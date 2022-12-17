Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as 10-man Staggies relinquish lead against Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as 10-man Staggies relinquish lead against Saints

By Andy Skinner
December 17, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:36 am
Jack Baldwin was sent off for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin was sent off for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County will feel they were the architects of their own downfall in relinquishing a winning position to go down 2-1 to St Johnstone.

County initially looked bright on their return from the winter break, and took the lead midway through the first half through Jordan White’s looping header from a Yan Dhanda delivery.

The Staggies’ efforts to hold on to their lead were dealt a severe blow on the hour mark when skipper Jack Baldwin was sent off for a clumsy last-man challenge on Stevie May.

It would prove to be a pivotal moment in the game, with Saints substitute Ali Crawford coming up with a quick-fire double to send the points to Perth.

The equaliser came on 77 minutes when the ball dropped perfectly inside the box for Crawford to lash home.

Ali Crawford scores for St Johnstone against Ross County. Image: SNS

Within 60 seconds the match was turned on its head, when the former Hamilton Accies midfielder was quickest to react on the rebound after Theo Bair’s strike had been saved by Ross Laidlaw.

Talking points

Baldwin’s red card a clear turning point

There is no disguising the impact Baldwin’s dismissal had on the final outcome of the match.

It was a moment of slackness from the Englishman, who has been a vital part of the Staggies rearguard since his switch from Bristol Rovers last summer.

After receiving a short backpass from goalkeeper Laidlaw, Baldwin was quickly dispossessed by Stevie May, who was subsequently hauled down as he bore down on goal.

Jack Baldwin is shown a red card against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Although Baldwin was the player who was punished, Staggies boss Malky Mackay was keen to point out it was an untidy succession of play which put him in that situation.

Saints had already started the second half on the ascendancy prior to the red card, and could feasibly have found a breakthrough had it remained 11 versus 11.

County’s task of holding on to their lead was undoubtedly made more difficult by the red card and although it took until 77 minutes for Saints to level they were able to turn the game on its head within just two minutes.

Staggies showed attacking promise in first half

It was always going to be intriguing to see how County would emerge from the winter break, after five weeks out of action.

The early signs were good, with the Dingwall outfit starting on the front foot and getting themselves ahead.

White’s goal takes him to four for the campaign, with the attacker County’s leading talisman on league duty.

Jordan White celebrates scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

It was his third goal from five matches, with each of those coming from crosses from wide areas.

It is a pattern which County will hope to replicate in the coming weeks, having shown a far greater goal threat in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break.

There was also some intuitive play from Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe, who returned to the starting line-up.

It was only Olaigbe’s fifth league start, and his first since a victory over Livingston in early October.

The Belgian teenager could have made it a different story with a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 shortly before the break.

It came from his own ingenuity, with an excellent weaving run putting him clean through after receiving the ball from George Harmon, but he pulled his strike wide of the post.

Kazeem Olaigbe in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Had they kept 11 men on the field the Staggies would have looked to build on their threat after the break, however they were unable to fashion much pressure on the Saints goal.

Return to form key for Staggies

County would have moved to within three points of the top six had they held on for the victory.

The Staggies had been eager to kick on, having won two of their final matches prior to the World Cup shutdown.

Kilmarnock’s defeat to Hearts mean the bottom three standings remain the same, with County ahead of the Ayrshire men on goal difference.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

It was a day in which a number of County’s fellow bottom half sides were out of action.

Their next assignment is a difficult one, when Rangers make the trip to the Highlands on Friday.

Having built up a feel-good factor in recent matches, Mackay will be eager to get back on the points trail sooner rather than later.

Talking tactics

The Staggies lined up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, in their first outing since going down narrowly 2-1 to Celtic on November 12.

There were three changes from the side which started that day, with Keith Watson, Josh Sims and David Cancola dropping out.

Jack Baldwin came in to skipper the side in Watson’s absence, while Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe were tasked with supplying the ammunition for Jordan White up front.

Baldwin’s red card prompted a reshuffle of the backline, with Watson and Connor Randall brought on to form a five-man backline

Referee watch

Graham Grainger’s big call came on the hour mark, when he showed little hesitation in dismissing Baldwin for his challenge on May, who had a clear path to goal when he was brought down outside the box.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Johnson 6, Baldwin 5, Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; Loturi 6 (Randall 72), Tillson 6; Edwards 7 (Akio 72), Dhanda 7 (Paton 61), Olaigbe 7 (Watson 61); White 7 (Hiwula 80).

Subs not used: Eastwood, D Samuel, Sims, Smith.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-3-1-2): Parish 6; Brown 6 (McLennan 71), Gordon 6, Considine 6, Montgomery 6; Wright 7, Phillips 6, Wotherspoon 5 (Crawford 56); Carey 6; Clark 6, May 6 (Bair 71).

Subs not used: Wills, Gallacher, Kucheriavyi, O’Halloran, Murphy, MacPherson.

Attendance: 4,393

Star man

Ali Crawford. It was the perfect impact from the Saints substitute, who showed predatory instincts inside the box to turn the game on its head.

