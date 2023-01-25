Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 25, 2023, 10:30 pm
William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has urged William Akio to show common sense after he received criticism from supporters for his conduct following Ross County’s loss to Hamilton Accies.

The Staggies suffered a Scottish Cup exit against an Accies side which occupies bottom spot in the Championship.

Video footage on social media, which was later deleted, appeared to show Akio socialising in the wake of the loss.

Mackay confirmed no internal club rules were broken.

The Staggies boss revealed he, along with captain Keith Watson and vice-captain Jack Baldwin, have urged Akio to show more awareness of the optics of his behaviour in the immediate aftermath of a defeat.

Mackay said: “It’s a week before we’re due to play a game, so they’re allowed to go out and about.

Ross County’s William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.

“There’s the other aspect though of common sense, in terms of it being after that result.

“I’ve had a conversation with him concerning what’s expected, and what we are at Ross County, and what this club needs to be.

“Our captain and vice-captain have actually been involved there and come down heavily as well, so I’m delighted about that.”

Staggies have a sense of duty

Mackay says players must be mindful of the public responsibility that falls upon them in representing the Dingwall club.

He said: “I’d like to think that over the last 18 months they’ve seen respectability, and a desire to look after them and care about them, and make them feel as if we’re all in this together.

“That has never changed from the day I arrived here.

“I’ve got a great respect and warmth for the fans of Ross County, in our area and where I live.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“You can put it down to stupidity, but it’s certainly not arrogance or a lack of respect.

“It’s not that, it’s a sense of your duty and what’s expected of you when you’re wearing our jersey and our badge, and what we are to this community.

“It’s the team, the staff, the club, and our backroom staff work so hard for our community to make sure that they realise they are part of us, and everyone cares deeply about the club.

“That conversation was just had.”

Mackay still on hunt for more additions

Mackay has completed the loan signing of St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy until the end of the season.

He joins Nohan Kenneh and Josh Stones, who arrived earlier in the January transfer window.

Speaking prior to confirmation of Brophy’s arrival, Mackay said he was still working on bringing three players in.

Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy.

Mackay has confirmed youngsters Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright will go back out on loan, having spent the first half of the campaign at Montrose, although their next destination has yet to be confirmed.

On top of that, Mackay says there is a possibility of further movement out of Victoria Park.

He added: “We’re kind of dancing with three at the moment to come in.

“If they were to come in, then obviously that allows me a little bit of wriggle room in terms of maybe letting a couple of them out to play football.

“There could absolutely be one or two, especially if we get one or two more in.

“If there’s someone that needs football that isn’t going to get as much as they would like here, and someone were to come in for them, I would absolutely look at that.

“I’m not talking about anyone personally there, that’s a general statement.”

