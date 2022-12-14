Keith Watson ready for fresh charge when Ross County return from winter break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith Watson believes Ross County have everything still to play for when they return from the winter break this weekend.

Although the Staggies were slow off the mark this term, two wins from their last three matches has lifted them up to 10th in the Premiership.

Malky Mackay’s men have 22 matches still to play, and can move to within three points of sixth-placed St Johnstone with a victory over the Perth side in Dingwall this weekend.

Having overcome a slow start last term to finish in the top six, skipper Watson is confident his side can kick on again this time around.

Watson said: “We obviously wanted to start a lot better in the league. It hasn’t happened, but everyone can see that recent performances have improved.

“We weren’t really creating much at the start of the season and that has turned.

“We are creating a lot more chances, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

“There’s a great group here, a great squad.

“There was never any panic, even when results weren’t quite going our way.

“We never panicked last year either. There was confidence within the group that it was going to turn and we’re confident it will be the same this season.

“It’s massive to us, knowing we can turn it around. We still have plenty of time.

“We’re capable of going on another good run and having another successful season.”

Watson a long-standing presence in Staggies’ squad

Watson is County’s longest-serving player, having joined the Staggies in 2018 ahead of their Championship-winning campaign.

County boss Mackay oversaw a hefty summer rebuild for the second year in succession, with 10 new arrivals at Victoria Park.

Watson is keen to be a guiding influence in the transition process, adding: “We’ve always had new players coming into the group and it is just about getting them to settle in.

“It can be difficult for people moving away from what they’re familiar with, be it boys from England or abroad.

“The Highlands is totally different, but once they settle in and find their feet they show they are good players.

“From last season we still have a good core group of experienced players who can remind the new guys just to stick with it, do the right things, work hard – and it will change.

“Us, as experienced players, can help them through that and then we tend to kick on.”

Watson returned to the starting line-up prior to the winter break, and helped the Staggies record a clean sheet in a fine 2-0 win away to Hibernian last month.

The 33-year-old, who has recently started his coaching badges, is eager to keep playing his part.

He added: “I was delighted to be back in the team. That’s where I want to be.

“We defended really well as a team and to go to Easter Road and keep a clean sheet was great.

“Against Celtic as well we defended superbly, but there was that bit of extra quality from them to pull the two goals back.

“I’m really enjoying it just now and long may it continue.”