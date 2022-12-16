Ross County boss Malky Mackay urges Victor Loturi, William Akio and Ben Paton to push for Canada call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay urges Victor Loturi, William Akio and Ben Paton to push for Canada call-up

By Andy Skinner
December 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 6:58 am
Victor Loturi applauds Ross County's fans following the 2-0 win over Hibernian. Image: SNS
Victor Loturi applauds Ross County's fans following the 2-0 win over Hibernian. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has urged Ross County’s Canadian contingent to grasp any opportunity to represent their country.

County have three Canadian players in their squad, with brothers Victor Loturi and William Akio joining Ben Paton at Dingwall when they arrived in the summer.

Midfielder Loturi has broken into County’s side in recent weeks, and played a key role in their back-to-back wins over St Mirren and Hibernian last month.

Forward Akio suffered a hamstring injury shortly after joining the Staggies in the summer and is now attempting to force his way into the starting line-up, after netting a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in September.

Ross County’s William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.

Paton joined the Staggies from Blackburn Rovers last summer and has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side, but has recently recovered from a knee injury.

Canada’s qualification for this year’s World Cup has had an inspirational effect on the nation, having only previously reached the tournament in 1986.

They are already guaranteed to participate at the next World Cup in 2026, as joint hosts along with USA and Mexico.

Mackay, who won five caps for Scotland during his playing days, says that should give the trio all the incentive they need to force their way into John Herdman’s side.

He said: “We have three Canadians here and their next step is to break into that Canada squad.

Ben Paton in action for Ross County against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“I’ve talked to them all about how desperately they should want to become international footballers.

“As a club manager, it can be a headache, as it was for me when I was in England.

“Players go away to represent their countries and how do they come back – fit or injured?

“Sometimes they are called away outside of the international windows, missing games. The African games are in January and that has caused clubs problems before.

“But underneath it all, it is the biggest accolade you can gain. I would never stop anyone going away to play for their country because, in my own experience, it was just the best thing.”

Scottish-based players have made mark on World Cup

During the course of the World Cup, 12 Scottish Premiership-based players were involved in the tournament.

Half of those were part of the Australia squad, with Canada, Croatia, Japan, United States and Wales also featuring Scottish-based players.

St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon was part of Canada’s World Cup squad. Image: Shutterstock

Mackay feels that is a sign the league is in a healthy position at present.

He added: “If you’ve got international players in your league, it can only be good.

“The league can go through periods. I remember playing for Celtic against Rangers, when other than me there was a cast of incredibly good players.

“We probably went through a period in Scotland when, to some extent people were looking to make a fast buck on randoms.

“Right now, I know it’s a strong league. It’s stronger than it’s been for years.

“For us to be at a world stage can only help our game.”

Staggies players can learn from watching world’s best

The Premiership has been on pause since the World Cup started, with County’s last game a narrow 2-1 loss to Celtic on November 12.

They return to action at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay, who took his players to Spain for a week-long training camp during the break, says he used the World Cup as a learning tool for the Dingwall squad.

He added: “After most games, I would come in and talk to the players about something.

“I always quantify that it has nothing to do with the best players in the world at this World Cup, it’s to do with us.

“They are things that can be taken on, that have nothing to do with these guys being top players, but to do with certain parts of the game.”

