Post-Brexit transfer system in England means less experienced loanees are available to Ross County – Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says changes in the English market have made it more difficult for him to bring loan signings to Scotland.

Mackay has made big use of the loan system since arriving at Victoria Park in summer 2021.

Of the 25 signings he has made in that time, 11 have arrived on temporary deals – including Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jake Eastwood this season.

Since January 2021, the impact of Brexit has made it more complicated for English Premier League clubs to recruit foreign players, who must now pass a points-based system before moving to the UK.

Mackay says the changes in transfer activity south of the border have meant the Staggies are now only likely to be able to attract English Premier League players who have never previously been loaned out.

He said: “The whole Brexit situation has changed the ability for English teams to take foreign players.

“The supply and demand has changed.

“You are now getting 10 Championship teams fighting over a Premier League reserve player. That didn’t happen.

“Those players would find their way up here, so it’s even harder now for us to pick out a loan player from a Premier League club who has already had a couple of loans and we are the next one.

“We are having to find ones we are taking a bit younger, and if you do that you know to your cost that sometimes they are not quite ready for this. They might help us out a little bit, but they are not quite ready for it.

“We had it last year with Alex Robertson, who was a fine young talent, but wasn’t ready to handle the division yet.

“I’m sure he will go on to be a good player (but) first loans are always difficult, but somebody needs to be a first loan somewhere.

“It’s not an exact science with loans, and it doesn’t matter if they are coming from Liverpool – they still might not be able to handle the Premiership in Scotland at that point.”

First-time loans will not always succeed

Although Mackay acknowledges first-time loanees often do not succeed, he insists the experiences gained can stand players in good stead for the future.

Mackay previously worked as performance director at the Scottish FA, where he was tasked with implementing a strategy for young players to develop.

He has pinpointed the example of former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, who is now playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Mackay added: “When I was with Scotland we were very conscious of our younger international footballers, underneath the A squad, getting out from the Premiership on loan.

“Scott McKenna was one who went to Alloa and Ayr United.

“If we are being honest, he didn’t do very well at either.

“By the time he had those experiences, he went into the Aberdeen team and never came out of it – and then got his move to Nottingham Forest.

“It’s a balance between what’s good for the parent club, what’s good for the club they go to, and for the boy himself.”

County’s own players making most of loan spells

Mackay’s use of the loan market also applies to young players within his own squad.

The Staggies boss is therefore thrilled with the progress of Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright, who are enjoying regular game time at League One side Montrose.

Mackay added: “We have two at the moment in Adam and Matthew, who I wasn’t sure where we were going to pitch them.

“They have both pulled on a first team jersey and we put them into the Highland League. Their next step was probably going to be League Two, and when Montrose came in from League One, I really wasn’t sure.

“They had to play.

“I had a good chat with Stewart Petrie who I like, and who I think is a good manager in a good setup.

“We decided to chance it, and all parties felt comfortable including the boys.

“Thankfully they have gone into that division and they have absolutely flown.”