Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Eamonn Brophy makes immediate impact for Staggies

Ross County’s first win of 2023 moves them off the foot of the Premiership table – and they will hope it injects spark into their survival bid.

Debutant Eamonn Brophy got off to the perfect start, putting County ahead following a swift breakaway on 12 minutes. Nohan Kenneh played a pivotal role in the goal, winning the ball in midfield before receiving it back down the right channel from Yan Dhanda. Kenneh’s drilled low ball to the far post found Brophy, who applied a lethal finish.

County were thoroughly dominant in the subsequent minutes, but Killie pushed hard for a leveller before half-time. Ash Taylor nodded wide after being presented with a free header from Jordan Jones’ free-kick, before Scott Robinson somehow blasted over from close-range following a succession of pinball in the Staggies’ box.

The Dingwall men started the second half equally well though, doubling their lead on 48 minutes when Brophy released Ross Callachan down the left, with his ball finding White to tuck home at the far post.

County benefitted from a big slice of fortune for their third goal, with Dhanda’s 25-yard strike straight at Zach Hemming, however the goalkeeper fumbled the effort straight over his own head and into the net.

It rounded off a perfect day for Malky Mackay’s men, ending a run of eight matches without a victory.

Talking points

New-look strikeforce clicks straight into gear

Mackay wasted no time in introducing Brophy to the action, with the on-loan St Mirren player partnering Jordan White up front. His work-rate was instantly clear to see, with a willingness to put pressure on the Killie backline.

Some neat footwork to take down a long ball led to his first sight at goal on 10 minutes, which he screwed well wide of target.

He was not to be denied just two minutes later though, showing predatory instincts to get on the end of Kenneh’s delivery to cap off a fine breakaway move.

Brophy also had a part to play in White’s second goal, with his through ball releasing Ross Callachan to provide the assist.

For both attackers to strike up such an instant rapport bodes well for the coming weeks, especially given the Staggies’ goalscoring struggles in recent weeks.

County’s 3-0 victory equals their tally from their previous eight matches. It is their biggest win since defeating Dundee 5-0 in October 2021, and they will hope it can have a similar effect.

County adapted well to change in shape

Mackay used the introduction of Brophy as an opportunity to set his team out differently from the regular 4-2-3-1 formation.

Brophy partnered White, with Dhanda playing just in behind the front two. Wingers Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe were not included in the squad, with the Staggies’ width coming from George Harmon and Connor Randall who were played in roles which advanced them beyond their usual full back positions. The pair looked eager to make the most of the space they were given to run into.

Mackay will also be pleased with the impact made by his two central midfielders, with Nohan Kenneh and Ross Callachan both claiming assists for the first two goals.

Barring two glaring misses by the visitors in the latter stages of the first half, County’s three-man backline remained watertight.

County’s substitutes, including forwards Josh Stones and Alex Samuel, also looked hungry to make an impression.

It was a day on which the Staggies looked like a well-oiled machine, with three goals and a clean sheet a worthy reward.

Game on in Staggies’ bid to climb table

County have spent exactly a month at the foot of the table, having been leapfrogged by Dundee United following a 3-0 defeat at Tannadice on December 28.

Despite failing to win any of their previous seven matches, it has taken just one win to move the Staggies off that position.

Although it is only on goal difference above Killie at present, they are also joined by Motherwell and Dundee United as one of four teams on 20 points.

Another home game against Hibernian quickly follows on Tuesday, which gives them the opportunity to build momentum.

Talking tactics

Mackay opted for a change in shape, to a 3-4-1-2 formation, from the side which exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hamilton Accies.

Alex Iacovitti returned to the side to form a back three with Keith Watson and Jack Baldwin. Jordan White was brought back into the starting line-up to form a two-man frontline alongside Eamonn Brophy, who was handed his debut following his loan switch from St Mirren.

Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe dropped out of the squad, with Jordy Hiwula joined on the bench by new signing Josh Stones. William Akio’s loan switch to Raith Rovers was finalised in the build up to the game.

Referee watch

Chris Graham had a good performance, with no talking points of note throughout his afternoon.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Watson 7, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7; Randall 7, Kenneh 8 (Loturi 83), Callachan 7 (Cancola 76), Harmon 7; Dhanda 7 (Tillson 65); White 7 (Stones 83), Brophy 8 (A Samuel 65).

Subs not used: Munro, Sims, Hiwula, Smith.

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2): Hemming 5; Mayo 5, Taylor 6, Wright 6; Jones 6, Power 5 (Donnelly 60), Polworth 5 (Lafferty 76), McKenzie 6, Waters 5 (Alebiosu 76); Vassell 6, Robinson 5 (Doidge 60).

Subs not used: Walker, Alston, Sanders, Lyons, McInroy.

Attendance: 3,794

Star man

Eamonn Brophy was the focus of attention following his switch from St Mirren, and he did not take long to make an impact. An early debut goal in only his second start of the season came amidst a day in which he ran himself into the ground, before being substituted for Samuel on 65 minutes.