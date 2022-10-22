William Akio targets a return to Ross County’s starting line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

William Akio is eager to force his way back into Ross County’s starting line-up.

Winger Akio has been left on the bench in recent weeks, with his last start coming in a 2-0 home loss to Hibernian on October 1.

He had found his way into Malky Mackay’s starting XI, after coming off the bench to net against Aberdeen on his league debut on September 3.

The South Sudan international joined County in the summer, making the switch from Canadian outfit Valour FC on a three-year deal.

Akio knows he is not assured of a place in the line-up, but he is determined to convince Mackay he is worthy of one.

He said: “It is part of the game – I understand that.

“I didn’t come here expecting to start every single game. I’ve got to earn my way in and I’m going to do exactly that.

“I didn’t have any conversations with the manager about it, before I came.

“I’m used to fighting for my spot. Everyone is pushing hard and everyone wants to play, which is a positive.

“My goal this year was to come in and try to make an impact, and play as many minutes as I can.

“So far, I feel I’m doing all right. I want to score more goals, obviously, and be more help to the team.”

Akio and Loturi adapting to new surroundings in Scotland

In making the switch to Dingwall, Akio linked up with his brother Victor Loturi, following his move earlier in the summer.

Akio accepts it has taken them both time to adjust to their new surroundings, however the 24-year-old is becoming increasingly confident in his ability to make an impact in Scottish football.

He added: “The pace of the game here, and the aggression, was tough in the beginning. Especially in training with hard tackles coming in.

“You have to run and can’t stay standing.

“It is very hectic, but I’m starting to understand it more.

“I can do all those things, but it was happening so fast that my mind couldn’t keep up with it.

“Obviously, it took a long time to settle in. I’ve just got my car and got the apartment settled.

“Me and my brother are finally starting to settle down now and can just focus purely on the football and get our heads right.”

Winger confident the Staggies will continue to gel

County make the trip to Kilmarnock today, with the opportunity to move off bottom spot with a victory at Rugby Park.

The Staggies have taken nine points from their opening 11 matches, with today’s game the first of five matches before the winter break.

Akio, who was among 10 players drafted in by Mackay during the summer, feels familiarity is growing within the Staggies’ group.

He added: “It has been a good couple of weeks at training. I feel like we’re starting to gel together and understand each player differently.

“We came off some unlucky results, tough results, but everyone is very positive in the locker room.

“We’re all pushing each other and trying to work on our mistakes.

“There is just more familiarity with what the manager wants us to do. He puts out a great plan and it is up to us to execute it.

“I feel like in the last couple of weeks we’ve kind of been working on putting it all together as a group.”