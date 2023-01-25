Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has urged William Akio to show common sense after he received criticism from supporters for his conduct following Ross County’s loss to Hamilton Accies.

The Staggies suffered a Scottish Cup exit against an Accies side which occupies bottom spot in the Championship.

Video footage on social media, which was later deleted, appeared to show Akio socialising in the wake of the loss.

Mackay confirmed no internal club rules were broken.

The Staggies boss revealed he, along with captain Keith Watson and vice-captain Jack Baldwin, have urged Akio to show more awareness of the optics of his behaviour in the immediate aftermath of a defeat.

Mackay said: “It’s a week before we’re due to play a game, so they’re allowed to go out and about.

“There’s the other aspect though of common sense, in terms of it being after that result.

“I’ve had a conversation with him concerning what’s expected, and what we are at Ross County, and what this club needs to be.

“Our captain and vice-captain have actually been involved there and come down heavily as well, so I’m delighted about that.”

Staggies have a sense of duty

Mackay says players must be mindful of the public responsibility that falls upon them in representing the Dingwall club.

He said: “I’d like to think that over the last 18 months they’ve seen respectability, and a desire to look after them and care about them, and make them feel as if we’re all in this together.

“That has never changed from the day I arrived here.

“I’ve got a great respect and warmth for the fans of Ross County, in our area and where I live.

“You can put it down to stupidity, but it’s certainly not arrogance or a lack of respect.

“It’s not that, it’s a sense of your duty and what’s expected of you when you’re wearing our jersey and our badge, and what we are to this community.

“It’s the team, the staff, the club, and our backroom staff work so hard for our community to make sure that they realise they are part of us, and everyone cares deeply about the club.

“That conversation was just had.”

Mackay still on hunt for more additions

Mackay has completed the loan signing of St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy until the end of the season.

He joins Nohan Kenneh and Josh Stones, who arrived earlier in the January transfer window.

Speaking prior to confirmation of Brophy’s arrival, Mackay said he was still working on bringing three players in.

Mackay has confirmed youngsters Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright will go back out on loan, having spent the first half of the campaign at Montrose, although their next destination has yet to be confirmed.

On top of that, Mackay says there is a possibility of further movement out of Victoria Park.

He added: “We’re kind of dancing with three at the moment to come in.

“If they were to come in, then obviously that allows me a little bit of wriggle room in terms of maybe letting a couple of them out to play football.

“There could absolutely be one or two, especially if we get one or two more in.

“If there’s someone that needs football that isn’t going to get as much as they would like here, and someone were to come in for them, I would absolutely look at that.

“I’m not talking about anyone personally there, that’s a general statement.”