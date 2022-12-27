Malky Mackay says bottom-of-table billing does not change Ross County’s approach against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says the current Premiership standings do not change his approach to Ross County’s trip to Dundee United.

Bottom side United are just two points behind the Staggies, ahead of their final fixture of 2022 at Tannadice on Wednesday.

Although it is a bottom-of-the-table encounter, Mackay insists he is treating the challenge of facing United in a similar vein to that of numerous teams further up the division.

County go into the match on the back of three straight losses, with their last victory a fine 2-0 midweek triumph against Hibernian at Easter Road prior to the winter break.

Mackay is aiming to produce a similar display against the Tangerines.

He said: “We are going away from home and I suppose it’s similar in a fashion to Easter Road a few weeks ago. That’s how we are looking at it.

“Despite where they are in the league, and where we are, I don’t see a lot between a right few teams in the league. I’m the exact same for Dundee United.

“When you look at them, there are some real good players there.

“It will be no different from the last few weeks, and the teams we have been playing.”

United came within minutes of winning their first game back following the World Cup, with Lawrence Shankland’s penalty forcing them to settle for a 2-2 draw against Hearts on Saturday.

With County and United having shared a 1-1 draw when they last met at Dingwall in October, Mackay insists his side is well-versed on the threats posed by Liam Fox’s side.

He added: “I know Liam Fox really well, he was on the Pro Licence I took and I have known him a number of years.

“They are a decent team, who have just run Hearts really close. I watched the game and it was a tight game.

“I don’t expect anything other than a real tough encounter.”

Staggies have been on wrong end of fine margins

County’s recent losses to Celtic, St Johnstone and Rangers have all come by a solitary goal.

Mackay believes each of the matches has underlined the fine margins that can settle matches in the Scottish top-flight.

The Staggies boss, who has defender Jack Baldwin back from suspension, with Ben Purrington his only absentee, added: “When I look at that with us, we obviously have to turn that around.

“When I look at how tight the Celtic and Rangers games have been either side of the break, that’s what gives my group confidence to keep pushing and being as good as anything else in the division.

“That’s the belief we’ve got to keep running with, as long as we are creating chances, as we did the other night.”