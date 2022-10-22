Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
October 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.

Ross County will feel they created more than enough opportunities to merit taking something against Kilmarnock.

The Staggies fell behind to an early strike from on-form Danny Armstrong, and had to stand firm in the face of pressure from Derek McInnes’ men in the remainder of the first half.

County went on to produce some of their most fluent attacking play of the season in their efforts to claw back, however some misjudged final decisions along with an excellent display from Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming kept them out.

The lack of breakthrough resulted in a significant win for Killie to move them three points above the relegation zone, with County now tied on points with only Dundee United at the foot of the table.

Malky Mackay’s starting line-up showed a desire to maintain continuity from the side which drew 1-1 with Dundee United the previous week.

The only change was enforced, with the return of George Harmon at left back coming as a timely boost given Ben Purrington faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

George Harmon in action against Kilmarnock.

Harmon himself was making his first outing since August following a hamstring injury. Given the absence of Purrington, the trip to Rugby Park was the start of what could be a prolonged opportunity for the former Oxford City player to stake his claim.

Two league positions separated the two sides ahead of kick-off, but only by a margin of two goals.

County were dealt an early blow less than five minutes into the game, when Ross Callachan pulled up with a strain on the artificial surface, with Yan Dhanda brought on in his place.

Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock.

The Staggies looked to pose a quick threat on the counter attack in the early stages. Dhanda was keen to make the most of his early opportunity to impress, with a corner to the near post steered wide by Callum Johnson on 10 minutes.

County continued to offer a threat, with a long throw-in by Jack Baldwin nodded into the arms of Zach Hemming by White.

With the game firmly in the balance, it was Killie who grabbed the early advantage on 20 minutes. A flick on by Jordan Jones picked out the run of Armstrong, with Ross Laidlaw appearing to slip as he came out to meet the former Staggies winger, who sent a sweet finish high into the net.

Danny Armstrong celebrates his goal against Ross County.

The breakthrough paved the way for a dominant spell from the home side. They were close to adding a second when Innes Cameron bundled the ball over Laidlaw’s head at a corner, with Alex Iacovitti forced to clear off the line. It prompted the first VAR check of the afternoon to determine whether the ball had crossed the line, however referee Colin Steven was satisfied play should continue.

The home side ought to have made it two on 37 minutes when a cutback from Lewis Mayo found McInroy completely unmarked inside the box, however he sidefooted his strike straight at Laidlaw.

Although the Staggies had ridden their luck, they spurned an excellent chance to equalise just two minutes later. A neat interchange saw Dhanda release Harmon down the left, with his teasing cross picking out the run of White who glanced his header wide of the far post.

Jordan White in action against Kilmarnock.

Dhanda was beginning to make a big impact on the game, with a delightful crossfield pass picking out Callum Johnson to cross for Jordy Hiwula. Rather than get a shot away Hiwula fell to the ground as he went to sidestep Joe Wright, with Steven not hesitating in booking him for simulation.

Hiwula was thwarted in the dying stages of the first half when Johnson once again picked out his run, with Hemming this time making a fine save to block the effort from a narrow angle.

County’s strong finish to the opening 45 minutes carried into the early stages of the second half.

Owura Edwards carved out a glorious chance for himself within the opening 30 seconds of the restart following a driving run from his own half, however the winger was unable to find the target from just inside the box.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Edwards turned provider for White moments later in a swift breakaway, with the forward’s shot forcing an excellent palmed save over the bar by Hemming.

White was involved again when he nodded a Jordan Tillson ball across goal, however Iacovitti was unable to get a touch at the far post to guide it home.

As the second half advanced the game became increasingly scrappy as Killie looked to see out for the win, however Hemming was required to make another excellent save to tip over Dhanda’s curling effort from the edge of the box.

County signalled their intent, with Kazeem Olaigbe and William Akio brought on in the latter stages.

Killie were assured in seeing the game out in the final stages however, to secure a valuable home victory.

 

KILMARNOCK (4-2-3-1) – Hemming 8; Mayo 7, Taylor 7, Wright 7, Chrisene 6 (Stokes 88); Power 6, McInroy 6 (McKenzie 64); Alebiosu 6 (Polworth 74), Armstrong 8, Jones 6; Cameron 6. Subs not used – Walker, Shaw, Murray, Lyons, Wales, Warnock.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6; Johnson 6, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7, Harmon 7 (Akio 77); Tillson 6, Cancola 6; Hiwula 6 (Olaigbe 64), Callachan 3 (Dhanda 8), Edwards 7; White 6. Subs not used – Eastwood, Munro, D Samuel, Sims, Loturi, Watson.

Referee – Colin Steven

Attendance – 4,640

Man of the match: Danny Armstrong

