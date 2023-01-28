Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross County back to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay revealed he drew upon inspiration from Argentina’s World Cup victory in an effort to get Ross County back to winning ways against Kilmarnock.

County defeated Killie 3-0 to end a run of eight matches without a win in all competitions, which stretched back to November.

The result moves the Staggies off the foot of the Premiership table on goal difference, and they are now among four teams joined on 20 points.

Although their campaign has been disappointing so far, Mackay has remained adamant in his belief he can turn it around.

He pointed to the example of Lionel Messi, who lifted the World Cup last month just weeks after Argentina opened their group campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Mackay said: “I showed the boys a picture of Lionel Messi before the game, with his head in his hands standing next to a Saudi Arabian player at the final whistle.

“Then I clicked the picture and it is Messi holding the World Cup aloft, going from the whole of Argentina vilifying him in the space of four weeks to winning the World Cup.

“Things change quickly in football and I said if we got this today we’re black and it is all guns blazing. That’s what has happened.

“I’m really delighted for them and they got the clean sheet as well.”

Goals from debutant Eamonn Brophy, Jordan White and Yan Dhanda secured an ultimately comfortable triumph for the Dingwall side.

Mackay was thrilled with his side’s all-round performance, and most notably their clinical edge in the final third.

He added: “I was really happy for the players because they have been putting incredible effort in recently and the roll of the ball hasn’t gone their way.

“We knew what was coming from Kilmarnock and it was important we stood up to it and played from there. We did that early on and that gave us confidence.

“It gave us a foothold and it was great to see two of the new signings involved in the goal, Nohan Kenneh sets it up and Eamonn immediately looks like a forward who is at ease in our league.

“To go and score and have the day he had alongside Jordan White, I was delighted for him.

“The period after half-time was important because I knew they would throw the likes of Christian Doidge and Kyle Lafferty at us eventually and it would get even tougher.

“It was important we actually kicked on in terms of winning those second balls and we managed to add to the scoring.

“I’m also delighted with the clean sheet and I’m delighted for the fans as well.”

Olaigbe dropped from Staggies’ side

Mackay made changes to his side, with Owura Edwards sidelined through injury, and William Akio having moved on loan to Raith Rovers.

Kazeem Olaigbe was not included in the squad, with Mackay confirming he was dropped from the selection.

The Staggies boss added: “He wasn’t picked. I want people that are absolutely going to lay their body on the line, and at the moment I have not seen enough there.

“One of the things I was delighted with was the people who came on the pitch actually affected the game today and showed a desperate desire to help the team.

“In both boxes, we showed a desperate desire at one end to keep the ball out and at the other a willingness to be calculated and out it in the net.

“People that want to do that with me and come with me on the journey, they will be here around about the team

“The ones that don’t, won’t be.”