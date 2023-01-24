Ross County manager Malky Mackay aiming to home in on transfer targets this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay intends to step up his pursuit of fresh additions to his Ross County squad this week.

The Staggies have just a week remaining of the transfer window, until next Tuesday’s deadline.

Their only addition so far is midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who has joined on loan from Hibernian.

County are in desperate need of a lift, after suffering a Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Hamilton Accies last weekend.

The Dingwall outfit are three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table, and host Kilmarnock in a crucial encounter on Saturday.

Mackay says he has turned down the opportunity to bring more players in during the early weeks of the window, but he hopes patience will pay off in his pursuit of experienced players to help County’s survival cause.

He said: “I thought we might have had more players in by now, but we’re going to try for this week some time.

“I would still like to try and do at least two more bits of business if we can.

“Really, this last couple of weeks of the window is when clubs start to say they’ve got what they want. We are hoping they will let somebody out who might make a difference for us.

“There have been plenty of clubs over the last three weeks who have said ‘take him’ – but they are not players who are going to help us.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks, there will be clubs that will have enough players, that some of the ones that won’t get a game are the ones that we are targeting.

“We’d rather that than kids, as we could be doing with a couple of men.”

Hibs midfielder was keen to make loan switch

Kenneh has made two appearances since his switch to Dingwall, coming off the bench in the 1-1 league draw with Motherwell, before playing the opening 45 minutes against Accies.

The 20-year-old had already made 19 appearances for Hibs this season, prior to making the move north.

Mackay was impressed by Kenneh’s willingness to join up with the Staggies as soon as their interest became apparent to him.

Mackay added: “It’s good to get Nohan in and get him some minutes on the pitch as well.

“He’s another proven Premiership player right now. He has played for Hibs in the first half of the season, but he wanted more minutes.

“It was good to get another guy in the building who wants to play, and within two minutes said he would come.

“Sometimes you have to pitch and then wait for days for them to decide, but Nohan immediately wanted to come and play.”