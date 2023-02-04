Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s display in narrow league loss away to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s display in narrow league loss away to Rangers

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 4, 2023, 6:17 pm Updated: February 4, 2023, 7:53 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Boss Malky Mackay believes Ross County can take plenty of encouragement from pushing Rangers all the way in a 2-1 Premiership defeat at Ibrox.

Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick sealed three points for the Light Blues with 15 minutes to go after Jordan White cancelled out a late first half goal from Malik Tillman.

It ended a three-game unbeaten run for County, but they remain in 10th position, one point above Motherwell and Dundee United.

Manager Mackay was gutted to have left Govan pointless after such a well organised performance which also carried menace.

He said: “I was delighted by the way we played tactically. Michael (Beale) has got his team playing well and I knew they were desperate to overload the midfield area.

“In the first half, we had a really good shape to make sure that didn’t happen. We broke on them and managed to get two or three chances in the first half.

Jordan White celebrates after levelling for Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

“I was disappointed just before half-time when we couldn’t clear our box when we lost the goal. We said at half-time we must be patient out of possession because we will get chances, which we did have in the second half.

“I was disappointed with the little bit of fortune Rangers got for their second goal. We had one in the first half when Yan Dhanda hit one and Connor Goldson got his head to it and the goalkeeper didn’t even see it.

“We didn’t win points here, but it gives the players confidence going forward.”

Heads didn’t drop after second goal

Mackay admitted the winner was a sore one to take, but praised his players for keeping going in the hunt for a second leveller.

He added: “The goal itself was going into Ross Laidlaw’s hands. There was not a lot of power in the shot or a lot of bend on it.

“I ask players to be big, strong and high in the wall. It was disappointing, but it didn’t put our heads down and we pressed near the end to try and get the equaliser, which on another day, I think we could have got.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Beale – County game plan is praised

Rangers manager Michael Beale, meanwhile, wanted more of a killer touch from his men, but praised the Staggies for their approach.

He said: “It was a game where we didn’t defend a set-play and had to chase the game. We were very comfortable before that.

“I have to say Malky (Mackay) came with a very good game-plan. His boys were terrific.

“It was the third game in another week where we’ve got three wins, which is the most important thing. Some of our football in the first half was very good, but we were fussy in the final third.

“When you think about how ruthless we were on Wednesday (in the 3-0 win at Hearts), we had people taking two, three or four touches round the box when we should be getting our shots off.

“We made the game more difficult than it was defensively, but Ross County were very good. Their energy was good, so fair play – two teams played the game.”

County will now focus on their next league match, which is away to St Mirren on February 18, while Rangers turn their attention to the home Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Partick Thistle of the Championship next Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS
Simon Murray thrilled to fulfil ambition to return to Premiership with Ross County switch
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County need right mindset for Ibrox challenge
Ross County winger Gwion Edwards. Image: SNS
Gwion Edwards wants to show why Ross County made late push to sign him
Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
George Harmon following Ross County's victory over Hibernian.
George Harmon believes fresh attacking options will play key role for Ross County
Simon Murray, who scored 18 times for Queen's Park this season, made his Ross County debut in the 1-1 draw against Hibs on Tuesday. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park boss Owen Coyle tips Simon Murray to be a shrewd acquisition for…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win.
Five key points to Scotland's historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores their side's fourth try.
England 23 Scotland 29: Scots win at Twickenham again through van der Merwe's crucial…
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented