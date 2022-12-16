Malky Mackay reflects on Ross County’s progress since his first league game in charge against St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s return from the winter break against St Johnstone this weekend is a timely reference point for Malky Mackay.

The Staggies take on Callum Davidson’s side, who recorded a five-match unbeaten streak prior to the winter break.

It is a repeat of Mackay’s first league fixture in charge of the Dingwall outfit in July 2021, after he had replaced John Hughes.

On that occasion, Saints were fresh from having won both domestic cup competitions in the prior campaign.

The sides battled out a 0-0 draw at Victoria Park, with Saints midfielder Ali McCann missing a late penalty to win it for the visitors.

It proved to be the starting point in a campaign which eventually resulted in the Staggies securing a top-six finish.

Although Mackay has drafted in 20 new faces since that game, eight of the players who started the match remain at the club. Regan Charles-Cook, Blair Spittal and Coll Donaldson are the players who have moved on.

Mackay takes encouragement from the way his side has evolved in the 18 months which have passed since.

He added: “In my first game in charge we were coming up against the double cup winners. That seems like 10 years ago now.

“It was a tough game that day. It is interesting when I look back at the team that was out that day, to where I’ve got them to, in how I want them to be.

“But we managed to get through it. It was a reasonably even game, although they had a penalty they missed late on.”

Saints reaping rewards of showing loyalty

Last season proved a difficult one for St Johnstone, who required a play-off victory over Caley Thistle in order to remain in the top flight.

Mackay feels Davidson has restored many of Saints’ threats and he expects a difficult encounter this weekend.

He added: “Callum is a good guy who has done really well for St Johnstone.

“I was delighted last year St Johnstone didn’t bow to the pressures that some clubs bow to with changes of management down to where they are at that point.

“Nobody, with the greatest of respect to that club, is doing what he did for them again in terms of their history.

“They have a very experienced team and it will be a tough game at the weekend.

“We’re just excited and desperate to get back going again.”

Dingwall surface has stood test of weather

Despite the cold weather which has hit the Highlands in recent days, the Victoria Park pitch remains in prime condition due to the undersoil heating being switched on.

Mackay says the efforts of groundsman Davie Fraser will ensure the surface is ready for action.

Mackay added: “I’ve never met someone like Davie in terms of how much care and attention he gives our pitch.

“We obviously had the heating on, but he’s got it in really good nick. It should be fine to go ahead on Saturday, it’s just the surrounding roads – sometimes health and safety comes into it.

“It’s a real winter wonderland at the moment, so it makes a big difference that we’ve got an indoor facility on site.

“You can never really tell when you book times overseas whether it will be the correct time to go or not, but it seemed to be this time because I believe the ground was solid when we were in Spain.

“This week we managed to get into the indoor area on site, which is fantastic, and it will be good to get back out there on Saturday.”