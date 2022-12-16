Ross County boss Malky Mackay urges Victor Loturi, William Akio and Ben Paton to push for Canada call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has urged Ross County’s Canadian contingent to grasp any opportunity to represent their country.

County have three Canadian players in their squad, with brothers Victor Loturi and William Akio joining Ben Paton at Dingwall when they arrived in the summer.

Midfielder Loturi has broken into County’s side in recent weeks, and played a key role in their back-to-back wins over St Mirren and Hibernian last month.

Forward Akio suffered a hamstring injury shortly after joining the Staggies in the summer and is now attempting to force his way into the starting line-up, after netting a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in September.

Paton joined the Staggies from Blackburn Rovers last summer and has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side, but has recently recovered from a knee injury.

Canada’s qualification for this year’s World Cup has had an inspirational effect on the nation, having only previously reached the tournament in 1986.

They are already guaranteed to participate at the next World Cup in 2026, as joint hosts along with USA and Mexico.

Mackay, who won five caps for Scotland during his playing days, says that should give the trio all the incentive they need to force their way into John Herdman’s side.

He said: “We have three Canadians here and their next step is to break into that Canada squad.

“I’ve talked to them all about how desperately they should want to become international footballers.

“As a club manager, it can be a headache, as it was for me when I was in England.

“Players go away to represent their countries and how do they come back – fit or injured?

“Sometimes they are called away outside of the international windows, missing games. The African games are in January and that has caused clubs problems before.

“But underneath it all, it is the biggest accolade you can gain. I would never stop anyone going away to play for their country because, in my own experience, it was just the best thing.”

Scottish-based players have made mark on World Cup

During the course of the World Cup, 12 Scottish Premiership-based players were involved in the tournament.

Half of those were part of the Australia squad, with Canada, Croatia, Japan, United States and Wales also featuring Scottish-based players.

Mackay feels that is a sign the league is in a healthy position at present.

He added: “If you’ve got international players in your league, it can only be good.

“The league can go through periods. I remember playing for Celtic against Rangers, when other than me there was a cast of incredibly good players.

“We probably went through a period in Scotland when, to some extent people were looking to make a fast buck on randoms.

“Right now, I know it’s a strong league. It’s stronger than it’s been for years.

“For us to be at a world stage can only help our game.”

Staggies players can learn from watching world’s best

The Premiership has been on pause since the World Cup started, with County’s last game a narrow 2-1 loss to Celtic on November 12.

They return to action at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Mackay, who took his players to Spain for a week-long training camp during the break, says he used the World Cup as a learning tool for the Dingwall squad.

He added: “After most games, I would come in and talk to the players about something.

“I always quantify that it has nothing to do with the best players in the world at this World Cup, it’s to do with us.

“They are things that can be taken on, that have nothing to do with these guys being top players, but to do with certain parts of the game.”