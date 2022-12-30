Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs are linked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay hopes former Ross County striker Ross Stewart lands a move to the English Premier League – but the Staggies manager says any sell-on cash won’t automatically mean a bolstered January budget.

The 26-year-old Sunderland star switched from the Dingwall club to the Black Cats in January 2021 after two-and-a-half years in the north of Scotland.

Dubbed the “Loch Ness Drogba”, the former St Mirren youngster has been linked to top-flight English clubs as well as Rangers in Scotland for showing such red-hot scoring form, he’s got eight goals in just 10 appearances this term.

Stewart recently returned from a three-month injury lay-off to hit Championship goals against Hull, Blackburn and Wigan to lift his side to fourth spot.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Brentford are reportedly interested in Stewart, as well as Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, while the Rangers rumours remain alive.

Stewart, who made his Scotland debut from the bench in a 2-0 win against Armenia in June, is out of contract in the summer and has yet to sign a new deal at Sunderland, who are desperate to hold on to him.

The latest links stirred Ross County supporters this week, with any move expected to bring in a payment in the form of a sell-on clause should he be sold by Sunderland.

Mackay, who didn’t work with the forward, is well aware of how highly thought of he is at the Global Energy Stadium.

‘Great warmth’ for striker Stewart

He said any move would lead to money for County, but not necessarily for him to spend to bolster his pool following a week where the team have dropped to bottom of the Premiership.

When asked about a possible January transfer of Stewart to a top-flight club, Mackay said: “It would certainly help the club.

“Roy MacGregor, the chairman, and Steven Ferguson, the chief executive, are very respectful, open and transparent with me with everything.

“Ross going to Sunderland was a deal done before I was here. If there was to be money to come into the club from any move that would be terrific.

“The money would be brought in to help with anything and everything.

“Roy has done well in terms of managing to get the squad a wee trip to Spain a few weeks ago and allowing me to put some of the high-performance aspects in here as well.

“I would not expect any money from such a move to come straight to my transfer budget.

“It has been a conversation piece around the club where a lot of people have a lot of time for Ross. There is a great warmth for him.”

Scotland chances for Stewart

Mackay, the former Scottish FA performance director, is delighted to see the former County ace show his worth south of the border and hopes it can be good news for Scotland boss Steve Clark, too.

He said: “There is nothing better than watching a Scot go down to England and do well.

“He has now been capped for Scotland, which is great, for an ex-Ross County player to become a Scotland international.

“It looks like there are offers brewing for him after doing so well at Sunderland, which is not an easy place to play.

“I’m delighted for him (if he does move to the EPL) and it would be good for Scotland, the national team – if that helps us, all the better.”

Points ahead of plaudits for Mackay

County, who travel to off-form Aberdeen on Monday, slipped to the bottom of the league in midweek after a 3-0 defeat at Dundee United, who climbed one place above them.

It means the Staggies and the Dons have both lost their last four games ahead of the Pittodrie clash.

Mackay has been pleased with overall performances, but insists County need to start winning games as well as being praised for good play, such as at Tannadice when they went close several times and had a goal ruled out by VAR.

He added: “No disrespect to Dundee United, we need to make sure we do better, but, on the night, if it could go wrong, it did go wrong.

“Two sloppy goals, a VAR goal and a sending off.

“We had three great chances to be ahead in the first half. Taking chances changes games, changes momentum.

“I’m clear we have to make sure we win games, but at the same time we’re in every game.

“We’ve been here before in terms of being in games and not winning them. I don’t feel we are detached in terms of quality.

“The players know the task ahead and they have all experienced the opposition we face.

“That should give them confidence in the weeks ahead.”