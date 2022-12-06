Malky Mackay says goalscoring burden can be shared among Ross County side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County can succeed without a talismanic scorer as long as they find a healthy supply of goals from all over the pitch.

County are the second lowest scoring side in the Premiership, with 13 goals from their 16 matches so far.

Jordan White is the Staggies’ leading league goalscorer having found the net three times.

Owura Edwards, George Harmon and Alex Iacovitti are the only other players to have found the net on more than one occasion.

The Staggies had a large goalscoring void to fill during the summer, following the departure of Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal.

Between them, the trio netted more than half of County’s league goals last term.

While that came as a blow to Mackay, the Staggies boss takes inspiration from his English Championship winning campaign with Cardiff City in 2012.

During that campaign Heidar Helguson, Aron Gunnarsson and the late Peter Whittingham jointly finished as Cardiff’s top scorers, with each netting eight times.

Mackay insists the goalscoring burden can be shared among multiple players.

He said: “I knew coming into this season we were losing a lot of goals.

“Charles-Cook, Spittal and Hungbo scored 25 goals last year, which is an awful lot.

“What I needed was for people to start chipping in.

“When I won the Championship with Cardiff, I don’t think anybody got above 10 goals. But we had 10 or 12 of them who were all on six or seven.

“The encouragement is to say to these guys, be greedy in that final third. If they get in the box, they will have a chance.

“What I need to see is us creating chances. If we are doing that, they will go in.

“We started to see that against Kilmarnock and Hearts, which then clicked against St Mirren and Hibs.

“If you get enough in the box, and you get chances around there, eventually they will go in.”

Mackay says attackers’ end product must be up to scratch

Mackay was forced to freshen up his forward line during the summer, with Owura Edwards, William Akio, Jordy Hiwula and Kazeem Olaigbe among the summer arrivals at Dingwall.

The Staggies boss insists he is working extensively with his attacking players to ensure they are at their most effective in the danger areas.

He added: “It’s about painting the picture to the player about what his biggest threat to an opposition is.

“It’s all right dancing about out wide, but if the ball never comes in and you never get into the box or take a shot, you are never actually threatening anybody in the final third.

“You look a good player, but what is your end product?

“It’s keeping at the players that when they get into the final 30 yards, we need to see end product from them.

“I’m always banging on at them that the last thing they do has got to be the best thing they do.

“When you start to see them taking the confidence to do that, that’s when we are going to be better.”