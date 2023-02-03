Malky Mackay says Ross County need right mindset for Ibrox challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County need right mindset for Ibrox challenge

By Andy Skinner
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 5:05 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists the correct mental approach is key if Ross County are to claim a result against Rangers at Ibrox this weekend.

County are searching for their first win over the Gers, having drawn four of their 21 meetings with the Glasgow side.

The Staggies pushed Celtic all the way at Parkhead in November, taking the lead in the second half before going down 2-1 to the champions.

Mackay insists the mindset of his players will go a long way to determining if they can claim an upset.

Ross County were defeated 4-0 by Rangers on their last visit to Ibrox in August. Image: PA

He said: “Sometimes playing the Old Firm heads can be beaten before you’re out of the tunnel.

“You have to make sure that really steely and determined mentality is there for you in front of 50,000 people, their 12th man.

“There has to be a calmness as well, and a belief that you deserve to be on that stage. It is man v man, not a badge or jersey you’re playing against.

“That’s the best way to go and play against the Old Firm.”

Staggies need to be on song at Ibrox

The Staggies narrowly lost out 1-0 when the sides last met at Victoria Park in December, with John Lundstram netting the decisive goal.

Mackay insists his side must produce a top performance in order to stand any chance, adding: “It is an interesting place to be, standing in the shoes of the manager in the other dugout.

“At Ibrox or Parkhead it can be very daunting if either of those clubs are on their day.

“If Rangers are on their day, it doesn’t matter what the opposition will do.

“If they are slightly off their day, and we have everyone hitting seven or eight out of 10, then we have a chance. That’s me being realistic.

“We’ve run both sides of the Old Firm close at times since I’ve been here and had a couple of okay results. It is about how you handle it.”

Beale has put stamp on Gers

Mackay has been impressed by the impact made by Michael Beale, who remains unbeaten since taking the Gers job in December.

He added: “It is going to be a tough game for us, undoubtedly. Michael Beale has come back in and started to get the team going the way he wants it.

Rangers manager Michael Beale. Image: Shutterstock

“I’ve seen a distinct change in Rangers between Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael, just little things I can see being done differently.

“There’s little traits and habits in their shape and patterns of play that are different from Giovanni.

“I know him well and he is a good guy. I’m delighted he got the job, actually.

“I’m looking forward to it – I love going down to play against Celtic or Rangers.

“I know how hard and tough it can be, but you want to play and manage against the best players and managers, clubs, in front of 50,000 people, test yourself against teams who play the best in Europe.

“I genuinely don’t see why you wouldn’t want that.”

Mackay will not include new signing Gwion Edwards in his squad following his loan move from Wigan Athletic.

The Staggies have midfielder Nohan Kenneh available again however after he was ineligible to face parent club Hibernian on Tuesday.

