Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as 10-man Staggies relinquish lead against Saints

Ross County will feel they were the architects of their own downfall in relinquishing a winning position to go down 2-1 to St Johnstone.

County initially looked bright on their return from the winter break, and took the lead midway through the first half through Jordan White’s looping header from a Yan Dhanda delivery.

The Staggies’ efforts to hold on to their lead were dealt a severe blow on the hour mark when skipper Jack Baldwin was sent off for a clumsy last-man challenge on Stevie May.

It would prove to be a pivotal moment in the game, with Saints substitute Ali Crawford coming up with a quick-fire double to send the points to Perth.

The equaliser came on 77 minutes when the ball dropped perfectly inside the box for Crawford to lash home.

Within 60 seconds the match was turned on its head, when the former Hamilton Accies midfielder was quickest to react on the rebound after Theo Bair’s strike had been saved by Ross Laidlaw.

Talking points

Baldwin’s red card a clear turning point

There is no disguising the impact Baldwin’s dismissal had on the final outcome of the match.

It was a moment of slackness from the Englishman, who has been a vital part of the Staggies rearguard since his switch from Bristol Rovers last summer.

After receiving a short backpass from goalkeeper Laidlaw, Baldwin was quickly dispossessed by Stevie May, who was subsequently hauled down as he bore down on goal.

Although Baldwin was the player who was punished, Staggies boss Malky Mackay was keen to point out it was an untidy succession of play which put him in that situation.

Saints had already started the second half on the ascendancy prior to the red card, and could feasibly have found a breakthrough had it remained 11 versus 11.

County’s task of holding on to their lead was undoubtedly made more difficult by the red card and although it took until 77 minutes for Saints to level they were able to turn the game on its head within just two minutes.

Staggies showed attacking promise in first half

It was always going to be intriguing to see how County would emerge from the winter break, after five weeks out of action.

The early signs were good, with the Dingwall outfit starting on the front foot and getting themselves ahead.

White’s goal takes him to four for the campaign, with the attacker County’s leading talisman on league duty.

It was his third goal from five matches, with each of those coming from crosses from wide areas.

It is a pattern which County will hope to replicate in the coming weeks, having shown a far greater goal threat in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break.

There was also some intuitive play from Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe, who returned to the starting line-up.

It was only Olaigbe’s fifth league start, and his first since a victory over Livingston in early October.

The Belgian teenager could have made it a different story with a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 shortly before the break.

It came from his own ingenuity, with an excellent weaving run putting him clean through after receiving the ball from George Harmon, but he pulled his strike wide of the post.

Had they kept 11 men on the field the Staggies would have looked to build on their threat after the break, however they were unable to fashion much pressure on the Saints goal.

Return to form key for Staggies

County would have moved to within three points of the top six had they held on for the victory.

The Staggies had been eager to kick on, having won two of their final matches prior to the World Cup shutdown.

Kilmarnock’s defeat to Hearts mean the bottom three standings remain the same, with County ahead of the Ayrshire men on goal difference.

It was a day in which a number of County’s fellow bottom half sides were out of action.

Their next assignment is a difficult one, when Rangers make the trip to the Highlands on Friday.

Having built up a feel-good factor in recent matches, Mackay will be eager to get back on the points trail sooner rather than later.

Talking tactics

The Staggies lined up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, in their first outing since going down narrowly 2-1 to Celtic on November 12.

There were three changes from the side which started that day, with Keith Watson, Josh Sims and David Cancola dropping out.

Jack Baldwin came in to skipper the side in Watson’s absence, while Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe were tasked with supplying the ammunition for Jordan White up front.

Baldwin’s red card prompted a reshuffle of the backline, with Watson and Connor Randall brought on to form a five-man backline

Referee watch

Graham Grainger’s big call came on the hour mark, when he showed little hesitation in dismissing Baldwin for his challenge on May, who had a clear path to goal when he was brought down outside the box.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Johnson 6, Baldwin 5, Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; Loturi 6 (Randall 72), Tillson 6; Edwards 7 (Akio 72), Dhanda 7 (Paton 61), Olaigbe 7 (Watson 61); White 7 (Hiwula 80).

Subs not used: Eastwood, D Samuel, Sims, Smith.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-3-1-2): Parish 6; Brown 6 (McLennan 71), Gordon 6, Considine 6, Montgomery 6; Wright 7, Phillips 6, Wotherspoon 5 (Crawford 56); Carey 6; Clark 6, May 6 (Bair 71).

Subs not used: Wills, Gallacher, Kucheriavyi, O’Halloran, Murphy, MacPherson.

Attendance: 4,393

Star man

Ali Crawford. It was the perfect impact from the Saints substitute, who showed predatory instincts inside the box to turn the game on its head.