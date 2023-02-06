Ross County fan view: Yan Dhanda has pivotal role to play for Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Yan Dhanda has pivotal role to play for Staggies

By Peter Mackay
February 6, 2023, 11:45 am
Yan Dhanda has been nothing but exceptional for Ross County.

The former Swansea man is levels above in terms of technical ability and quality on the ball.

The silky midfielder has stepped up his game even further in the past few games, grabbing two goals and an assist.

It is baffling to look back to the start of the season and see how he couldn’t buy a start.

It may have taken him time to adapt to Scotland, but it can’t be helped but to think we may not have had such a rough opening in we unleashed Yan Dhanda earlier.

Victor Loturi also had what was arguably his best game for Ross County, showing his high level of ability to be able to keep the ball and break the press with ease.

Despite falling out of favour in recent weeks, that performance could perhaps shoehorn the Canadian midfielder back into Malky’s XI.

The sheer quality that Dhanda brings when he is on the park is crucial.

His deliveries from set pieces and open play hinge upon perfection and are key for the Staggies going forward.

Against Rangers that was clear for all at Ibrox to see, when he played an inch-perfect cross to birthday boy Jordan White who powered his header home beyond the splayed arms of John McLaughlin.

Yan Dhanda’s influence was more than evident when he was taken off before the 70th minute.

County were left without any shining quality going forward set-piece wise.

Dhanda could have helped find a way back into the tie with the late free-kick the Staggies had but failed to take advantage of.

Yan Dhanda is becoming more important week-by-week for Malky Mackay, and he is most certainly undroppable – and should be left to play 90 minutes as and when he is able.

