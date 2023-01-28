Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Eamonn Brophy makes immediate impact for Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Eamonn Brophy makes immediate impact for Staggies

By Andy Skinner
January 28, 2023, 6:16 pm
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County’s first win of 2023 moves them off the foot of the Premiership table – and they will hope it injects spark into their survival bid.

Debutant Eamonn Brophy got off to the perfect start, putting County ahead following a swift breakaway on 12 minutes. Nohan Kenneh played a pivotal role in the goal, winning the ball in midfield before receiving it back down the right channel from Yan Dhanda. Kenneh’s drilled low ball to the far post found Brophy, who applied a lethal finish.

County were thoroughly dominant in the subsequent minutes, but Killie pushed hard for a leveller before half-time. Ash Taylor nodded wide after being presented with a free header from Jordan Jones’ free-kick, before Scott Robinson somehow blasted over from close-range following a succession of pinball in the Staggies’ box.

The Dingwall men started the second half equally well though, doubling their lead on 48 minutes when Brophy released Ross Callachan down the left, with his ball finding White to tuck home at the far post.

Ross County players celebrate Jordan White’s goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

County benefitted from a big slice of fortune for their third goal, with Dhanda’s 25-yard strike straight at Zach Hemming, however the goalkeeper fumbled the effort straight over his own head and into the net.

It rounded off a perfect day for Malky Mackay’s men, ending a run of eight matches without a victory.

Talking points

New-look strikeforce clicks straight into gear

Mackay wasted no time in introducing Brophy to the action, with the on-loan St Mirren player partnering Jordan White up front. His work-rate was instantly clear to see, with a willingness to put pressure on the Killie backline.

Some neat footwork to take down a long ball led to his first sight at goal on 10 minutes, which he screwed well wide of target.

He was not to be denied just two minutes later though, showing predatory instincts to get on the end of Kenneh’s delivery to cap off a fine breakaway move.

Brophy also had a part to play in White’s second goal, with his through ball releasing Ross Callachan to provide the assist.

Jordan White celebrates netting against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

For both attackers to strike up such an instant rapport bodes well for the coming weeks, especially given the Staggies’ goalscoring struggles in recent weeks.

County’s 3-0 victory equals their tally from their previous eight matches. It is their biggest win since defeating Dundee 5-0 in October 2021, and they will hope it can have a similar effect.

County adapted well to change in shape

Mackay used the introduction of Brophy as an opportunity to set his team out differently from the regular 4-2-3-1 formation.

Brophy partnered White, with Dhanda playing just in behind the front two. Wingers Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe were not included in the squad, with the Staggies’ width coming from George Harmon and Connor Randall who were played in roles which advanced them beyond their usual full back positions. The pair looked eager to make the most of the space they were given to run into.

Connor Randall in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Mackay will also be pleased with the impact made by his two central midfielders, with Nohan Kenneh and Ross Callachan both claiming assists for the first two goals.

Barring two glaring misses by the visitors in the latter stages of the first half, County’s three-man backline remained watertight.

County’s substitutes, including forwards Josh Stones and Alex Samuel, also looked hungry to make an impression.

It was a day on which the Staggies looked like a well-oiled machine, with three goals and a clean sheet a worthy reward.

Game on in Staggies’ bid to climb table

County have spent exactly a month at the foot of the table, having been leapfrogged by Dundee United following a 3-0 defeat at Tannadice on December 28.

Despite failing to win any of their previous seven matches, it has taken just one win to move the Staggies off that position.

Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Although it is only on goal difference above Killie at present, they are also joined by Motherwell and Dundee United as one of four teams on 20 points.

Another home game against Hibernian quickly follows on Tuesday, which gives them the opportunity to build momentum.

Talking tactics

Mackay opted for a change in shape, to a 3-4-1-2 formation, from the side which exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hamilton Accies.

Alex Iacovitti returned to the side to form a back three with Keith Watson and Jack Baldwin. Jordan White was brought back into the starting line-up to form a two-man frontline alongside Eamonn Brophy, who was handed his debut following his loan switch from St Mirren.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe dropped out of the squad, with Jordy Hiwula joined on the bench by new signing Josh Stones. William Akio’s loan switch to Raith Rovers was finalised in the build up to the game.

Referee watch

Chris Graham had a good performance, with no talking points of note throughout his afternoon.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Watson 7, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7; Randall 7, Kenneh 8 (Loturi 83), Callachan 7 (Cancola 76), Harmon 7; Dhanda 7 (Tillson 65); White 7 (Stones 83), Brophy 8 (A Samuel 65).

Subs not used: Munro, Sims, Hiwula, Smith.

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2): Hemming 5; Mayo 5, Taylor 6, Wright 6; Jones 6, Power 5 (Donnelly 60), Polworth 5 (Lafferty 76), McKenzie 6, Waters 5 (Alebiosu 76); Vassell 6, Robinson 5 (Doidge 60).

Subs not used: Walker, Alston, Sanders, Lyons, McInroy.

Attendance: 3,794

Star man

Eamonn Brophy was the focus of attention following his switch from St Mirren, and he did not take long to make an impact. An early debut goal in only his second start of the season came amidst a day in which he ran himself into the ground, before being substituted for Samuel on 65 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hoping to rekindle Ross County's attacking spark against Kilmarnock
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.
Eamonn Brophy eager to make most of fresh start at Ross County
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon makes Montrose loan return
Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: Ross County FC.
Josh Stones vows to 'run through a brick wall' following move to Ross County
Ross County striker Matthew Wright celebrates netting against Rangers
Ross County forward Matthew Wright makes loan move to Falkirk
William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Ross County complete loan capture of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Ross County make most of quickfire chance to revive their season?

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looking dejected during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…
Jim Goodwin at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings after latest humiliation sees Jim Goodwin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented