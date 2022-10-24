Alex Iacovitti says Ross County cannot hold off in efforts to spark turnaround

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Iacovitti insists Ross County cannot afford any delay in their efforts to move off the foot of the Premiership table.

The Staggies’ 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday kept them in 12th position, albeit level on points with Dundee United.

County now have just four games remaining before the top flight shuts down for the World Cup.

Malky Mackay’s men found themselves in a similar position in footing up the table in the early months of last season.

An excellent turnaround in form saw the Dingwall men go on to clinch a top-six finish.

Iacovitti does not want to hold off in County’s efforts to climb the table this time around.

He said: “I know we did it last year but we can’t wait for that. We’ve got to be different this year, we’ve got to pick up wins now and don’t have to wait until after the winter break.

“It’s really tight, we’re there with Dundee United. A win or two changes the whole table. Everyone is beating everyone.

“This is my third season now so I know the division quite well. A couple of wins on the bounce changes the dynamic of the whole table for you.

“We need to believe in ourselves but we need to get those results quickly.

“Let’s take things we did well and take them into the next game.”

Still time to turn season around

Iacovitti remains convinced of the Staggies’ potential to turn around their season.

He added: “Of course there’s potential to do what we did last year. Players are still getting to know how we do stuff.

“Some have come from Canada and things like that, so are adapting to being a long way from home and settling into the Highlands.

“You can see little things clicking. Everyone is gelling but we need to stick together on and off the pitch.

“It might take one chance to go in and someone can go on a run and into double figures.”

County are next in action when they host Hearts on Sunday.

Despite the loss to Killie, Iacovitti saw encouraging signs which he is determined to build on this weekend.

He added: “We haven’t been creating many chances in recent games, we did against Kilmarnock and we’ve got to take some.

“That’s probably the most chances we’ve created by a long way in a game.

“We are pleased with that. We’ve got to take some.

“We’re always in a game. The Motherwell game was a blip, otherwise we’re in a game by one goal at least.

“That’s the frustrating thing. We’ve got to keep working hard on the training ground, stay humble and hopefully we can pick up results quickly.

“I think it’s important. It breeds confidence in the dressing room. We will do the meeting, sit down and look through the whole game – what we did wrong, what we did well and move on to Saturday.”