Home Sport Football Ross County

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw determined to prolong Ross County’s Premiership stay after signing new deal

By Andy Skinner
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Ross Laidlaw has extended his stay at Ross County with the firm intention of being in the Premiership next season.

Goalkeeper Laidlaw earlier this week signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal, which will keep him in the Highlands until 2026.

The 30-year-old has earned plaudits for his displays this season, having been an ever-present on league duty for Malky Mackay’s men.

In spite of that, the Staggies are three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table and eager to register their first victory since the World Cup break.

Laidlaw insists he has a strong belief his side can get their way out of trouble, starting with today’s visit of Livingston.

Vicente Besuijen is denied on the line by County keeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “I want to be here in the Premiership and didn’t really think too much about anything else.

“The belief I have in the manager and the rest of the players is that we can be in the Premiership, so I didn’t really think about what division we will be in.

“The last thing we want to do is be in the kind of situation we were in a few years ago when we had to win the last game of the season.

“A few boys have been there and it isn’t a nice situation to be in.

“We want to be higher up the league and looking below, trying to get away from it.

“We’re not miles away from the teams above us – we’re close – but we don’t want the gap getting bigger.

“In the next run of matches, it is all teams around us, so we need to start getting wins.”

Cup run on the agenda for County goalkeeper

Although County’s focus is firmly on league matters, Laidlaw feels a cup run has been long overdue since he joined the club in 2019.

The Staggies begin their Scottish Cup campaign with a fourth-round trip to Championship side Hamilton Accies later this month, with Laidlaw determined to make a push for the latter stages.

He added: “Since I’ve been here, the one disappointment has been we haven’t had a good run in the cups.

Ross Laidlaw.

“That would be one we haven’t done yet. Hopefully we can go on a wee run and get to the quarter or semi-finals, and getting to Hampden is always what you hope for.

“I’ve managed to do it at previous clubs, but this is the bit where we’ve maybe underachieved since I’ve been here.”

Onwards and upwards following new deal

Laidlaw believes his long-term contract will allow him to focus on performing for the Staggies.

Having recently clocked up his 100th appearance for the club, the former Hibernian goalkeeper is determined to ensure his best years are still ahead of him.

Laidlaw added: “The manager said it would be good to get it done and put to one side, so we weren’t thinking about it towards the end of the season.

“It is peace of mind for my family. We are committed here and staying in the Highlands.

“It was an easy decision. I’ve enjoyed working with both the manager and our goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson, as well as the other goalkeepers I work with every day.

“I just want to keep playing as many games as I can, at as high a level as I can.

Ross Laidlaw in action against Motherwell.

“You look at Craig Gordon – despite his bad injury – and Allan MacGregor, and they are still playing at 40.

“Hopefully I have a few years left in the tank yet.”

 

