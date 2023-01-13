Callum Johnson departs Ross County to join Mansfield Town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Johnson has left Ross County to join Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Defender Johnson only joined the Staggies in the summer, on a two-year deal from Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old made 21 appearances for Malky Mackay’s side, 16 of which were starts, with fellow right back Connor Randall having only recently returned from injury.

Having started his career with Middlesbrough, Johnson also counts Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town among his former clubs in a career which has seen him play more than 200 games.

Johnson has now opted to return to English football, joining League Two side Mansfield on an 18-month contract.

✍️ #Mansfield Town Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of full-back @callumjohnson96 from Ross County for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. 👊 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝘀, 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗺!#Stags 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/fcDR9r5fy9 — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) January 13, 2023

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said: “Callum’s another player we’ve been aware of for a good number of years.

“We’re very pleased to sign Callum. He’s been playing regularly for Ross County this season.

“He’s a wholehearted player. He’ll get up and down on the right hand side for us and defend as well. At 26-year-old, he’s possibly approaching the prime of his career.”