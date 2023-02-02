George Harmon believes fresh attacking options will play key role for Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Harmon is confident Ross County will benefit from the fresh attacking firepower at Malky Mackay’s disposal.

The forward line was Mackay’s main focus throughout the January window, which shut shortly after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Queen’s Park’s leading scorer Simon Murray was brought in, while St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy and Wigan Athletic teenager Josh Stones have arrived on loan.

Along with the new trio, forwards Jordan White, Alex Samuel, Jordy Hiwula and Dominic Samuel remain at Victoria Park.

Left back Harmon believes the variety of attacking options will stand the Staggies in good stead.

Harmon said: “We had Simon Murray signed before the game on Tuesday, and Eamonn Brophy has just come in. Josh Stones has come on twice and been really good for us.

“In training they have worked hard and we’re reaping the rewards now. We’ve had some good performances from them and hopefully we can hit the back of the net even more.

“The lads coming in and have been good, but we’ve had players here who are just good as them – it is just fresh faces.

“Sometimes, something different shakes things up a little bit.

“It is nice we have those attacking options. On Saturday, we also brought on Alex Samuel who has just come back from long-term injury, which is good to see.

“All of our attacking players are good at different things and it allows us to change things during a game.”

Staggies starting to click into gear

Although the Staggies’ 3-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday was their first triumph since November, Mackay’s men have now lost just one of their last five league matches.

The standings remain tight at the bottom end of the table but Harmon is confident County can kick on.

He added: “It is just coming together now. We’ve had a little bit more luck, you could say, with some of the goals we’ve scored but you sometimes need that luck to get you out of the rut.

“Hopefully now we can start moving up the table.

“You can have a bit of luck, but you have to create it by having a shot, otherwise you don’t score.

“Yan Dhanda put in a good ball from the corner against Hibs and that’s what we worked on – putting it on top of the keeper.

“With that little bit of luck, it creeps in at the back post, but we’ve been working on it, as well as working on long-distance shooting.

“If you don’t shoot, you don’t score.”

‘Enjoying my football’

Harmon was among Mackay’s summer signings, joining on a two-year deal from English sixth-tier side Oxford City.

Although he spent a number of weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Harmon has now started County’s last 14 matches during the absence of fellow left back Ben Purrington.

The 22-year-old feels he is increasingly adapting to the demands of the Scottish game.

Harmon added: “I’m really enjoying my football here. The manager has given me lots of belief and confidence in myself.

“It is nice to have a run in the side as you can get your fitness up, compared to when you’re just coming back from injury, like I was.

“I’m enjoying my football. We’ve not picked up the points we wanted since then, but hopefully that can change in the coming weeks.”