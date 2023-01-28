Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross County back to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross County back to winning ways

By Andy Skinner
January 28, 2023, 6:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay revealed he drew upon inspiration from Argentina’s World Cup victory in an effort to get Ross County back to winning ways against Kilmarnock.

County defeated Killie 3-0 to end a run of eight matches without a win in all competitions, which stretched back to November.

The result moves the Staggies off the foot of the Premiership table on goal difference, and they are now among four teams joined on 20 points.

Although their campaign has been disappointing so far, Mackay has remained adamant in his belief he can turn it around.

He pointed to the example of Lionel Messi, who lifted the World Cup last month just weeks after Argentina opened their group campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Ross County players celebrate following Jordan White’s goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “I showed the boys a picture of Lionel Messi before the game, with his head in his hands standing next to a Saudi Arabian player at the final whistle.

“Then I clicked the picture and it is Messi holding the World Cup aloft, going from the whole of Argentina vilifying him in the space of four weeks to winning the World Cup.

“Things change quickly in football and I said if we got this today we’re black and it is all guns blazing. That’s what has happened.

“I’m really delighted for them and they got the clean sheet as well.”

Goals from debutant Eamonn Brophy, Jordan White and Yan Dhanda secured an ultimately comfortable triumph for the Dingwall side.

Mackay was thrilled with his side’s all-round performance, and most notably their clinical edge in the final third.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

He added: “I was really happy for the players because they have been putting incredible effort in recently and the roll of the ball hasn’t gone their way.

“We knew what was coming from Kilmarnock and it was important we stood up to it and played from there. We did that early on and that gave us confidence.

“It gave us a foothold and it was great to see two of the new signings involved in the goal, Nohan Kenneh sets it up and Eamonn immediately looks like a forward who is at ease in our league.

“To go and score and have the day he had alongside Jordan White, I was delighted for him.

“The period after half-time was important because I knew they would throw the likes of Christian Doidge and Kyle Lafferty at us eventually and it would get even tougher.

“It was important we actually kicked on in terms of winning those second balls and we managed to add to the scoring.

“I’m also delighted with the clean sheet and I’m delighted for the fans as well.”

Olaigbe dropped from Staggies’ side

Mackay made changes to his side, with Owura Edwards sidelined through injury, and William Akio having moved on loan to Raith Rovers.

Kazeem Olaigbe in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Kazeem Olaigbe was not included in the squad, with Mackay confirming he was dropped from the selection.

The Staggies boss added: “He wasn’t picked. I want people that are absolutely going to lay their body on the line, and at the moment I have not seen enough there.

“One of the things I was delighted with was the people who came on the pitch actually affected the game today and showed a desperate desire to help the team.

“In both boxes, we showed a desperate desire at one end to keep the ball out and at the other a willingness to be calculated and out it in the net.

“People that want to do that with me and come with me on the journey, they will be here around about the team

“The ones that don’t, won’t be.”

