Post-Brexit transfer system in England means less experienced loanees are available to Ross County – Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Post-Brexit transfer system in England means less experienced loanees are available to Ross County – Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
December 9, 2022, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says changes in the English market have made it more difficult for him to bring loan signings to Scotland.

Mackay has made big use of the loan system since arriving at Victoria Park in summer 2021.

Of the 25 signings he has made in that time, 11 have arrived on temporary deals – including Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jake Eastwood this season.

Since January 2021, the impact of Brexit has made it more complicated for English Premier League clubs to recruit foreign players, who must now pass a points-based system before moving to the UK.

Mackay says the changes in transfer activity south of the border have meant the Staggies are now only likely to be able to attract English Premier League players who have never previously been loaned out.

He said: “The whole Brexit situation has changed the ability for English teams to take foreign players.

“The supply and demand has changed.

Owura Edwards is among Ross County’s loanees this season. Image: SNS

“You are now getting 10 Championship teams fighting over a Premier League reserve player. That didn’t happen.

“Those players would find their way up here, so it’s even harder now for us to pick out a loan player from a Premier League club who has already had a couple of loans and we are the next one.

“We are having to find ones we are taking a bit younger, and if you do that you know to your cost that sometimes they are not quite ready for this. They might help us out a little bit, but they are not quite ready for it.

“We had it last year with Alex Robertson, who was a fine young talent, but wasn’t ready to handle the division yet.

Alex Robertson was on loan at Ross County from Manchester City last season. Image: SNS

“I’m sure he will go on to be a good player (but) first loans are always difficult, but somebody needs to be a first loan somewhere.

“It’s not an exact science with loans, and it doesn’t matter if they are coming from Liverpool – they still might not be able to handle the Premiership in Scotland at that point.”

First-time loans will not always succeed

Although Mackay acknowledges first-time loanees often do not succeed, he insists the experiences gained can stand players in good stead for the future.

Mackay previously worked as performance director at the Scottish FA, where he was tasked with implementing a strategy for young players to develop.

He has pinpointed the example of former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, who is now playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Mackay added: “When I was with Scotland we were very conscious of our younger international footballers, underneath the A squad, getting out from the Premiership on loan.

“Scott McKenna was one who went to Alloa and Ayr United.

“If we are being honest, he didn’t do very well at either.

Scott McKenna in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

“By the time he had those experiences, he went into the Aberdeen team and never came out of it – and then got his move to Nottingham Forest.

“It’s a balance between what’s good for the parent club, what’s good for the club they go to, and for the boy himself.”

County’s own players making most of loan spells

Mackay’s use of the loan market also applies to young players within his own squad.

The Staggies boss is therefore thrilled with the progress of Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright, who are enjoying regular game time at League One side Montrose.

Mackay added: “We have two at the moment in Adam and Matthew, who I wasn’t sure where we were going to pitch them.

Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.

“They have both pulled on a first team jersey and we put them into the Highland League. Their next step was probably going to be League Two, and when Montrose came in from League One, I really wasn’t sure.

“They had to play.

“I had a good chat with Stewart Petrie who I like, and who I think is a good manager in a good setup.

“We decided to chance it, and all parties felt comfortable including the boys.

“Thankfully they have gone into that division and they have absolutely flown.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay aims to unsettle Aberdeen with winning performance
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs…
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.
Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
'We have been here before' says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot…
Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross County fall to foot of Premiership following 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented