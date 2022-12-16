Malky Mackay reflects on Ross County’s progress since his first league game in charge against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay reflects on Ross County’s progress since his first league game in charge against St Johnstone

By Andy Skinner
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County’s return from the winter break against St Johnstone this weekend is a timely reference point for Malky Mackay.

The Staggies take on Callum Davidson’s side, who recorded a five-match unbeaten streak prior to the winter break.

It is a repeat of Mackay’s first league fixture in charge of the Dingwall outfit in July 2021, after he had replaced John Hughes.

On that occasion, Saints were fresh from having won both domestic cup competitions in the prior campaign.

The sides battled out a 0-0 draw at Victoria Park, with Saints midfielder Ali McCann missing a late penalty to win it for the visitors.

Ali McCann misses a penalty for St Johnstone against Ross County. Image: SNS

It proved to be the starting point in a campaign which eventually resulted in the Staggies securing a top-six finish.

Although Mackay has drafted in 20 new faces since that game, eight of the players who started the match remain at the club. Regan Charles-Cook, Blair Spittal and Coll Donaldson are the players who have moved on.

Mackay takes encouragement from the way his side has evolved in the 18 months which have passed since.

He added: “In my first game in charge we were coming up against the double cup winners. That seems like 10 years ago now.

“It was a tough game that day. It is interesting when I look back at the team that was out that day, to where I’ve got them to, in how I want them to be.

“But we managed to get through it. It was a reasonably even game, although they had a penalty they missed late on.”

Saints reaping rewards of showing loyalty

Last season proved a difficult one for St Johnstone, who required a play-off victory over Caley Thistle in order to remain in the top flight.

Mackay feels Davidson has restored many of Saints’ threats and he expects a difficult encounter this weekend.

He added: “Callum is a good guy who has done really well for St Johnstone.

“I was delighted last year St Johnstone didn’t bow to the pressures that some clubs bow to with changes of management down to where they are at that point.

“Nobody, with the greatest of respect to that club, is doing what he did for them again in terms of their history.

“They have a very experienced team and it will be a tough game at the weekend.

“We’re just excited and desperate to get back going again.”

Dingwall surface has stood test of weather

Despite the cold weather which has hit the Highlands in recent days, the Victoria Park pitch remains in prime condition due to the undersoil heating being switched on.

Mackay says the efforts of groundsman Davie Fraser will ensure the surface is ready for action.

Ross County’s Victoria Park

Mackay added: “I’ve never met someone like Davie in terms of how much care and attention he gives our pitch.

“We obviously had the heating on, but he’s got it in really good nick. It should be fine to go ahead on Saturday, it’s just the surrounding roads – sometimes health and safety comes into it.

“It’s a real winter wonderland at the moment, so it makes a big difference that we’ve got an indoor facility on site.

“You can never really tell when you book times overseas whether it will be the correct time to go or not, but it seemed to be this time because I believe the ground was solid when we were in Spain.

“This week we managed to get into the indoor area on site, which is fantastic, and it will be good to get back out there on Saturday.”

