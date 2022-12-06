Malky Mackay says goalscoring burden can be shared among Ross County side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says goalscoring burden can be shared among Ross County side

By Andy Skinner
December 6, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists Ross County can succeed without a talismanic scorer as long as they find a healthy supply of goals from all over the pitch.

County are the second lowest scoring side in the Premiership, with 13 goals from their 16 matches so far.

Jordan White is the Staggies’ leading league goalscorer having found the net three times.

Owura Edwards, George Harmon and Alex Iacovitti are the only other players to have found the net on more than one occasion.

The Staggies had a large goalscoring void to fill during the summer, following the departure of Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal.

Between them, the trio netted more than half of County’s league goals last term.

Regan Charles-Cook (right) and Joseph Hungbo.

While that came as a blow to Mackay, the Staggies boss takes inspiration from his English Championship winning campaign with Cardiff City in 2012.

During that campaign Heidar Helguson, Aron Gunnarsson and the late Peter Whittingham jointly finished as Cardiff’s top scorers, with each netting eight times.

Mackay insists the goalscoring burden can be shared among multiple players.

He said: “I knew coming into this season we were losing a lot of goals.

“Charles-Cook, Spittal and Hungbo scored 25 goals last year, which is an awful lot.

“What I needed was for people to start chipping in.

“When I won the Championship with Cardiff, I don’t think anybody got above 10 goals. But we had 10 or 12 of them who were all on six or seven.

Malky Mackay won the English Championship with Cardiff City.

“The encouragement is to say to these guys, be greedy in that final third. If they get in the box, they will have a chance.

“What I need to see is us creating chances. If we are doing that, they will go in.

“We started to see that against Kilmarnock and Hearts, which then clicked against St Mirren and Hibs.

“If you get enough in the box, and you get chances around there, eventually they will go in.”

Mackay says attackers’ end product must be up to scratch

Mackay was forced to freshen up his forward line during the summer, with Owura Edwards, William Akio, Jordy Hiwula and Kazeem Olaigbe among the summer arrivals at Dingwall.

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

The Staggies boss insists he is working extensively with his attacking players to ensure they are at their most effective in the danger areas.

He added: “It’s about painting the picture to the player about what his biggest threat to an opposition is.

“It’s all right dancing about out wide, but if the ball never comes in and you never get into the box or take a shot, you are never actually threatening anybody in the final third.

“You look a good player, but what is your end product?

“It’s keeping at the players that when they get into the final 30 yards, we need to see end product from them.

“I’m always banging on at them that the last thing they do has got to be the best thing they do.

“When you start to see them taking the confidence to do that, that’s when we are going to be better.”

