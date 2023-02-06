Ross County fan view: Yan Dhanda has pivotal role to play for Staggies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yan Dhanda has been nothing but exceptional for Ross County.

The former Swansea man is levels above in terms of technical ability and quality on the ball.

The silky midfielder has stepped up his game even further in the past few games, grabbing two goals and an assist.

It is baffling to look back to the start of the season and see how he couldn’t buy a start.

It may have taken him time to adapt to Scotland, but it can’t be helped but to think we may not have had such a rough opening in we unleashed Yan Dhanda earlier.

Victor Loturi also had what was arguably his best game for Ross County, showing his high level of ability to be able to keep the ball and break the press with ease.

Despite falling out of favour in recent weeks, that performance could perhaps shoehorn the Canadian midfielder back into Malky’s XI.

🔵 Rangers dug deep to beat Ross County and maintain Michael Beale's unbeaten start as manager 🔽 pic.twitter.com/jpOY1KJyBD — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 4, 2023

The sheer quality that Dhanda brings when he is on the park is crucial.

His deliveries from set pieces and open play hinge upon perfection and are key for the Staggies going forward.

Against Rangers that was clear for all at Ibrox to see, when he played an inch-perfect cross to birthday boy Jordan White who powered his header home beyond the splayed arms of John McLaughlin.

Yan Dhanda’s influence was more than evident when he was taken off before the 70th minute.

County were left without any shining quality going forward set-piece wise.

Dhanda could have helped find a way back into the tie with the late free-kick the Staggies had but failed to take advantage of.

Yan Dhanda is becoming more important week-by-week for Malky Mackay, and he is most certainly undroppable – and should be left to play 90 minutes as and when he is able.