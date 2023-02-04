Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s display in narrow league loss away to Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Malky Mackay believes Ross County can take plenty of encouragement from pushing Rangers all the way in a 2-1 Premiership defeat at Ibrox.

Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick sealed three points for the Light Blues with 15 minutes to go after Jordan White cancelled out a late first half goal from Malik Tillman.

It ended a three-game unbeaten run for County, but they remain in 10th position, one point above Motherwell and Dundee United.

Manager Mackay was gutted to have left Govan pointless after such a well organised performance which also carried menace.

He said: “I was delighted by the way we played tactically. Michael (Beale) has got his team playing well and I knew they were desperate to overload the midfield area.

“In the first half, we had a really good shape to make sure that didn’t happen. We broke on them and managed to get two or three chances in the first half.

“I was disappointed just before half-time when we couldn’t clear our box when we lost the goal. We said at half-time we must be patient out of possession because we will get chances, which we did have in the second half.

“I was disappointed with the little bit of fortune Rangers got for their second goal. We had one in the first half when Yan Dhanda hit one and Connor Goldson got his head to it and the goalkeeper didn’t even see it.

“We didn’t win points here, but it gives the players confidence going forward.”

Heads didn’t drop after second goal

Mackay admitted the winner was a sore one to take, but praised his players for keeping going in the hunt for a second leveller.

He added: “The goal itself was going into Ross Laidlaw’s hands. There was not a lot of power in the shot or a lot of bend on it.

“I ask players to be big, strong and high in the wall. It was disappointing, but it didn’t put our heads down and we pressed near the end to try and get the equaliser, which on another day, I think we could have got.”

Beale – County game plan is praised

Rangers manager Michael Beale, meanwhile, wanted more of a killer touch from his men, but praised the Staggies for their approach.

He said: “It was a game where we didn’t defend a set-play and had to chase the game. We were very comfortable before that.

“I have to say Malky (Mackay) came with a very good game-plan. His boys were terrific.

“It was the third game in another week where we’ve got three wins, which is the most important thing. Some of our football in the first half was very good, but we were fussy in the final third.

“When you think about how ruthless we were on Wednesday (in the 3-0 win at Hearts), we had people taking two, three or four touches round the box when we should be getting our shots off.

“We made the game more difficult than it was defensively, but Ross County were very good. Their energy was good, so fair play – two teams played the game.”

County will now focus on their next league match, which is away to St Mirren on February 18, while Rangers turn their attention to the home Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Partick Thistle of the Championship next Sunday.