Rangers 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies are edged out in Glasgow

Ross County gave Rangers a fright before being undone with a deflected free-kick in a 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at Ibrox.

Jordan White’s header in the second half wiped out a late first half opener from Malik Tillman.

However, Borna Barisic’s set-piece sealed a big three points for the Glasgow team, who moved to within six points of leaders Celtic ahead of the Hoops’ Sunday date at St Johnstone.

For County, they stay 10th, one point above toiling Motherwell and Dundee United, who lost to Aberdeen and Hearts respectively. Their bid to climb the table takes them to St Mirren next on February 18.

Over 22 fixtures now, the Staggies have yet to record a win over the Light Blues, with four draws as close at it’s come. Three of those draws came in the same season, 2016/17. This was almost another one.

Following their impressive 3-0 win at Hearts in midweek, Ibrox boss Michael Beale was calling on a similar show in front of their home supporters as they sought to keep leaders Celtic within reach.

Three successive league games without a loss had the visitors in an upbeat mood with their 1-1 draw with Hibs on Wednesday taking them to 10th ahead of kick-off.

County had the first sight of goal when John Lunstram’s misplaced pass was gathered by Yan Dhanda, whose shot was not cleared and Eamonn Brophy’s back-post drive was deflected wide for a corner.

Rangers responded and Borna Barisic was picked out by Alfredo Morelos, but his effort from the edge of the box had too much height to test goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

An injury to Lundtram saw him trudge off the park after just 11 minutes, with Tillman taking his place for the hosts.

Tillman almost made an immediate impact when his drive was blocked and the follow-up from recent signing from Norwich City, Todd Cantwell, swerved just off the top of the crossbar.

Rangers were misplacing passes too often for their supporters’ liking in the first half and County were taking heart from that.

The Gers were having to be patient, looking for a way in. County were well organised, so it was going to plan in the first half.

And County were unopened in the second minute of first half stoppage-time when Cantwell surged to the edge of the box, whipped in a cross and Tillman guided a close-range header past Laidlaw.

Striker Simon Murray, a deadline day signing from Queen’s Park with 18 goals this term in the Championship and cups, replaced Eamonn Brophy at the start of the second half for County.

A deflected Morelos shot which dipped over the top a tempting cross from Kent for the red-hot home striker were the only moments of concern for the Staggies for much of the second half.

County knew one goal would blow the contest apart and on-loan Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh drew a fine save from Jon McLaughlin.

From the short corner, Yan Dhanda delivered a superb ball and White pounced to head home his sixth goal of the campaign.

Last season, the big forward netted four goals overall against Rangers and he was at it again here.

Rangers rattled crossbar on 73 minutes when Ryan Kent had a pop from distance, but two minutes later the Light Blues netted the winner.

And it came from a simple free-kick, hit by Borna Barisic on the right. It took a nick off the wall and caught out Laidlaw to fly into the far corner of the net.

Talking points

New-found confidence at Ross County

The Dingwall team have a spring in their step after rising off the bottom of the table last week and they looked assured on the ball.

Their confidence within the match was rising too in line with the slackness shown by Rangers, who set such high standards in their Tynecastle midweek victory.

Tillman’s opener late in the first half didn’t dent them and they took this game all the way, even after falling behind once more.

Bodies on the line when Rangers reached penalty box

When Rangers found a way into the County penalty area, there was a white line often waiting for them, with Alex Iacovitti, Jack Baldwin and Keith Watson there to block shot or crosses.

The well-drilled team were breached in first half stoppage time, but they were not troubled too much in the second half and drew level with White’s deadly headed leveller.

It was painful that the clinching moment came with a deflected effort.

Yan Dhanda pulling the strings, looking the part

Jordan White will grab the headlines for another goal against Rangers, but the role played by Yan Dhanda cannot be overlooked.

His quick-thinking led to him sweeping in the ball for White to connect to. He’s been making more and more of an impact lately, with goals against Kilmarnock and Hibs.

Talking tactics

Ross County stuck with their new-look two-pronged attack of Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy from the off.

Nohan Kenneh returned to the starting 11 after not being permitted to face his parent club Hibs in midweek, and Victor Loturi also came into midfield, with Ross Callachan and Jordan Tillson dropping to the bench.

County went with three at the back with Jack Baldwin flanked by Keith Watson on the right and Alex Iacovitti on the left, but the midfield men played their defensive parts superbly well too.

As indicated by manager Malky Mackay, new loan signing, winger Gwion Edwards was not included this time.

Gers fans were keen to see new signing, Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin and he came on for Todd Cantwell in the latter stages.

Referee watch

Euan Anderson has a mainly fuss-free afternoon, but some of the calls got the home fans riled as they felt he was letting a few challenges go unpunished. A booking for Morelos for a foul on Ross Callachan raised the roof of fury inside Ibrox.

Player ratings

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McLaughlin 6, Tavernier 6, Goldson 6, Davies 6, Barisic 6, Jack 6, Lundstram 3 (Tillman 11, 6), Cantwell 7 (Raskin 83), Sakala 6 (Kamara 62), Kent 6 (Wright 83), Morelos 6 (Colak 83).

Subs not used: McGregor (GK), Hagi, Sands, Lowry.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6, Watson 7, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7 (Cancola 75), Randall 6, Kenneh 6 (Sims 84), Loturi 6, Harmon 6, Dhanda 7 (Callachan 66), White 6, Brophy 6 (Murray 46).

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Tillson, Samuel, Smith, Stones.

Star man

Keith Watson: It could have been several of County’s determined players who made Rangers sweat, but the captain really did lead by example with some telling blocks and leadership.