy period comes as an untimely blow for Ross County.

Left back Purrington suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee United, following a collision with forward Steven Fletcher.

Following the match, County boss Malky Mackay hinted the injury could be a problematic one, with the Staggies now expecting to be without Purrington for a “period of time.”

It comes as a cruel blow for the 26-year-old, who until that point was arguably enjoying his best Staggies performance since joining from Charlton Athletic in the summer.

Left back is developing as an attacking threat

Purrington’s assist led to Ross Callachan’s goal, which had put County ahead in the first half.

It followed some neat link up play with Owura Edwards down the left hand side.

Purrington’s willingness to engage in attacking play is something which Mackay revealed has increasingly impressed him as the season has gone on.

Following the match, Mackay said: “The difference for him is this front foot nature. He’s someone that over a period has started to get further and further forward.

A graph showing Ross County player Ben Purrington’s progressive carries in the 2022-23 season, as of October 19, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

“In the first half against Dundee United, him and Edwards worked really well together down the left hand side. It was causing them a threat.

“I talked about players trying to grab the jersey, taking it and making me not drop them. Owura has done that to a point. Him and Ben have started to show that little partnership.

“It’s not always easy with two brand new players coming into a Premiership they have never been involved in before.

“When we see Ross Callachan in around and about it, it’s starting to look like something that works and gels quite well.”

A graphic showing Ross County player Ben Purrington’s chances created in 2022-23, as of October 19, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

By his own admission, Purrington sees his main full back task as being a defensive one.

When asked about his style of play upon completing his summer move, he also indicated he was keen to develop as a forward outlet.

At County’s pre-season training camp in Italy in July, Purrington said: “Going back over the years I have predominantly been a traditional left-back.

“I’m probably more of a defensive left-back, but I do like to support from behind by overlapping and trying to help out with goals and assists if I can.”

Promising link up with Edwards

Purrington’s injury is untimely, given the blossoming partnership with Edwards which Mackay spoke of above.

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Although Purrington has started every game so far this term, there has not been the same continuity in front of him until recent weeks.

Edwards has now started County’s last four matches, having been reinstated to the side for the first time in seven weeks in the 2-0 loss to Hibernian earlier this month.

The link-up play between Purrington and Edwards played a key role in Callachan’s opener, but the full back’s heatmap from the match shows that Purrington was regularly supporting his team-mate further up the left flank.

A graphic showing Ross County player Ben Purrington’s heatmap from the Premiership match against Dundee United on October 15, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

Mackay always maintained it would take time for partnerships to build when so many new faces were brought in.

It therefore comes as a harsh blow that Purrington should be sidelined at a time when he is building such a promising rapport with Edwards – who he has completed more passes to than any other Staggies player – on the left-hand side.

A table showing Ross County player Ben Purrington’s pass matrix in the 2022-23 season, as of October 19, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

County’s overall distribution stats on Saturday underline Purrington’s active role within the side.

The Englishman topped his side’s tallies for chances created (CC), touches (T), total passes (TP) and passes in the final third (PiFT).

Ross County’s distribution statistics from the Premiership match against Dundee United on October 15, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

Opportunity could await for Harmon

Depending on how long he is sidelined for, the Staggies may have to adapt to being without a player who is becoming increasingly important to their side.

That in turn could present an opportunity for George Harmon, who Mackay revealed is nearing a return from a hamstring injury.

Harmon was also a summer signing, but has less experience than Purrington having joined from English non-league side Oxford City.

George Harmon in action during Ross County training.

Although he is a left back by trade, his only two starts so far this term have come in the heart of midfield where Mackay called upon him earlier in the campaign.

Another option is midfielder Ben Paton, who has previously filled in at left back but missed the draw with United due to a knee problem.

