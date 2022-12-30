Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs are linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs are linked

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Former Ross County star Ross Stewart is attracting EPL interest due to his scoring form for Sunderland. Image: Shutterstock

Malky Mackay hopes former Ross County striker Ross Stewart lands a move to the English Premier League – but the Staggies manager says any sell-on cash won’t automatically mean a bolstered January budget.

The 26-year-old Sunderland star switched from the Dingwall club to the Black Cats in January 2021 after two-and-a-half years in the north of Scotland.

Dubbed the “Loch Ness Drogba”, the former St Mirren youngster has been linked to top-flight English clubs as well as Rangers in Scotland for showing such red-hot scoring form, he’s got eight goals in just 10 appearances this term.

Stewart recently returned from a three-month injury lay-off to hit Championship goals against Hull, Blackburn and Wigan to lift his side to fourth spot.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Brentford are reportedly interested in Stewart, as well as Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, while the Rangers rumours remain alive.

Stewart, who made his Scotland debut from the bench in a 2-0 win against Armenia in June, is out of contract in the summer and has yet to sign a new deal at Sunderland, who are desperate to hold on to him.

The latest links stirred Ross County supporters this week, with any move expected to bring in a payment in the form of a sell-on clause should he be sold by Sunderland.

Mackay, who didn’t work with the forward, is well aware of how highly thought of he is at the Global Energy Stadium.

‘Great warmth’ for striker Stewart

Ross Stewart scoring in his time at Ross County.

He said any move would lead to money for County, but not necessarily for him to spend to bolster his pool following a week where the team have dropped to bottom of the Premiership.

When asked about a possible January transfer of Stewart to a top-flight club, Mackay said: “It would certainly help the club.

“Roy MacGregor, the chairman, and Steven Ferguson, the chief executive, are very respectful, open and transparent with me with everything.

“Ross going to Sunderland was a deal done before I was here. If there was to be money to come into the club from any move that would be terrific.

“The money would be brought in to help with anything and everything.

“Roy has done well in terms of managing to get the squad a wee trip to Spain a few weeks ago and allowing me to put some of the high-performance aspects in here as well.

“I would not expect any money from such a move to come straight to my transfer budget.

“It has been a conversation piece around the club where a lot of people have a lot of time for Ross. There is a great warmth for him.”

Scotland chances for Stewart

Ross Stewart made his Scotland debut this year as a sub against Armenia.

Mackay, the former Scottish FA performance director, is delighted to see the former County ace show his worth south of the border and hopes it can be good news for Scotland boss Steve Clark, too.

He said: “There is nothing better than watching a Scot go down to England and do well.

“He has now been capped for Scotland, which is great, for an ex-Ross County player to become a Scotland international.

“It looks like there are offers brewing for him after doing so well at Sunderland, which is not an easy place to play.

“I’m delighted for him (if he does move to the EPL) and it would be good for Scotland, the national team – if that helps us, all the better.”

Points ahead of plaudits for Mackay

County, who travel to off-form Aberdeen on Monday, slipped to the bottom of the league in midweek after a 3-0 defeat at Dundee United, who climbed one place above them.

It means the Staggies and the Dons have both lost their last four games ahead of the Pittodrie clash.

Mackay has been pleased with overall performances, but insists County need to start winning games as well as being praised for good play, such as at Tannadice when they went close several times and had a goal ruled out by VAR.

He added: “No disrespect to Dundee United, we need to make sure we do better, but, on the night, if it could go wrong, it did go wrong.

“Two sloppy goals, a VAR goal and a sending off.

“We had three great chances to be ahead in the first half. Taking chances changes games, changes momentum.

Ross County’s Keith Watson crashes an effort off the post against Dundee United. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“I’m clear we have to make sure we win games, but at the same time we’re in every game.

“We’ve been here before in terms of being in games and not winning them. I don’t feel we are detached in terms of quality.

“The players know the task ahead and they have all experienced the opposition we face.

“That should give them confidence in the weeks ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay aims to unsettle Aberdeen with winning performance
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.
Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
'We have been here before' says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot…
Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross County fall to foot of Premiership following 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at…
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson not fazed by magnitude of Ross County's bottom-of-table trip to Dundee United
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says bottom-of-table billing does not change Ross County's approach against Dundee United
Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Don Cowie reflects on coaching progress, two years on from playing retirement

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs are linked
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Most Commented