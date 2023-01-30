Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian is far from ideal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy day lies in store for Malky Mackay as Ross County aim to conclude their January transfer window business in advance of Tuesday’s visit of Hibernian.

Mackay has confirmed he is working on both ingoings and outgoings at Victoria Park, prior to the deadline at midnight on Tuesday.

Mackay has been linked with a loan move for Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

The 24-year-old Northern Ireland international has recently returned to Parkhead after spending 12 months on loan at Finnish club HJK Helsinki, where he made 39 appearances.

County have already drafted in Nohan Kenneh, Josh Stones and Eamonn Brophy this month.

The deadline falling on the same night as Hibs make the trip to Dingwall adds further strain to County’s schedule, with the Easter Road side having turned down the opportunity to switch the date of the Premiership fixture to next month.

Mackay, with the assistance of chief executive Steven Ferguson and head of recruitment Enda Barron, insists the Staggies will be working overtime throughout the day.

He said: “It has happened before, and it’s not great.

“I’ve had plenty of years where that day and that evening becomes really hectic with incomings and the odd outgoing.

“I remember at Watford we had the possibility of our star striker Danny Graham going that night – eventually I just switched my phone off and went to bed, thinking I’d wake up in the morning to find out whether he had gone or not.

“He hadn’t, which was good, because I kept my centre-forward.

“We’ve been with people we’re trying to sign, and trying to rush through paperwork.

“If the deadline falls on a Tuesday or a Wednesday night, there’s always the chance you’ll have a game, and we tried to move this one to no avail.

“We’ll just deal with it and get on with it.”

End of window can bring knee-jerk decisions

Mackay insists the Staggies will not be drawn into panic-buying, as the final hours of the window approach.

He added: “The January window is different from the summer one, massively.

“There are a lot of knee-jerk things happening, especially at the end of the window. There are stories all over the place of owners getting carried away at 11.30pm, who end up repenting at their leisure a month later.

“It’s a dangerous time for clubs, and – over a period of years – you need to get a department in place where there is structure and stability and succession planning.

“There are obvious gambles that take place because of league positions, but it’s an interesting time.

“I try not to get too carried away, and I’ve long since stopped watching the television that night because there’s a lot of sensationalism.”

Setback for Purrington as he needs tidy up op

Mackay has confirmed left0back Ben Purrington has suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle fracture.

Purrington, who has been sidelined since October, is expected to be out for another six weeks.

Mackay is hopeful the 26-year-old can return to play a part in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Staggies boss said: “It got to a point where we got him back running again. There was an obstruction, so he was operated on again on Sunday.

“It was purely just to take a tiny miniscule piece of jagged something out of there. It will put him back another six weeks.

“I’m gutted for him, because he’s a terrific lad. He’s another one who has been in that gym, working with the physios over a period to try and get himself ready to go again.

“He’s been desperate to come and help us, as he’s one of the real solid citizens in our dressing room. It’s one of the reasons I brought him.

“He has been really unfortunate – him and Connor Randall had that really similar injury where somebody fell on them, and it was quite clear what needed fixed.

“But it was always going to take a period of time. I’m hoping we will get him for the run-in.”