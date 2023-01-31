Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian

By Andy Skinner
January 31, 2023, 9:43 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 9:56 pm
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Ross County moved out of the Premiership relegation zone after coming from behind to draw 1-1 against Hibernian at Victoria Park.

Hibs went in ahead following an evenly-matched first half, after Jack Baldwin’s error allowed Elie Youan in to score just after the half-hour mark.

The Staggies struggled to test Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall in their efforts to find a leveller, however, they restored parity late in the match when Yan Dhanda netted his second goal in as many games directly from a corner.

Although the haul of four points from their last two games takes County up to ninth, the length of their stay in that position will depend on the outcome of Wednesday night’s fixtures.

The Staggies completed the signing of Queen’s Park forward Simon Murray in advance of the game, in time for the Championship’s joint-leading scorer to be included on the bench.

Simon Murray in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

The only change from Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock was enforced, with Nohan Kenneh ineligible to face his parent club and replaced by Jordan Tillson.

Hibs approached the match in equally buoyant mood, following their 6-0 victory over Aberdeen – which ended the Dons reign of Jim Goodwin.

The Staggies were first to threaten on four minutes, when Yan Dhanda’s free-kick came all the way through to Jack Baldwin, who was unable to get enough power on his header to test David Marshall.

Baldwin was involved again on seven minutes when his throw-in was flicked on by Keith Watson, with Alex Iacovitti unable to direct his header on target.

Some excellent hold up play by Eamonn Brophy led to a strike at goal from the edge of the box for County on 13 minutes, with the striker seeing his effort blocked.

Hibs were dealt a blow midway through the first half when their on-form striker Kevin Nisbet was forced off after pulling up in a chase with Connor Randall, with Harry McKirdy brought on in his place.

The visitors were gifted a breakthrough on 31 minutes, however.

After County’s own attack was snuffed out, a long clearance was not dealt with by Baldwin, who attempted to head it back to Ross Laidlaw. Baldwin got little connection on the ball, allowing Youan to run straight through and slide the ball underneath the Staggies goalkeeper.

Elie Youan celebrates scoring for Hibernian. Image: SNS

The Staggies rallied for a response, with George Harmon seeing a shot charged down after Watson’s cross had been cleared into his path.

Another chance fell to Ross Callachan a minute before the break following a Baldwin throw-in, with the midfielder scooping his effort high over the bar.

Mackay opted to make an attacking substitution at half-time, with Murray introduced for his debut in place of Baldwin.

Hibs pushed for a second goal shortly after the break, though, with Laidlaw forced to parry away a Youan effort, before Chris Cadden saw his follow-up attempt blocked.

Murray looked noticeably sharp and high in confidence following his recent goalscoring exploits, however, the Staggies struggled to fashion anything by way of clear-cut chances in the early stages of the second period.

At the other end, Watson had to make a crucial block to thwart Aiden McGeady’s low effort for Hibs, after the ball had zipped around the Staggies’ box.

County increasingly showed some neat interchanges in and around the Hibs area – but their equaliser came from the most unlikely of dead-ball scenarios.

Dhanda’s exquisitely-placed corner deceived everyone inside the box, including goalkeeper Marshall, before creeping in at the far post.

It was subject to a VAR check, with a suggestion Jordan White may have committed a foul, however, the goal stood.

Yan Dhanda sees his corner find the net against Hibernian. Image: SNS

The Staggies had their tails up, with Josh Sims failing to get enough connection on a header after being picked out by fellow substitute David Cancola.

Mackay further freshened up his forward line by bringing on Josh Stones in place of White, as the Dingwall men looked for a winner.

There was to be no late breakthrough, however, with the result doing enough to keep up some momentum ahead of Saturday’s game against Rangers at Ibrox.

 

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Watson 6, Baldwin 5 (Murray 46), Iacovitti 6; Randall 6, Tillson 5 (Loturi 62), Callachan 6 (Cancola 77), Harmon 7; Dhanda 7, White 6 (Stones 84), Brophy 6 (Sims 77).

Subs not used: Munro, Hiwula, A Samuel, Smith, Stones.

HIBERNIAN (4-1-4-1): Marshall 6; Cadden 6 (Egan-Riley 78), Fish 6, Hanlon 6, Stevenson 6; Jeggo 6 (O’Connor 78); McGeady 6, Campbell 6, Newell 7, Youan 7; Nisbet 4 (McKirdy 24).

Subs not used: Johnson, Cabraja, Tavares, Henderson, MacIntyre, Laidlaw.

Referee: Graham Grainger

Attendance: 3,074

Man of the match: Yan Dhanda

