Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White hails influence of Yan Dhanda in his recent goalscoring exploits for Ross County

By Andy Skinner
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:25 am
Jordan White celebrates with Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates with Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County forward Jordan White is confident the service provided to him by Yan Dhanda will keep him on the goal trail.

White’s first-half goal put County ahead against St Johnstone on Saturday, with midfielder Dhanda – who joined from Swansea City in the summer – supplying the assist.

The Staggies, who were reduced to 10 men when Jack Baldwin was sent off, ultimately lost 2-1 following a quick-fire Ali Crawford double.

White’s header took his tally to four for the campaign, with three from his last five matches.

The former Caley Thistle forward says the quality of Dhanda’s delivery has been of huge help to him in leading the line for Malky Mackay’s men.

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda.

White said: “I have a really good relationship with Yan. When he gets into that area I know exactly what he’s going to do and quite a lot of my goals have been similar.

“I know where the ball is going to be. He’s got the quality to produce great deliveries.

“We don’t practise it so much in training but we speak about it before the match and I’ll be looking for that.

“He knows where to put the ball and nine times out of 10 he’ll be on the money. It’s almost instinctive. It’s something we speak about and having that understanding, knowing what’s going to happen before it does is good to have.”

Baldwin dismissal made it uphill task for Staggies

White is frustrated the Staggies were unable to build on their start to the game, admitting the dismissal of skipper Baldwin was a pivotal moment in the match.

Jack Baldwin was sent off for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He added: “It’s really disappointing after taking the lead and feeling comfortable. We had limited them to a couple of chances.

“I think it was just a bit of sloppy play and I think that was the story of the day for us, even in the first half.

“The sending-off changes the game. I don’t think we’d have lost it with 11 men but we have to take it on the chin and move on.

“We were playing well before the break and we were in control before Jack’s sending off.

“The lead up to it, we had comfortable possession in their half and went all the way back and we can look at ourselves and be better in that situation.”

The result keeps County 10th in the table, above Kilmarnock only on goal difference.

Had they held out for the victory, the Dingwall side would have moved to within three points of a top-six position.

White is keen to learn lessons from the defeat to Saints, with the 30-year-old adding: “You live and learn and we need to move on now.

Jordan White celebrates scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“We will debrief it and look at where we could have done better and the positives as well.

“The goal we scored was a really good one and there were good passages of play. We maybe could have been two-up as well so there’s always positives to take.

“But we have to look at what went wrong.”

Tags

Conversation

